League of Legends: Major 2025 EMEA Changes
League of Legends is shaking up its in-game competitive format in 2025's Season 15. As these competitive changes roll out, Riot Games is also altering pro schedules in its EMEA region. Here's everything we know about upcoming 2025 EMEA changes, including new ERL season formats, EMEA Masters, Fearless Draft, competitive dates and more.
New ERL Season Formats
2025's EMEA Regional Leagues (ERLs) will look slightly different. According to Riot Games, "Starting next season, all ERLs will adopt a new season format consisting of three splits". After the splits have concluded, each ERL will host a customized Season Finale "adapted to suit local needs."
The changes are intended to allow for "greater flexibility" within ERLs and better cater to individual communities. In addition, the ERL update "introduces an additional pathway for teams to qualify for EMEA Masters."
EMEA Masters
2024's EMEA Masters included two Spring and Summer stages. As of 2024, League of Legends EMEA Masters will "include three events throughout the year, giving fans more chances to watch top-tier competition." Riot Games will reveal more in-depth information about EMEA Masters' specific formats as the year continues. Unlike previously identical Spring and Summer stages, the company notes that each event will differ with "unique variations in length and structure."
Fearless Draft
League of Legends esports fans may have noticed Fearless Draft in 2024 Chinese pro gameplay. It has gained popularity since, and Riot Games has confirmed that the Fearless Draft system will be used in ERL and EMEA Masters games in 2025.
Fearless Draft prohibits teams from selecting the same Champions for multiple games in a row. It is intended to encourage teams to play with a wider Champion pool and more diverse strategies. Fearless Draft is available in two modes ('soft' and 'hard') and is usually used in Best-of-3 or Best-of-5 formats. Riot Games has not confirmed which mode EMEA pro play will use. For more information about Fearless Draft, how it works and how it may affect pro play, check the article below.
New Schedule
Riot Games is altering the EMEA pro scene's timeline due to the seasonal changes. The Winter and Spring split events for ERLs and EMEA Masters will be extended. Summer Split event dates remain unknown, and Riot Games will reveal them as 2025 progresses. Here's a quick list of all known ERL and EMEA Masters event dates in 2025:
2025 ERL and EMEA Masters Dates:
- ERL Winter Split: January 13 - March 9 2025
- ERL Spring Split: March 24 - May 30 2025
- ERL Summer Split: TBD
- EMEA Masters Winter Split: March 17 - March 23 2025
- EMEA Masters Spring Split: June 3 - June 21 2025
- EMEA Masters Summer Split: TBD
