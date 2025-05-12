What's Riot Working On? Every Riot Games Project In Development (Or Not Canceled)
League of Legends has held the crown as one of the most popular PC games since its release back in 2009. Being free-to-play attracted countless players, with over 150 million registered players and 117 million gamers playing each month even in 2025.
After the success of its first title, Riot Games took a long while to release any thing else - however, when it eventually did, popularity soared. Whether its Teamfight Tactics, Valorant or Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games have found success with a range of titles across multiple genres.
However, the gaming giant is by no means stopping any time soon, with even more games still in development. Below are all of the games we know of that are currently in development over at Riot Games.
1. 2KXO
The game we currently have the most information on is of course 2KXO, Riot Games' incoming free-to-play fighting game. Trailers have shown that players will be able to select two characters to play as and swap between them during the match. Set in the League of Legends universe means we'll be seeing fan favourite champions featured as playable characters in 2KXO including Braum, Ekko, Darius, Ahri and others already confirmed.
We don't have a confirmed release date for 2KXO just yet, but we know it'll be coming in 2025, as stated on the Riot Games website. It'll release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with the title being the first Riot Games console release ever.
2. LoL Esports Manager
Announced back at the 2019 League of Legends 10th anniversary event alongside a range of other title, LoL Esports Manager is a management simulation game from Riot Games. Being developed exclusively for mobile, the game tasks you with managing a League of Legends eSports team and uses gacha game mechanics.
The game was technically released as an open beta in China back in 2022. There has been little information about the release since and there's no confirmation if it will ever release in other countries just yet.
3. Unnamed MMORPG
Announced in 2020, Riot Games are attempting to release an unnamed MMO however with multiple issues during production, it was initially unclear as to whether or not the title would ever release. With development coming to a halt for a short while, Riot Games stopped providing updates on the upcoming MMO.
However, at the Worlds 2024 Finals, it was confirmed from a company exec that the game is still very much in development. While it won't be releasing any time soon, Riot Games is working on this title in the background.
4. Project F
After showing off a short three second clip during its 2019 League of Legends 10th anniversary livestream, Riot Games has kept very quiet about Project F. The game appears to be a top down RPG, resembling 3D platformers like Super Mario Odyssey as well as isometric actions titles like Diablo 4.
There has been absolutely no word on the game since its tease over five years ago and the director of the title has since left Riot Games. However, with no confirmed cancellation annouced from Riot themselves, we can assume it is still in development, just quite slowly.
5. Valorant Mobile
Confirmed on January 7 2025, Valorant Mobile has reportedly been in development for over two years with leaks of the title being posted back in 2022. Later on, in 2024, we saw videos showing footage of the games playtests from predominantly Chinese servers. While Riot Games hasn't confirmed a release date for the title just yet, we can expect it to be coming at some point this year.
Last month, Riot confirmed that the game is on its way, but it will be some time before North American fans can get their hands on it. The game will first release in China before expanding across the globe, with no timeline given yet on other regions.
From what we know so far, Valorant Mobile will be very similar to the original game for PC and console but will included a fully overhauled UI for ease of play on a mobile device.
6. Riftbound
Originally called Project K, Riot Games finally confirmed a name for their incoming physical trading card game on April 2 2025 - Riftbound. This incoming title is played in the standard TCG format and incorporates champions and characters from the League of Legends universe. However. details of the game state it can be played in a 1v1 or 2v2 format as well as a four person free-for-all, giving you more options to play.
When initially showcased back in December, some fans were unhappy with the style and artwork which prompted Riot Games to go back and rework some of the cards. Right now, we know the game with launch with its first set, Origins, and will feature champions like Annie, Garen, Jinx, Lee Sin, Lux, Master Yi, Viktor, Volibear, and Yasuo. There's no confirmed release date for Riftbound just yet, but we know it will be coming to China in Summer 2025, with English speaking countries set to follow later on in the year and additional regions in 2026.
Related Article: League of Legends Esports in 2025 - Full Event Calendar
Esports Impact
Riot Games was on a hot streak for the first near-decade of its existence. Valorant, LoL, and TFT all revolutionized their genres from an esports standpoint. More recently, while their projects have still found some success, that level of perfection has been missing from Riot. Wild Rift failed to overtake other titles in the Mobile MOBA space and Legends of Runeterra struggled against more well-established digital card games.
These games are in other fields ripe for the Riot touch to competition. The FGC is desperate for a modern publisher providing proper support and free-to-play. Mobile shooters still have not found a good foothold in the West. Riftbound could be a critical competitor to the titans like Magic: The Gathering. Now it's just a question of how well Riot can deliver on the potential of these games.