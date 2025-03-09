League of Legends First Stand 2025 - Format, Schedule, Teams
League of Legends' First Stand tournament is almost here, and it will kick off the year's cross-regional competition. After its introduction in 2024, this is First Stand (FST)'s first year of operation, and plenty is at stake for its participants. Five teams, one from each major competitive region, will face off for the chance to establish themselves as key players and start the season off with a show of power. Let's explore why the event is significant, how fans can watch live and when viewers can tune in.
First Stand: 2025's First Cross-Regional Face-Off
First Stand is the first cross-regional face-off of the League of Legends competitive year. It will include the top teams from the game's five esports regions: Korea, China, the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. These teams qualify through LCK, LPL, LTA (formerly LCS and CBLoL), LEC and LCP events. First Stand (also known as FST) is also making its debut in 2025, so this year's is the first of its kind in League of Legends.
First Stand is especially significant as its results offer a glimpse into the season's key players as it progresses. Winners can establish a fierce reputation and set a precedent for continuous strong performances. Essentially, it's the first chance for teams to prove themselves on a world stage after training for months.
All First Stand 2025 Teams:
- Korea: Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) (Qualified through the LCK Cup 2025)
- China: TOP Esports (TES) (Qualified through the LPL 2025 Split 1 Playoffs)
- Americas: Team Liquid (TL) (Qualified through the LTA 2025 Split 1 Playoffs)
- EMEA: Karmine Corp (KC) (Qualified through the LEC 2025 Winter Playoffs)
- Asia-Pacific: CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO) (Qualified through the LCP 2025 Season Kickoff Qualifying Series)
Notably, Hanwha Life Esports is #3 on Riot Games' Global Power Ranking as of March 3 2025, just a week before First Stand begins. The pressure is on for HLE to prove themselves and maintain this fearsome status.
First Stand Format and Schedule
First Stand 2025 will begin on March 10 and end on March 16. The event will include a single-elimination Round Robin stage and a single-elimination best-of-five Knockout bracket stage. First Stand will utilize Fearless Draft and Fearless bans, so watchers can expect a varied champion pool and more creative team compositions than events in previous years.
- Round Robin Stage: March 10-14 2025 (17:00 KST / 1:00 PDT / 9:00 CET)
- Knockout Stage: March 15 2025 (13:00 KST / 21:00 PDT (March 14) / 5:00 CET)
- Knockout Stage Finals: March 16 2025 (17:00 KST / 1:00 PDT / 9:00 CET)
How to Watch First Stand 2025
Fans can watch First Stand live on Riot Games' official League of Legends esports website and on multiple Riot Games-affiliated Twitch accounts.
LoL Esports, located at lolesports.com, streams matches live and offers various handy add-ons. Players can use the site to track previous, ongoing and upcoming matches. It also displays up-to-date global power rankings, key news and event updates, standings and pick 'ems brackets. Plus, viewers can identify special drops in the site's Rewards tab.
First Stand will offer event-specific drops for watchers, including 2025 Esports Capsules, a Brand "I AM FUMING!" emote and more. Each Baron steal, Pentakill and Knockout stage five-game progression will increase drop frequency. These drops are obtainable on lolesports.com, and players must log in using their in-game Riot ID to access the rewards. For more information about obtaining the drops, check out our related article below, which covers the topic comprehensively.
Aside from the official website, Riot Games has several official and affiliated Twitch.com channels. twitch.tv/riotgames is "the home of LoL Esports" and often streams the title's important international events. Additional League of Legends esports channels include:
- twitch.tv/ltaespanol (will stream First Stand related events)
- twitch.tv/ltasul (will stream First Stand related events)
Since First Stand includes teams from the LCK, LPL, LTA, LEC and LCP, it's likely most Twitch channels actively covering these circuits will stream the event. In addition, Riot Games is partnering with 75 co-streaming creators. Co-streaming will be remote-only and feature creators in multiple locations and languages.
First Stand 2025 Co-Streamers:
Viewers can find a full list of partnered Riot Games co-streamers with the First Stand co-streaming hub on Opera GX. The hub is located at opera.com/gx/lolesports. Participating teams also have permission to host livestreams on their official Twitch accounts.
Riot Games' official League of Legends esports channel on Youtube, youtube.com/@lolesports, will also stream First Stand. If viewers can't make the original livestream, this YouTube channel will likely save and publish the event so fans can watch it after it has occurred.
In addition, fans can follow @lolesports on X.com, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to keep track of on-the-spot updates.