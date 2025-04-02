How to Get the Free Twisted Fate Skin in League of Legends
League of Legends players take great pride in their skin collections. From small chroma changes to the controversial $430 Faker Ahri bundle, there are plenty of cosmetics to choose from, and a player's skin choice helps them lock in and bring unique energy to the game.
As League of Legends Season 2025 continues, the Riot Games team has just revealed an upcoming skin all players can obtain for free: Victorious Twisted Fate will arrive 'soon.' Here's everything we know about the skin, how it may affect the game and how players can obtain it.
New 'Victorious' Twisted Fate Skin
On April 1 2025, Riot Games announced a new free Twisted Fate skin in an X.com post. Despite the lighthearted April Fool's Day reveal, the skin brings some serious swag and decks the Champion out in an elaborate purple suit. Twisted Fate's trademark cards are also recolored in gold, purple and red hues.
When Will the Free Twisted Fate Skin Release?
According to Riot Games' original post, the skin is "coming soon". While it has no set release date, we can assume it will release before the end of the current Season. League of Legends Season 2025 concludes on December 9 2025, but the Season's splits conclude sooner, so the Twisted Fate skin will probably arrive much earlier than that date.
Esports Impact
According to stat-tracking site op.gg, Twisted Fate currently sits at a 4.44% pick rate on April 1 2025. He ranks 80th in terms of overall popularity, placing him about halfway through the full League of Legends Champion list. However, in terms of mid-lane Champions, Twisted Fate is the 16th most popular out of 59 total, so it's not uncommon to see him in matches. The new Twisted Fate skin may raise the Champion's pick rate further, making him a mainstay for a brief period.
In addition, the free skin's availability will probably boost the League of Legends player count upon release as users rush to claim it. Specifically, players need to participate in Ranked to earn the skin, so the competitive queue will be particularly busy.
How to Get the Free 'Victorious' Twisted Fate Skin
Now that we know the basic details surrounding Victorious Twisted Fate, let's explore how players can obtain this upcoming skin.
'Victorious' Twisted Fate Requirements
Most importantly, players must participate in League of Legends' competitive queue to earn Victorious Twisted Fate. Players unable to meet the game's Ranked requirements will thus be unable to obtain the skin.
- According to Riot Games, any player who has "won 15 ranked games or more this season" will be eligible to claim Victorious Twisted Fate.
Queueing Ranked
If you want the free Twisted Fate skin and you're a new player, you may find yourself in a bit of a pickle. League of Legends' Ranked Queue requirements can be confusing, so here's a quick explanation of how to enter the Ranked rift.
To enter Ranked in League of Legends...
- The player's account must be at least level 30.
- The player must own at least 20 Champions.
- The player must have played at least 10 Summoner's Rift games.
- The player's account must be in good standing (i.e., not banned).
More information will arise as Season 2025 progresses.