FlyQuest vs BLG MSI 2025 Recap: So Close...So Very Close
Bilibili Gaming eliminated North America from League of Legends' MSI 2025 following their narrow 3-2 victory over FlyQuest in the Lower Bracket.
The hopes of North America stood on the shoulders of FlyQuest as they looked to upset the LPL’s Bilibili Gaming at MSI 2025 through unique picks like Zilean, Urgot, and Bard. However, while the series was a back-and-forth affair between two of the world’s best, it was Bilibili Gaming who found themselves moving forward at MSI 2025.
Here is everything you need to know about the most recent series between the LPL’s Bilibili Gaming and the LTA’s FlyQuest at MSI 2025.
Game 1: FLY Win
The early phases immediately proved to fans that they would be in it for the long haul as BLG and FLY battled back and forth in the early game. However, FLY Inspired put up one of the most impressive Sejuani carry games in competitive LoL history. The FLY jungler went 5/0/15 on Sejuani as his tankiness proved too much for Bilibili Gaming to handle in the later stages of the game as FLY took the early lead in the series 1-0.
Team Comps
- BLG Bin: Sion
- BLG Beichuan: Xin Zhao
- BLG Knight: Cassiopeia
- BLG Elk: Miss Fortune
- BLG ON: Neeko
- FLY Bwipo: Aatrox
- FLY Inspired: Sejuani
- FLY Quad: Taliyah
- FLY Massu: Ezreal
- FLY Busio: Karma
Game 2: BLG Win
Bilibili Gaming immediately punched back in game two against FlyQuest, however, as Kalista's troubles at MSI 2025 continued, this time claiming FlyQuest as victims. While FlyQuest attempted to make plays around the map, it ultimately became a quick game as BLG tied the series up after a 30-minute stomp.
Team Comps
- BLG Bin: Ornn
- BLG Beichuan: Pantheon
- BLG Knight: Viktor
- BLG Elk: Corki
- BLG ON: Rell
- FLY Bwipo: Renekton
- FLY Inspired: Wukong
- FLY Quad: Annie
- FLY Massu: Kalista
- FLY Busio: Tahm Kench
Game 3: BLG Win
Game three saw FlyQuest drop down to an early 7k gold deficit against Bilibili Gaming. However, through miraculous picks onto BLG support On, they were able to stall the game slowly. That evolved into a pick on Bilibili Gaming’s bot laner Elk as FlyQuest secured the Baron at 35 minutes. The North American representatives attempted to mount an underdog push to end the game on the topside but were ultimately stopped by Bilibili Gaming’s defense.
Team Comps
- BLG Bin: Ambessa
- BLG Beichuan: Vi
- BLG Knight: Ahri
- BLG Elk: Kai’Sa
- BLG ON: Nautilus
- FLY Bwipo: Gangplank
- FLY Inspired: Poppy
- FLY Quad: Ryze
- FLY Massu: Senna
- FLY Busio: Alistar
Game 4: FLY Win
The Bash Brothers and Bard ran through Summoner’s Rift in Game Four as FLY Busio’s Bard and FLY Inspired’s Trundle were unstoppable. FlyQuest was continuously landing picks onto BLG’s carries as they quickly climbed to an early 10k gold lead to bring the series to a final game five decider.
Team Comps
- BLG Bin: Yorick
- BLG Beichuan: Maokai
- BLG Knight: Tristana
- BLG Elk: Varus
- BLG ON: Neeko
- FLY Bwipo: Sett
- FLY Inspired: Trundle
- FLY Quad: Twisted Fate
- FLY Massu: Jhin
- FLY Busio: Bard
Game 5: BLG Win
For four games, North America had hopes to bring home a victory on home soil. Instead, Vancouver viewers witnessed murder on the international stage as Bilibili Gaming set a record for kill differentials in competitive LoL game fives. As the North American crowd went silent, viewers witnessed the frustrations from FlyQuest as Bilibili Gaming won the game in anticlimactic fashion to cap off an incredibly close series between the two.
Team Comps
- BLG Bin: Rumble
- BLG Beichuan: Nocturne
- BLG Knight: Galio
- BLG Elk: Ashe
- BLG ON: Shen
- FLY Bwipo: Urgot
- FLY Inspired: Lee Sin
- FLY Quad: Zilean
- FLY Massu: Lucian
- FLY Busio: Leona
What did this mean for Bilibili Gaming?
Bilibili Gaming will move forward in the Lower Bracket against LPL first seed, Anyone’s Legend. The winner of that series will go on to face the loser of T1 vs. Gen.G in the Lower Bracket Final.
As for FlyQuest, this puts an end to their hopes of lifting the international title in Vancouver, Canada. However, this was still a very strong showing as the team will look towards LoL Worlds 2025 later this year.
MSI 2025 will conclude on July 12, 2025, with the Grand Final, where one team will be crowned midseason world champions and book their ticket to Worlds 2025 in China.