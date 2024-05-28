What's in the Faker Bundle? — League of Legends Hall of Legends Guide
League of Legends icon Faker's 2023 World Championship win electrified fans and solidified his place as the paragon of League of Legends skill. Faker holds four World Championships, two Mid-Season Invitationals and ten LCK and Champions Korea titles as of 2024, making him one of the most decorated athletes in not only League of Legends but also overall esports history. Now, Riot Games is honoring Faker as the first-ever inductee to its esports Hall of Legends after over a decade of stellar accomplishments.
League of Legends' new Hall of Legends event invites the players who have idolized and supported Faker throughout his career to celebrate with a fun event pass and brand-new Faker-themed skins and emotes. Let's dive into everything the Hall of Legends Event offers, plus what players can expect from the Hall of Legends Event Pass and Faker-themed Legend Collections!
What is the Hall of Legends Event?
This League of Legends event will celebrate the first inductee in the game's Hall of Legends which "seeks to recognize and immortalize professional players for their remarkable journeys within League of Legends". This event and collection honors South Korean LoL esports star Faker, known for his four World Championship wins and illustrious twelve-year career.
It includes an Event Pass which allows players to grind out games and unlock tiered results. In addition, it features various Collection bundles that players can unlock for a one-time fee.
When will the Hall of Legends Event take place?
The Hall of Legends event will begin on June 12th. Event pass progress will be available until July 8th, and the Hall of Legends In-game Moment will end on July 15th.
What is the Hall of Legends Event Pass?
The Hall of Legends Event Pass allows players to unlock over 100 tiered rewards during the event based on their League of Legends playtime. As players accumulate more gameplay and experience, they progress to higher event tiers. The Event Pass' main draw is the Mythic Risen Legend LeBlanc Skin commemorating Faker.
The Hall of Legends Event Pass also includes:
- SKT T1 Zed, Ryze and Syndra skins
- "Broccoli Baron" title
- Hide on bush ward
- Unkillable Demon King banner
- 125 Mythic Essence
- 14 Faker-themed icons and emotes
- 6 orbs
- ... and more!
What is the Legend Collection?
The Legend Collection includes three tiers of one-time purchase bundles. These tiers are the Risen Legend Collection, the Immortalized Legend Collection and the Signature Immortalized Legend Collection. The Risen Legend Collection includes a base Risen Legend Ahri skin and other cosmetics. The Immortalized Legend Collection features an upgrade to the Risen Legend Ahri skin. This upgrade allows the Ahri skin to evolve throughout matches based on gold accumulation. This collection tier also includes additional cosmetic features. Finally, the Signature Immortalized Legend Collection further improves the Risen Legend Ahri skin and the Risen Legend LeBlanc skin.
What do the Hall of Legends Collections include?
The Risen Legend Collection includes:
- Hall of Legends Pass
- Ahri (Champion)
- Risen Legend Ahri skin
- Takedown Counter taunt
- Exclusive border
- Exclusive icon & emote
The Immortalized Legend Collection includes:
- Immortalized Legend Ahri Skin
- Exclusive structure finisher VFX
- Exclusive champ finisher VFX
- Custom visual announcer
- Unique skin transformations (three Demon King forms with unique voiceover)
- Demon's Chosen transformation with Demon King HUD during ult
- Risen Legend Collection
- Holographic Immortalized splash art
- Dynamic profile background
- Immortalized border
- Exclusive icon and emote
The Signature Immortalized Legend Collection includes:
- Signature Ahri skin upgrades (Faker's Signature Move (Ctrl + 5), Faker's Structure Finisher)
- "Final Boss Faker" title
- Immortalized Legend Collection
- 100 pass levels
- Signature Immortalized border
- Signature banner
- Signature Ahri & LeBlanc splash art
- Risen Legend LeBlanc Paragon chroma
- SKT T1 Zed, Ryze and Syndra Paragon chromas
- Exclusive icon & emote.
Riot Games has indicated that "every year a pro player from the history of [League of Legends] Esports will be honored and inducted into the Hall of Legends." The company has confirmed that the event will return annually. Players can expect new skins and plenty of fun collectible goodies each time. For now, enjoy the new event skins, and stay on the Event Pass grind!