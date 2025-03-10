Canceled by Riot Games? Los Ratones vs GIANTX Scrim Situation Explained
Caedrel's League of Legends team Los Ratones is notorious for streaming its scrims. As the team enters EMEA Masters and reaches new heights, its members have expressed interest in scrimming against LEC teams. European org GIANTX responded enthusiastically, and their public scrim would have taken place on March 9, 2025 — but the event was mysteriously canceled. Here's everything we know.
Los Ratones' Next Level: Scrimming LEC Teams in League of Legends
Los Ratones has progressed through League of Legends esports with record speed, and the team earned an EMEA Masters slot on March 2, 2025, after placing first in the Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC). While teams cannot gain access to the LEC through EMEA Masters (since it is a franchised tournament), EMEA Masters is still LEC-adjacent, and a win could rapidly propel the team to further fame, attract sponsors, and improve earnings. In addition, EMEA Masters will be Los Ratone's first A-tier tournament just five months after its formation.
Since EMEA Masters is Los Ratones' next competitive step, the team will naturally need to scrim appropriately ranked teams to improve. Caedrel has previously stated he wants the team to reach "the pinnacle" of League of Legends success. He also asserts that Los Ratones could beat several LEC teams and expressed interest in scrimming at an LEC level. However, most LEC organizations appeared hesitant, and Los Ratones team member Thebaus alleged they were "scared" to scrim.
Related Article: Thebaus Says LEC Teams Are 'Scared' to Scrim Los Ratones
Los Ratones vs GIANTX: Scrim Cancelled
Although LEC scrim potential originally looked bleak, the European team GIANTX soon indicated interest. The two teams had set a date to face off in-game, and even more interestingly, GIANTX agreed to livestream the match. The GIANTX LEC vs Los Ratones scrim was scheduled for 16:00 UTC, and the stakes were high since Los Ratones had previously beaten GIANTX's regional Superliga team, GX Pride, in scrims.
On March 9 2025, the planned date of the event, GIANTX and Los Ratones' scrim stream was unexpectedly cancelled. GIANTX commented on the decision on X.com, stating:
"Unfortunately we will not be able to livestream the scrims. Due to this and understanding LR's want to stream, the scrims will have to be postponed. We are hopeful to bring these kind of opportunities to the fans in the future."
The abrupt cancellation shocked both teams' fans, who promptly began speculating on its cause. It appeared the scrims could have gone forward if they were not broadcasted live, but Los Ratones had stood firm on its streaming stance.
At a later stream on March 9, Caedrel commented indicating LEC rules had prevented the live scrim from moving forward. He stated:
"We thought everything was OK and we could go ahead with the GIANTX streams, but Riot has stepped in and said that there's a rule that prevents us from being able to scrim them on stream, and it's enforced, so we can't play them. We're going to hopefully try to resolve that or figure out why or what it is. We were aware of this rule [...] hopefully we can find a way around this rule and talk to them [...] we thought today would be fine [...] because certain people said certain things."
Caedrel elaborated, saying: "It's no one's fault [...] hopefully we can figure out, like, a solution for everyone."
Esports Illustrated has reached out to Riot Games for comment.