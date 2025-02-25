LoL 25.5 Patch Preview: The First Stand Patch
As League of Legends' competitive season heightens, Lead Gameplay Designer Matt "@RiotPhroxzon" Leung-Harrison has returned with a fresh Patch 25.5 Preview. The upcoming update will reportedly include further lane-swapping prevention precautions, Atakhan form probability fixes, minor Champion changes and rune rebalancing. Let's explore everything we know about Patch 25.5, including its release date, upcoming changes and how it may affect the League of Legends meta.
When Will LoL Patch 25.5 Arrive?
League of Legends Patch 25.5 will arrive on March 5 2025. The Patch's exact update time will vary based on player location and server region.
How Will LoL Patch 25.5 Affect the Meta?
Most of Patch 25.5 will focus on adjustments affecting pro-level play. For example, Ruinous Atakhan's spawn frequency will increase in high-level games. These changes will supplement the upcoming First Stand tournament, which will occur throughout March and is the first major inter-regional League of Legends esports event of the year.
According to @RiotPhroxzon, Riot Games is generally "happy" with Champion performances as First Stand approaches. ADCs, in particular, are in good standing, so only Ashe and Aphelios are receiving major changes.
League of Legends recently introduced anti-lane-swapping measures, and developers will continue fine-tuning them in Patch 25.5. Lane swapping will no longer be meta and will have active repercussions for teams that attempt it. In addition, Riot Games is continuing to redefine certain Champion's optimal lanes. Poppy and Yorick's roles will shift with adjustments and nerfs.
LoL Patch 25.5 Winners and Losers
Let's explore which Champions are the winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) of Patch 25.5.
Winners
- Aphelios
- Dr. Mundo
- Poppy (Jungle/Top)
- Seraphine
- Zedd
Losers
- Ambessa
- Ashe
- Aurora
- Cho'Gath
- Elise
- K'Sante
- Poppy (Support)
- Skarner
- Yorick (jungle)
More Lane Swap Changes
Riot Games recently rolled out an unexpected PBE update that introduced firm punishments for lane swapping. The dev team explained that these changes would evolve to ensure fairness and accuracy. Patch 25.5 will further fine-tune this anti-lane-swapping system and warn players of violations so they can redirect during a game.
- The mid lane penalty time has increased to 3:30.
- Players will encounter a loud warning sound and visible indications when entering a restricted lane-swap area.
Atakhan Changes
Atakhan has appeared in several previous patches as the League of Legends team balances his two forms' spawn rates. Previous changes have proved successful as "around half of the games in LPL (the only major region on 25.4) have been Ruinous." However, there is still work to be done, and Riot Games intends to add Patch 25.5 changes that will raise Ruinous Atakhan's frequency in pro play while also keeping him consistent in traditional Ranked.
- Unknown adjustments will shift Ruinous Atakhan appearance in pro to about 60%.
Patch 25.5 Champion Buffs
Aphelios will be the only ADC to receive significant buffs. Other Champions will receive light fine-tuning adjustments.
- Aphelios: Unknown significant changes, may 'shake up the ADC meta'
- Dr. Mundo: Unknown
- Seraphine: Unknown
- Zedd: Unknown
Patch 25.5 Champion Nerfs
Many Champion nerfs in this patch will take popular pro picks down a peg as Riot Games attempts to widen the Champion pool and provide more "vibrant" gameplay in First Stand. Ashe nerfs specifically will fix buffs that "overshot" in the recent patch. Yorick changes will also shift his presence away from Jungle. According to @RiotPhroxzon, nerfs will be "a little heavier" in Patch 25.5.
- Ambessa: Unknown
- Ashe: Unknown significant changes; may 'shake up the ADC meta'. Will detract from a major recent buff.
- Aurora: Unknown
- Cho'Gath: Unknown
- Elise: Unknown
- K'Sante: Unknown
- Skarner: Unknown
- Yorick: Unknown, but will shift him away from Jungle
Patch 25.5 Champion Adjustments
- Poppy: Unknown, but will shift her focus from Support to Jungle
Patch 25.5 Items and Systems Buffs
Patch 25.5's Item and System buffs are minimal and will focus on evening out weaker-performing runes. Sixth Sense and Unflinching will both receive some love to ensure they can perform on par with other options.
- Sixth Sense: Unknown buffs
- Unflinching: Unknown buffs
Patch 25.5 Items and Systems Nerfs
Axiom Arcanist has become quite common since its introduction on January 9 2025. It has proved particularly powerful and Riot Games aims to nerf it in Patch 25.5 to counter its strong performance. @RiotPhroxzon states about the decision:
"We're still discussing internally the interaction of things like true damage, damage amps and better defining our principles around them. With the intersections of highly impactful systems and content that is meaningfully influenced by it on the top end (eg. GarenR), we either change the systems or the content, but need to be careful of only balancing around that particular top end interaction."
- Axiom Arcanist: Unknown nerfs that will "pull the power out"
It's important to note that these Patch Preview changes are not final and may fluctuate before the Patch's release. In addition, further information will likely emerge as the March 5 patch date approaches.