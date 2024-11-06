League of Legends is Down: What We Know
League of Legends is down, and many users are experiencing issues in ranked queues. Here's everything we know about the problem, when it might be fixed, and what could have caused it.
At approximately 6:00 P.M. EST on November 5 2024, League of Legends servers around the world shut down without warning. Players attempting to log on receive an error message on their screen which reads, "There was an unexpected error with the login session. Please try again." Users took to X.com, Reddit and other platforms to bring the issue to light. Server shutdowns persist as of 7:06 P.M. EST, and according to users on Reddit, EU servers are still down. Many users are also having difficulty with glitches in Ranked competitive queues.
When will League of Legends be back up?
As of right now, we don't know when League of Legends' servers will be back up. We do know that Riot Games is aware of the issue. As we don't know the cause of the shutdown, it is difficult to estimate how much effort Riot Games will require to fix it. As of 7:06 P.M. EST, some LAS servers have re-opened — more information will become available as time goes on.