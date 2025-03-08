Who Will Win First Stand 2025? League of Legends Power Rankings
The inaugural First Stand Tournament has many League of Legends fans curious as to who will become the first international victor of 2025.
The 2025 First Stand Tournament is just a couple of days away as five of the world’s best League of Legends teams are ready to showcase their strength on the international stage. All five major regions are sending their five best candidates to Seoul, South Korea as they fight for regional pride. Similar to past international League of Legends tournaments, there are both underdogs and favorites going into FST 2025.
Here are all five League of Legends teams competing at First Stand and how we would rank them relative to their strength.
5. CTBC Flying Oyster
Unlike the Power Rankings for VCT Masters Bangkok, the teams at First Stand are not as close in relative skill to one another, and CTBC Flying Oyster is the worst team at this tournament. While their macro teamplay is solid for their region, CTBC Flying Oyster will struggle to capitalize on their excellent early game against some of the ebay junglers in the world. Their entire gameplan hinges on them just being better than their opposition which works domestically. However, against international talent, they would need to completely shift their identity as a team in order to maintain any semblance of success.
If there is any player to watch out for, it would botlaner Doggo, who has previously excelled on the international stage before. CTBC Flying Oyster is going to miss out on the playoffs. Their best hope is playing spoiler to seeding for the other four teams.
4. Karmine Corp
This team genuinely has the potential to dominate the LEC and eventually shine on the international stage. In fact, this team’s peak level of talent could eventually rival that of the best team in this world. Botlaner Calliste and midlaner Vladi are generational LEC talents that truly have the potential to win an international tournament together eventually. Additionally, their veteran players like Canna and Yike are an amazing duo that perfectly stabilizes the team.
The only reason Karmine Corp falls at number four primarily stems from their lack of experience on the international stage. Calliste and Vladi are in their rookie seasons at the Tier One level, and it's been over two years since Targamas was on the international stage with G2 Esports in 2022. FST 2025 is a tournament that will favor early team synergy over a team’s potential, and for now, Karmine Corp has a lot of holes in their game.
3. TOP Esports
Many people would have assumed that this team would automatically be the second best team at this tournament solely for being the LPL representative. However, this team is not that impressive when you look at their games in-depth. They are incredibly inconsistent and truthfully were not the best team in the LPL until their impressive lower bracket run to qualify for First Stand. While their potential as a team is a lot higher compared to the second entry, their peak level of play feels lower than even Karmine Corp.
However, jungler Kanavi is without a doubt the best jungler at this tournament and if there is any role to have a number one player in, it would be the jungle position. In fact, this is the team that would have any realistic chance at being able to take down the number one team on this list. They just need to work on their base level of play, especially when they reach the playoffs.
2. Team Liquid
This pick at number two might seem like rage bait, but there is a reason why I place Team Liquid at number two at FST 2025. I have Team Liquid ranked so highly at this tournament because of how long this group of five players has played together.
For a tournament like FST 2025, team cohesion is incredibly important as most of these teams have not had an opportunity to play together as a group of five. Not only has this exact group of five players won two splits in North America, but they have also gone to MSI and Worlds 2024. While jungler Umti is certainly a weak point on this team, botlaner Yeon has become a world-caliber carry. Additionally, the rest of the supporting cast is really strong on Team Liquid, which will help Umti to just focus on neutralizing his enemy junglers from snowballing the early game.
While Team Liquid’s overall potential would put them at fourth, their current base level as a team is the second-best at this tournament.
1. Hanwha Life Esports
This is, without a doubt, the best team in the world currently, and there is a major gap between HLE and the rest of the regions. Not only is LCK the strongest region in the world, but there is a definitive top three in the LCK, and Hanwha Life Esports stands atop all of that. This lineup builds on a core that won the LCK at the end of 2024. Now, they have the best toplaner in the world after acquiring Zeus from T1.
Now on a new team, Zeus still looks as dominant as ever, while Hanwha Life Esports looks amazing. Botlaner Viper is still a prominent carry in this team, while Peanut serves as a prominent supplementary piece to this entire team. Overall, this team looks very strong going into First Stand 2025. While there is room for some upset potential, other teams would need to have the game of their life in order to catch Hanwha Life Esports offguard. That would need to be done three times out of five in the playoffs. That just feels unlikely at this stage of the year.
