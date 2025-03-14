Los Ratones Can Stream LEC Scrims After New Rule Change
Caedrel's team Los Ratones' scrim against LEC team GIANTX was one of the most anticipated League of Legends events of the month, but the event unexpectedly fell through due to LEC rules prohibiting public scrim matchups. After a new update from Riot Games' LEC Commissioner, it seems the Los Ratones x GIANTX scrim can move forward once more during a streaming trial period. Here's everything we know about the LEC rule change and what it means for the era of 'stream teams'.
Los Ratones vs. GIANTX Cancelled: LEC Streaming Issues
League of Legends influencer, caster and coach Caedrel's team Los Ratones made waves in LoL esports after reaching the title's prestigious EMEA Masters tournament just five months after its formation. The team's Masters qualification and European Regional League (ERL) domination have opened plenty of questions about what's next. Caedrel has stated he wants Los Ratones to reach the "pinnacle" of League of Legends competition, so the logical next step if the team conquers EMEA Masters is the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).
Like every esports team, Los Ratones has to scrim stronger opponents to improve. This means the team began seeking LEC opponents, but many were hesitant, and member Thebaus stated they were "scared."
However, one LEC member, GIANTX, was up for the task. The two teams announced a publicly streamed scrim set to occur in early March, which was highly anticipated by fans. However, the event fell through after Riot Games' LEC rules prevented Los Ratones from livestreaming the scrim. Caedrel later commented on the situation on stream, stating, "hopefully, we can figure out ... a solution for everyone."
New LEC Streaming Trial Period Announced
On March 14 2025, Riot Games' LEC Commissioner Artem Bykov (@arbykov) posted an unexpected update to LEC streaming rules on X.com. The message stated that Riot Games would overturn previous stipulations so participating LEC teams could publicly stream their scrims. However, the post clarified that rule changes would be temporary and last as a "trial" until March 23.
Bykov noted that LEC streams would operate under certain exceptions, stating:
"Starting tomorrow through March 23, we’re launching a trial phase allowing LEC teams to stream their scrims under certain conditions—most importantly, no overlaps with EMEA Masters broadcasts and each team appearing in only one streamed scrim during the trial."
In addition, it seems Riot Games plans to continue allowing LEC scrim streams if the current trial performs well. Bykov's post elaborated: "We’ll be closely monitoring the impact on competition, teams, and fans, with the goal of making this a lasting addition that benefits everyone [...] please do let us know what you think of this trial."
LEC and League of Legends esports fans seem overwhelmingly pleased with this choice, especially because it would allow Los Ratones' and GIANTX's highly anticipated scrim to move forward. GIANTX CEO @JoseGIANTX even responded to Bykov's message with an emoji, indicating support and fueling speculation about the Los Ratones matchup. In addition, journalist @LEC_Wooloo seemed to reference Los Ratones in a comment with over 400 likes and 12,000 views: "Maybe a good middle-ground could be allowing LEC teams to stream scrims versus non-LEC teams, but not between two LEC teams."
Caedrel and Los Ratones have not commented on the decision at the time of writing. However, fans are on the lookout for updates about what's next in the GIANTX x Los Ratones saga.