LEC 2025 Spring Playoffs Preview - All Matchups, Bracket
Following seven weeks of League of Legends action, the six teams facing off in the playoffs for a chance to represent Europe at the Mid-Season Invitational and the Esports World Cup have been decided. The question now is whether a struggling G2 can hold out and show that despite recent struggles, the LEC still runs through them or if Karmine Corp or Fnatic will finally dethrone the old kings. Maybe, instead of them, it could be a team no one expects that could come out on top. Let’s take a look at the first-round matchups.
(1) Karmine Corp vs (3) Movistar KOI
Season H2H:
KC 1-0 Winter Regular Season
KC 2-0 Winter Playoffs
KC 2-1 Spring Regular Season
After locking in the first seed for playoffs, thanks in part to MKOI taking down Fnatic during the regular season, the defending LEC champions have decided to pick the Spanish organization as their opponent for round 1. Considering the head-to-head record between the two teams so far this season, it’s not hard to see why the choice was made, but this could still be a close series. Despite only taking one game off of KC in their most recent matchup, MKOI actually held a strong lead in game 3, but was ultimately unable to capitalize.
Realistically, MKOI will live and die by the performances of Elyoya and Jojopyun and whether they’ll be able to consistently outperform their KC counterparts in Yike and Vladi. Otherwise, the advantages go mostly in favor of KC, with Canna having an MVP-caliber season as the best top laner in the region, and while Myrwn has been consistently one of the best top laners in the region this season as well, Canna has simply been too good so far. The story is fairly similar in the bot lane, with MKOI’s bot lane of Supa and Alvaro being fairly strong, albeit somewhat inconsistent at times. but the KC duo of Caliste and Targamas has continued to show they’re one of, if not the best, bot lane duo in the LEC and should have a clear advantage.
Aside from the matchups within the roles, the biggest thing to keep an eye on will be how MKOI perform in the later stages of the game. We’ve already seen them throw away a potential win against KC as mentioned previously and, unfortunately, this has become somewhat of a theme for Elyoya-led rosters in the past. If MKOI can keep things clean and consistent throughout the entire game, a chance for an upset becomes very real. For now though, while MKOI have gotten close to beating KC earlier this season, this series still feels like it’ll likely go the way of the defending champs but fans should expect a great 4-5 game series from the two teams.
(2) Fnatic vs (4) G2 Esports
Season H2H:
FNC 1-0 Winter Regular Season
G2 2-0 Winter Playoffs
FNC 2-1 Spring Regular Season
Three things in life are certain: Death, Taxes, and Fnatic taking on G2 in the playoffs. So far this season, the story has been one that most fans of this matchup are familiar with. Despite Fnatic getting the upper hand during the regular season, G2 has continued to come out on top when it matters most in playoffs. However, this time around, things truly feel different, with G2 looking as weak as they’ve ever looked with their star mid laner Caps in the roster, while Fnatic hasn’t looked this good in a very long time.
While Caps has continued to show that he’s the best mid laner in Europe, the rest of G2 has continued to struggle as a result of a mix of meta changes and overall regressions in performance in general. The main players who have been struggling are the other long standing members of the roster in top laner BrokenBlade and bot laner Hans SamaThis has resulted in one of G2’s worst domestic performances in the regular season since Caps joined the organization with a 5-4 record.
Despite the record, the team has been bouncing back in the finals weeks of the regular season, ending on a close series against KC which they ultimately lost 1-2. Although it’s easy to count G2 out considering their overall regular season performance compared with KC and Fnatic the reality is that they’ve always stepped it up when it comes time for playoffs and until proven otherwise, should still be considered a contender to win it all.
For Fnatic, this may be the organization’s best chance yet to finally take down G2 in the playoffs as the org has been in close contention with KC as the best team in Europe throughout the Spring Season. While the top half core of Oscarinin, Razork, and Humanoid continues to remain a steady rock for the team, Fnatic’s improvements coming into this season has been thanks mostly to the additions of bot lane duo Upset and Mikyx as well as new head coach GrabbZ. Upset, in particular, has seemed to be unlocked by the new partnership with Mikyx, who has unlocked Upset’s aggression while remaining as unkillable as before, ending the regular season with an unbelievable KDA of 13.
While Fnatic lost out on the top seed heading into the playoffs, it’s not out of this world to consider them the best team coming into the playoffs. With a golden opportunity to finally exorcise their playoff demon in G2, all eyes will be on this series in Round 1 of the playoffs to see who will move on to face off against the winner between KC and MKOI.
Waiting in the Losers' Bracket
As the first two matches of round 1 play out, two teams are waiting in the loser’s bracket to find out who they’ll face in GIANTX and Team Heretics which had polar opposite paths to the playoffs.
GIANTX started the Spring Season struggling and entered the first roadshow with a 1-4 record after 4 weeks of play. Since then, they’ve been leveling up, and a 2-1 victory over G2 led to the team eventually finishing the season with a 4-5 record and the 5th seed in the playoffs. The stars of the show has been the former Fnatic bot lane duo of Noah and Jun, but both jungler ISMA and mid laner Jackcies have been stepping up and look just as good heading into the Playoffs. If anyone were to cause an upset in the loser’s bracket between the two teams, GIANTX feels like the team that would be most likely to get it done.
On the other side of the loser’s bracket is Team Heretics who started the Spring Season with a respectable 3-3 record after the first 4 weeks of play but any signs of growth and progress seemingly disappeared. As a result, the team ended up finishing the regular season with a 4-5 record which set them up for a tiebreaker game against Team Vitality. In the end, a massive flank from top laner Carlsen would lock in Team Heretics for the 6th and final spot in playoffs.
Ultimately, despite some bright spots on the team such as rookie support player Stend along with ADC Flakked, the team has struggled to consistently perform at a high level. At their highest, Team Heretics will be able to pull off an upset but it’s now a question of what Team Heretics we’ll end up getting.
How to watch LEC Playoffs
The LEC Playoffs are set to begin on May 24 and the eventual grand finals will take place on June 8th. To find the schedule for specific matches and to find out when matches begin in your timezone check the lolesports website. Otherwise you can catch the matches on the LEC’s official Twitch or Youtube.