Esports World Cup League of Legends Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
The top talent from all over the world is set to prove themselves at the Esports World Cup, including the best of the best League of Legends teams. Here is how to follow the action this week.
The Esports World Cup is the first-ever international esports event with over 22 titles, being held in Saudi Arabia for nine weeks. One of the featured games is League of Legends, which will have its Finals in just over a week.
Esports World Cup LoL Teams
Eight of the best teams in the world from a wide variety of regions are coming together to prove themselves in the Esports World Cup. Here are the competing teams:
- Team Liquid
- FlyQuest
- G2 Esports
- Fnatic
- Gen.G Esports
- T1
- Bilibili Esports
- Top Esports
Esports World Cup LoL Format
The League of Legends tournament will feature eight teams competing in a single elimination bracket. The quarterfinals and semifinal will be a best-of-three format while the Grand Final is a best-of-five series. The winning team will get $1 million and a good chunk of the Club Points, used towards the final Club Championship.
Esports World Cup LoL Schedule
Quarterfinal - July 4
July 4
- Bilibili Gaming vs. T1: 8 AM PST
- Team Liquid vs. Fnatic: 11 AM PST
July 5
- Gen.G vs. Top Esports: 8 AM PST
- G2 Esports vs. FlyQuest: 11 AM PST
Semifinal - July 6
- TBD - 8 AM PST
- TBD - 11 AM PST
Final - July 7
- TBD - 9 AM PST
How to Watch Esports World Cup League of Legends
The Esports World Cup League of Legends tournament will be streamed onTwitch and YouTube. VODs will also be available if you happen to miss a match.