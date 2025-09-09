"This is Not Me [Being] Sexist": LoL Pro Suspended After 'Monthly Cycle' Comments Go Viral
As esports continues integrating with the mainstream, gamers of all backgrounds are rising in the ranks. Womens' circuits and co-ed teams have become more common, and Riot Games is building its Game Changers scene across League and VALORANT. Just as 2025's Game Changers season is concluding, League of Legends player Bwipo has just made some controversial comments about female pros on stream, saying they should not play competitive games during their "monthly cycle," and the community is abuzz. Let's recap everything to know about the situation.
What Is 'Bwipogate'? League of Legends Pro's Controversial Comments About Female Pros
Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau, a League of Legends pro, plays top lane for FlyQuest. He is currently participating in LTA 2025, has been active in the pro circuit since 2017 and has previous experience on Team Liquid and Fnatic.
On Tuesday, September 9 2025, Bwipo took to his Twitch stream with some controversial takes. While chatting with viewers, the streamer said:
"I think there's just not enough support for female pro players [...] basically, women's anatomy and their monthly cycles are just extremely different from males, and there's no proper support system for women to go through what they're going through."
Bwipo continued his speech, blaming the lack of women in esports on their "monthly cycle":
"A lot of people [...] just tilt out of their f---ing mind when they're playing League of Legends. When a woman is on the wrong part of the month, just, playing competitively, there is a time of the month where you should not be f---ing playing competitive games as a woman, in my opinion."
Bwipo claimed his statements came from his own "experience" with women:
"I've lived with one for a while. She played a lot of League ranked. It was just like, it was really obvious when she was just getting irritated at every stupid little thing." He added a disclaimer to this segment — "this is not me trying to be sexist or anything."
"Competition isn't gonna schedule around your period," Bwipo said. "You don't have as much room to be competitive. I don't think it's not possible, I just think it's harder [...] ultimately, this is the truth in all sports, and all mental sports."
The League Community's Reactions: 'Bwipogate'
Bwipo's comments arrived at a particularly ironic timing. League of Legends' all-female 'Game Changers Rising' circuit is about to start, kicking off on Saturday, September 13. The game is utilizing the circuit to encourage more women and marginalized-gender players to take up esports, and arrives after a similar VALORANT Game Changers circuit has gained significant popularity.
The internet is not taking kindly to Bwipo's comments. Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere, a long time caster, host and co-creator of the League Awards, called Bwipo's statements "such a dangerous rhetoric in the bigger context" on X.com.
Many netizens raised an eyebrow at the stream because Bwipo's organization, FlyQuest, has an all-female RED roster. In addition, Bwipo had previously spoken highly of a female partner during his time on Fnatic, saying her coaching directly contributed to the team's success.
Barento "Raz" Mohammed, an LTA and LPL caster for Riot Games, elaborated on womens' status in esports and utilized the opportunity to promote Game Changers. Raz noted that "societal norms & parents push girls away from perceived 'male activities'" and that women often have higher expectations placed on them in a household. For example, parents may support a son's gaming hobby and relatives might gift them gaming-related gear, while many women may have a much harder time recalling when they last received a new mouse or headset for a birthday despite being avid gamers. In less progressive households, women also often have stricter rules and greater chore expectations, leaving less free time to play.
Raz also writes that "You will get f---ing harrassed at every step of learning/playing a competitive game. Especially since the report function for most games are useless, always feels like the only way to move forward is to develop a thicker skin and higher tolerance for harrassment or quit."
He closes his statement with the following thought: "finding a pathway up with no opportunity to develop or just experience an open community is hard."
At its core, esports is for the love of the game — but what makes the game fun is the memories we get from it, the self-improvement and self-discipline we foster and the friendships we develop along the way. When gaming becomes a hostile, isolating experience and the context of your identity precedes your drive and skill, this love is tested far more often.
FlyQuest Responds: Bwipo Suspended from LTA Playoffs
FlyQuest, Bwipo's team, promptly responded to his stream on X.com. The organization wrote:
"Recently, Bwipo made sexist comments that are antithetical to FlyQuest's core values. Every day, we try to make the gaming space better, and that includes helping anyone with a passion for competition reach the highest possible levels of play."
"Comments that might discourage even one young woman from pursuing her dream of becoming a pro player harm the future of esports, and we take that very seriously. While our first impulse is to educate when clearly ignorant comments like this are made, accountability is also a core value of our organization."
"As a result, we will be suspending Bwipo from play for the next series in the LTA playoffs and donating his event prize money to causes that support women in gaming."
Female Pro Player Debunks Bwipo's...Theories
On a more humorous note, Marvel Rivals and Overwatch player EXN Raelyni actually did track her in-game win rate to test if it correlated with her menstrual cycle. Raelyni claims it didn't, and says "the only thing that correlated was if I had eaten recently."
What Do Bwipo's Comments Mean, and What Role Do Women Play In the Esports and Gaming Industry?
In the past two decades, esports has certainly been a male-dominated field. Far more men participate in both casual and competitive play, for a multitude of reasons. However, high-level female pro players have excelled in many titles, with some even winning world championships and defeating male counterparts.
For example, Xiaomeng “Liooon” Li took home the trophy in Hearthstone's Grandmasters 2019, becoming the game's strongest player in its largest-ever S-tier tournament. Christine "Potter" Chi played as a Counter-Strike pro for years, and after shifting to VALORANT, led North American underdog team Evil Geniuses to their 2023 World Championship win as their coach. Imperial Female, an all-women Counter-Strike team, qualified for IEM Katowice 2025 through completely co-ed circuits. XSET Katsumi, a VALORANT Game Changers player, has placed within the game's top 100 worldwide leaderboards. SEN Aramori is also signed to a co-ed Marvel Rivals roster, which beat 100 Thieves, Envy and a full roster hand-selected by Shroud in 2025 Stage 1.