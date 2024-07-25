6 Pay to Win Skins in League of Legends
Cosmetic skins are a key part of the player experience in League of Legends. Players often choose their main champions on their level of enjoyment when playing that champion. That connection can be further personalized with purchasable skins that change the champion's appearance without giving any tactical advantage or disadvantage to the player using that skin.
Except...that isn't always the case. Some skins in League of Legends unintentionally DO give a tactical advantage. These skins are often referred to as "pay to win" skins in League of Legends because by purchasing them, players can gain an advantage from the cosmetic quirks of the skin, either through animation variation, visual obstruction, or even a color palette change that may contrast less with Summoner's Rift.
Related Article: League of Legends Streamer Chooses Game Over Girlfriend
Let's take a look at six of the most effective pay to win skins in League of Legends.
1. Cosmic Lux
Lux has a few skins that, at various times, could be considered a pay to win skin in League of Legends. Cosmic Lux is a gorgeous skin, but that's not the only reason a player might want to pick this skin up.
Two of Lux's abilities, Light Binding and Lucent Singularity, look extremely similar when using Cosmic Lux in a game of League of Legends. If that wasn't enough, the sound effects of these two abilities may as well be silent when compared to their usage on other Lux skins.
2. Dark Waters Vladimir
Dark Waters Vladimir is one of the older, more sought-after skins in League of Legends due to its appealing theme and accompanying lore, but it also possesses an advantage on Summoner's Rift that puts it in the category of pay to win skins in League of Legends.
Dark Waters Vladimir is, in appearance and abilities, an oceanic aquamarine with accents of blues and greens. This color palette stands out far less than Vladimir's crimson appearance in his stock appearance against the natural features of Summoner's Rift -- a map made almost entirely of foliage and water. Vladimir's ultimate, Hemoplague, is especially difficult to see when its animated pool drops on the ground, making it more difficult to dodge than in other skins.
3. Mecha Kha'Zix
Ever since its Mecha Kha'Zix hit the League of Legends servers on September 27, 2012, the skin has been the go-to cosmetic choice for mains of the Voidreaver, especially at higher ELOs. And for good reason -- Mecha Kha'Zix is one of the most blatant pay to win skins in League of Legends.
Unlike Kha'Zix's other skins, Mecha Kha'Zix can be considered a pay to win skin in League of Legends because of the visual and audio effect that is triggered when Kha'Zix is near an isolated target. Jumping in and blowing up isolated targets is the big bug's bread and butter, so the advantage the Mecha skin gives him is not insignificant.
4. iBlitzcrank
Of the skins present on this list, iBlitzcrank is one of the more widely regarded pay to win skins in League of Legends. The skin is even banned from professional play!
Blitzcrank's value centers heavily around his Q, Rocket Grab, for its ability to pull targets in from a long range. The right Blitzcrank hook at the right time can turn the tide of a game of LoL, and iBlitzcrank's animation on Rocket Grab does not line up with the hit box of the actual ability. The inability for an opposing player to perceive the range of Rocket Grab makes iBlitzcrank one of the most infamous pay to win skins in League of Legends.
5. Infernal Shen
Shen is a champion whose value hinges entirely on proper usage of his ultimate, Stand United, to turn the tide of a teamfight or skirmish. The reason Infernal Shen is a pay to win skin in League of Legends is simple -- the aura that accompanies Shen's Stand United when he uses it on one of his teammates has red particles that are much tougher to see in a teamfight than the usual violet hue of the technique.
A change in particles on an ultimate ability may seem s
6. Arctic Ops Gragas
Arctic Ops Gragas is not as overt of a pay to win skin in League of Legends when compared to something like Mecha Kha'Zix, but in experienced hands, the skin can definitely give the player piloting the Rabble Rouser an advantage.
The mechanical ability to perform animation cancels on Gragas is what separates the good Gragas players from the great ones, and Arctic Ops is best in class when it comes to smooth animations. In addition, Arctic Ops Gragas does not boast the usual boisterous dialogue that accompanies Gragas using his abilities. Stealth mission, anyone?