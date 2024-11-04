Esports illustrated

Faker has More League of Legends Skins than These 10 Champions

He is a League Champion after all...

Sage Datuin

T1 midlaner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has officially won his fifth League of Legends World Championship and is set to receive his record-breaking fifth League of Legends skin. 

It is every League player’s dream to one day have a League of Legends skin (and some LoL Champions) created in your honor for winning a League of Legends World Championship.

This recent win at the 2024 LoL World Championships marks the fifth time legendary T1 midlaner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has hoisted the Summoner’s Cup and felt the confetti rain down on him to a sea of League of Legends fans. However, this League of Legends World Championship is extra special because the legendary midlaner now has more skins than some League of Legends champions.

Here are all the LoL Champions that need to start winning more League World Championships to catch up to the Unkillable Demon King, T1 Faker.

League Champions with less skins than T1 Faker

There are currently 169 League of Legends champions available in the game. While every single League of Legends champion has their unique skillset and moves that separate them on Summoner’s Rift, some need love in the form of in-game cosmetics.

Prior to the final game of LoL Worlds 2024, Team Liquid Honda LoL released a tweet detailing all the champions that would have less skins than Faker in the game.

Here are the 10 League champions that have less skins than T1 Faker:

Champion

Skin Count

Akshan

4

Bel'Veth

4

Briar

3

Hwei

1

Ivern

4

K'Sante

3

Lillia

4

Nilah

5

Ornn

5

Vex

4

What LoL Skins does T1 Faker have?

Now that you have seen the League of Legends champions that should start winning Worlds more, here are all the skins that T1 Faker has.

Faker Skin Name

Reason for getting LoL Skin

SKT T1 Zed

LoL Worlds 2013 Champions

SKT T1 Ryze

LoL Worlds 2015 Champion

SKT T1 Syndra

LoL Worlds 2016 Champion

T1 Orianna

LoL Worlds 2023 Champion

Risen Legend LeBlanc

Inducted into Hall of Legends

Immortalized Legends Ahri

Inducted into Hall of Legends

Yet to be announced

LoL Worlds 2024 Champion

Faker has yet to decide which LoL Champion he would want a skin created for next and will be able to choose between Sylas, Ahri, Yone, Galio, Neeko, and Akali. If he wants to go by games played, it will be Sylas. If he wants to be nice and make a skin for the LoL Champs he has more skins than, he simply can’t because he didn’t play them.

Yet, despite having all of these skins created for his legacy, you will never catch T1 Faker rocking his own World Champion skins. So, if you truly want to play like the greatest League player of all time, don’t buy LoL skins. 

For now, those looking for more content surrounding League of Legends and the offseason should be sure to check our guide to understanding the new LTA league. Additionally, League fans looking to pass time during the LoL offseason should check out our Arcane Season 2 Release Guide detailing everything you need to know about the hit Netflix show before its premiere.

