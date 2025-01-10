How to Get the Radiant Serpent Sett Exalted Skin in LoL
2025 is the Year of the Snake, and players around the world await Chinese New Year. As the holiday approaches, League of Legends has released a new Sett skin to celebrate. Let's explore everything we know about Radiant Serpent Sett and how players can obtain the rare Exalted tier skin.
Radiant Serpent Sett: Exalted Skin
The Radiant Serpent Sett skin is an Exalted tier item and one of the rarest items in the game. It revamps Ionian crime boss Sett's outfit with edgy black leather, red accents and gold armor. Sett also carries a red snake spirit above his left shoulder in-game.
When Does Radiant Serpent Sett Leave the Shop?
Radiant Serpent Sett will be available for 54 days. It will exit Sanctum rotation on March 5 2024 at about 4:00 PM EST.
How to Get Radiant Serpent Sett
Players can obtain Radiant Serpent Sett in two ways. Both strategies rely on the Sanctum, League of Legends' recently-added gacha-like system. The Sanctum is located in the in-game Loot tab at the screen's top-right directly next to the Collection tab. Every Radiant Serpent Sett skin obtained from the Sanctum comes with a Radiant Serpent Sett border and icon.
First, players can obtain the Radiant Serpent Sett Exalted skin as a random drop while opening Ancient Sparks in the Sanctum. It is an S-Tier drop and it has a 0.5% drop rate.
The Sanctum uses a currency called Ancient Sparks. Each Ancient Spark allows players to roll for one Sanctum drop. League of Legends users can purchase one Ancient Spark for 400 RP (about 5 USD). Players can only purchase 250 Ancient Sparks in one day. Ancient Sparks are also available as Battlepass rewards.
Players are also guaranteed to obtain the Radiant Serpent Sett Exalted skin for a limited time if they roll more than 80 times. This means they would have to spend 32,000 RP on Ancient Sparks, amounting to several hundred USD.