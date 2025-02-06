Caedrel Says Los Ratones Could Beat Some LEC Teams
League of Legends' esports scene has operated for over a decade, with the Riot-Games-official World Championship kicking off in 2011. The game carries an established pro history and developed long-standing traditions. However, one team founded by an out-of-the-box analyst is making waves and breaking the mold — Caedrel's Los Ratones are sweeping the European tier 2 scene, and he believes they can even beat some of LEC's participants. Here's everything we know about Los Ratones' unexpected rise and what Caedrel sees in the team's future.
Who is Caedrel?
Marc "Caedrel" Lamont is a League of Legends coach with experience on several pro esports teams. He is also a caster who has commentated on S-Tier matches including several LEC events and League of Legends World Championships. When not operating within the esports realm, Caedrel is a content creator and streamer with over 1.1 million followers on Twitch at twitch.tv/caedrel and 490,000 followers on YouTube at @Caedrel.
Caedrel has been heavily involved in the League of Legends community for over a decade and began playing professionally in 2015. His VODs and commentaries provide insight into the game's esports ecosystem and help fans identify the complex decision-making that goes into executing pro-level plays. With over 75 million hours watched, he is League of Legends' most-watched streamer.
Los Ratones: Scrim-Streaming Superstars to League Esports Legends
On October 17, 2024, Caedrel surprised fans during a stream when they asked about Nemesis, a former pro player who had played for teams including MAD Lions and Fnatic. After a viewer questioned if Nemesis would return, Caedrel said "I feel like Nemesis is a very competitive player. He would want to join the best roster." He then sat silently for a few minutes while smiling before saying "I'm sure Nemesis will return to pro play... that would go kinda hard, wouldn't it?"
Caedrel's statement sparked plenty of speculation. Just a month later on November 15 2024, Caedrel posted a YouTube video titled "I'm starting a League of Legends team - Los Ratones." In the video, he informed viewers that he was starting a League of Legends team named Los Ratones and revealed the team's full roster. Caedrel would also coach the team himself. The video has since attained over 690,000 views.
Los Ratones' roster includes:
- Top lane: Thebaus, a streamer and pro player with over 1.4 million followers on Twitch
- Jungle: Velja, who has one of the highest recent win rates in Challenger
- Mid lane: Nemesis, a pro with extensive LEC experience
- ADC: Crownie, a pro with LEC experience who participated in Worlds 2023 on Team BDS
- Support: Rekkles, a pro with experience in LEC, LCS and T1's Academy team
Caedrel elaborated that he "had a lot of options" of what to focus on in 2025, but opted to prioritize Los Ratones due to his experience in the European League of Legends Circuit. He stated:
"The idea behind this is, how do we make a team that's competitive but also really fun for you guys and good content to watch? We didn't want to make a team with five ex-pro players who would just win the league, I think that's a bit boring... we didn't want to make a team that was five content creators because they might not be competitive and lose, that's a bit boring... we wanted a team that was competitive and fun."
Though many criticized Los Ratones' unprecedented decision to publicize their scrims, the team's streams are performing ridiculously well and are reshaping the pro industry. Los Ratones' most recent scrim against ULF Esports has reached over 287,000 views on YouTube in just one day, signaling massive success in their transparent and influencer-focused approach. Teams including FlyQuest are now following Los Ratones' lead and taking advantage of the content opportunity public streams provide.
Los Ratones' final roster was officially announced on X.com on the same day. Fans responded excitedly to the announcement but questioned how the team would perform when facing established opponents operating with more traditional methods. Many wondered if the team's unique content-focused structure would hinder its professional ambitions. One user @Mathew Sz91 replied to the Los Ratones announcement saying, "What is the purpose and goal for this roster, for this team? Is it pure content or actually you want to achieve something meaningful [in the] pro scene?"
Caedrel closed out the video by announcing an unprecedented move: the majority of Los Ratones' scrims, feedback sessions and reviews would be publicly streamed. This decision starkly differs from the norm, as most League of Legends pro teams prefer to keep practices and scrims closely under wraps to avoid sacrificing an advantage or leaking any information.
On November 27 2024, Los Ratones made their competitive debut in the NNO Cup, a tournament featuring members of the League of Legends streaming community. The team absolutely dominated the circuit and swept their way to first place while only dropping two games. Their strong performance didn't stop there — the team later faced legendary team T1 (winner of five Worlds championships and home team of esports Hall of Famer Faker) in the Red Bull League of its Own Showmatch on January 15 2025 and won.
Los Ratones currently has a 100% win rate in the NLC 2025 Winter Season, a tier-2 tournament. This development occurred shortly after their Red Bull showmatch win, and viewers are taking notice. NLC 2025 Winter's winners will qualify for a place in EMEA Masters 2025 Winter, the second-most prestigious European achievement behind participation in the LEC.
Caedrel Thinks Los Ratones Can Beat LEC Teams
Caedrel stated in his Los Ratones reveal video that the team aims "to reach the pinnacle of Europe and the highest level of competition," and it's looking more and more likely that Los Ratones will ascend to Tier 1 play.
On a recent stream, Caedrel elaborated on Los Ratones' future possibilities after their strong performances. He reviewed a Reddit post where a fan asked about Los Ratones' "Power Level" and stated:
"In my humble honest opinion, we would probably beat the bottom three teams in the LEC in a best-of-five. And if anyone takes offense to that statement, I'm happy to set that up and make it happen if their season is over, cause why not [...] I feel like, from watching the teams, unbiased, that we could beat those teams."
Caedrel did note the team would likely struggle against stronger LEC members, saying "where I draw the line is the BDS of the world. I think that is where [...] BDS, Vitality, it would get a bit tricky [...] but like Rogue, SK, and Heretics I'm pretty convinced that we would be able to beat them in a best-of-five."
Caedrel reminded his viewers that there are several other European Regional League (ERL) teams he believes could also shake up LEC circuits. He mentioned "four or five" of these teams are "equally good" and shouted out Gallons, lcl Japon Corp, Solary, Vitality.bee and Karmine Corp Blue.
Regardless of whether Los Ratones prove they can beat LEC teams, they have undeniably redefined pro play by embracing behind-the-scenes practice and content creations as part of their brand. Only time will tell whether the Rats will truly climb to "the pinnacle of Europe" as Caedrel hopes.
