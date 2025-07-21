Gen.G vs AG.AL at the 2025 League of Legends Esports World Cup: Grand Finals Recap
The Esports World Cup's League of Legends tournament has just concluded after several significant upsets and memorable matchups. AG.AL dethroned last year's Champion team, the formidable T1 esports, and progressed to an intense Grand Finals face-off against Gen.G Esports. Here's a quick recap of Gen.G vs AG.AL, including team comps and key performances.
Rosters:
Gen.G
- Top Lane: Kiin
- Jungle: Canyon
- Mid Lane: Chovy
- Bot: Peyz
- Support: Lehends
AG.AL
- Top Lane: Flandre
- Jungle: Tarzan
- Mid Lane: Shanks
- Bot: Hope
- Support: Kael
Game 1
Team Comps:
Gen.G
- K'Sante
- Maokai
- Yone
- Varus
- Rakan
AG.AL
- Rumble
- Trundle
- Azir
- Jhin
- Alistar
Gen.G and AG.AL's first game remained relatively even until the 20-minute mark, when Gen.G pulled ahead in gold. Ruler and Duro dominated Bot lane on Varus and Rakan, with the former scoring an impressive 6-0 K/D. AG.AL Shanks and Hope put up a good fight.
Winner: Gen.G
Game 2
Team Comps:
Gen.G
- Ambessa
- Nocturne
- Galio
- Senna
- Bard
AG.AL
- Sion
- Vi
- Annie
- Jinx
- Bard
Gen.G swept through Game 2 with a vengeance. This was their quickest matchup, ending at just over 28 minutes. Chovy and Ruler both enjoyed a relaxing 0-death cakewalk, with 5 kills on Galio and 7 on Senna, respectively. Kiin also secured a top lane advantage on Ambessia, scoring a 7/1/12 KDA. The match ended with Gen.G sitting at a comfortable 14.4k gold lead.
Winner: Gen.G
Game 3
Team Comps:
Gen.G
- Aurora
- Wukong
- Ahri
- Corki
- Nautilus
AG.AL
- Renekton
- Xin Zhao
- Taliyah
- Sivir
- Rell
In Game 3, Gen.G locked in on their team coordination and organized fights. Ruler popped off on Corki, dealing impactful damage and being an overall menace. However, AG.AL maintained a strong focus on objective captures, grabbing important buffs and snowballing ahead to an 8k gold lead. AG.AL Hope also had some strong moments here on Sivir, securing an impressive 8/0/6 KDA.
Winner: AG.AL
Game 4
Team Comps:
Gen.G
- Jayce
- Sejuani
- Viktor
- Kai'Sa
- Shen
AG.AL
- Cho'Gath
- Poppy
- Orianna
- Miss Fortune
- Blitzcrank
Game 4 was by far the longest of the bunch, clocking in at nearly 50 minutes. Much of the match was neck-and-neck, with the team advantage switching over time. AG.AL's early game was comfortable, but things flipped to Gen.G's favor in mid-game. While Gen.G Canyon (on Sejuani) struggled to outmatch AG.AL Tarzan (on Poppy) in the jungle, Kiin, Ruler and Chovy stayed cool. However, AG.AL's disciplined objective-taking proved successful again, and the team secured a victory after regaining late-game ground. AG.AL Hope impressed again on Miss Fortune.
Winner: AG.AL
Game 5
Team Comps:
Gen.G
- Camille
- Skarner
- Twisted Fate
- Xayah
- Renata Glasc
AG.AL
- Vladimir
- Zed
- Sylas
- Lucian
- Leona
The final tiebreaker was smooth sailing for Gen.G. Canyon found his footing again on Skarner, and Duro snagged an impressive 18 assists on Renata Glasc. Chovy, Kiin and Ruler all enjoyed healthy KDA advantages. Chovy snowballed to an insane gold lead on Twisted Fate by passive farming, and he decimated opponents on the Champion, ending the game with zero deaths. While things were closer in Jungle and Top, Gen.G dominated the Mid and Bot lanes. After this final match concluded, the EWC awarded Gen.G Top Laner Kiin the MVP title for his impactful performance.
Winner: Gen.G
What Does This Mean for League of Legends Esports?
Asia continues to dominate high-level League of Legends, with all top 3 Esports World Cup 2025 teams (T1, Gen.G Esports and AG.AL) hailing from the region. In fact, after this win, LCK teams have won all of the past 7 major international tournaments since MSI 2023.
Gen.G is experiencing a standout season. The org's EWC 2025 win arrives shortly after it placed first in the Road to MSI Qualifiers and the main Mid-Season Invitational event. Even more notably, Gen.G has consistently beaten and outperformed its main rival T1 (who scored second place at MSI 2025). If the team continues with a standout Worlds performance, it could score an impressive trifecta of victories.