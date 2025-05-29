League of Legends LPL 2025 Split 2 Playoffs Preview: Full Matchup Analysis and How to Watch
From 16 teams to 8, the always chaotic LPL is now on the final push towards the Mid-Season Invitational, where the two teams that emerge victorious will look to avenge a poor showing at First Stand. With numerous teams in contention to win it all, the LPL may have the most competitive playoffs out of all the Tier 1 leagues. Let’s take a look at the round 1 matches and who fans should expect to potentially win it all.
(1) Top Esports vs (8) FunPlus Phoenix
- Season H2H:
- TES 1-0 Split 2 Placements
- TES 2-0 Split 2 Group Stage
Not much else can be said about the duality of Top Esports in domestic competition and international competition at this point. After yet another disastrous international showing at First Stand, Top Esports returned to the LPL. They continued to dominate the region, ultimately securing the top seed heading into the Split 2 Playoffs. Through group stages, Kanavi has looked like he has returned to his 2020 MVP form while the rest of the team’s star players from top laner 369 to ADC JackeyLove have all looked great as well.
For Round 1, the team has selected FPX, who made the playoffs after a close 5-game series against Ninjas in Pyjamas in the Play-In, as their opponent. While FPX is clearly the weakest team on paper coming into the playoffs, the team still has some bright spots in the form of players like support Jwei, who has been the team’s best player, and jungler Shad0w, who has been a steady and reliable jungler. Even then, the match against TES will be a very tall task for the team, and FPX will be the overwhelming underdogs coming into this series.
With the match likely to be a 3-0 victory for TES, considering the season's H2H and the general state of both teams, this series will be a great opportunity for TES to build momentum after entering the Playoffs following a disappointing 0-2 loss to Bilibili Gaming. Otherwise, the playoffs will really begin for the team in the next round.
(4) Bilibili Gaming vs (5) Invictus Gaming
- Season H2H:
- BLG 2-0 Split 2 Group Stage
- BLG 2-1 Split 2 Group Stage
Reports of BLG’s demise were greatly exaggerated. After struggling for Split 1 and a good portion of Split 2, the addition of jungler Beichuan and the removal of head coach Maokai has helped revitalize the rest of the roster as they began looking like the team that made it all the way to the finals of Worlds 2024. Most notably, the solo laners in top laner Bin and mid laner Knight have begun looking like top players in their respective roles again after facing tons of criticism for their performances throughout the season thus far. Although the team entered the playoffs as the 4th seed, their win over TES in the final week of group stage shows that the team are much better than what their record shows and BLG could be a clear contender to, at the very least make MSI, if not win the LPL playoffs as well.
In their way for Round 1 is the ultimate dark horse team in IG. The reunion of top laner TheShy and mid laner Rookie has worked out as fans expected. At their best, IG could be the best team in the world, capable of beating anyone; at their worst, fans are treated to TheShy's 0/10 master class performances. Meanwhile, the rest of the team has been great, with jungler JieJie and bot laner GALA still looking like top players in their respective roles. In general, though, this team will likely still go only as far as their solo laners can take them, but with a strong roster overall, don’t be surprised if the team can make it into MSI to represent the region.
With all that being said, while IG has lost both times against BLG so far this season, it’s hard to fully count the team out. However, BLG, especially in their recent form, should be the favorites to win the series and move on.
(2) Anyone's Legend vs (6) Team WE
- Season H2H:
- AL 1-0 Split 1 Group Stage
- AL 2-1 Split 2 Group Stage
- AL 2-0 Split 2 Group Stage
After falling short of winning the Split 1 Playoffs, AL has shown that their incredible run was anything but a fluke as the team enters the Split 2 Playoffs as the 2nd seed. There’s a lot of factors fans can look at to account for AL’s continued success from coach Tabe, who has made a strong case to being considered the best coach in China, to jungler Tarzan, who has helped elevate the team to their current level, and even a player like support Kael, who has continued to level up and has looked like one of the best supports in the region at times. Altogether, AL is a complete and well-rounded roster that can beat anyone, especially when drafts can seemingly always go their way.
Facing off against AL in round 1 will be WE, a team that may fit the stereotypical image of LPL better than any team. Led by jungler Monki, who has been a revelation for the team, and bot laner Taeyoon, who has equally been spectacular for the team this split, WE at their best is an aggressive team that looks to continuously fight. However, when the team struggles, WE can be a frustrating team to watch who struggles to get things going and unfortunately, throughout the group stage that has felt like the case more often than not.
If their season head to head is anything to go off of, this series will likely be a quick one in favor of AL. But WE’s recent performances have shown that they’re more than capable of making this series an interesting one that could go the distance.
(3) JD Gaming vs (7) Weibo Gaming
- Season H2H:
- JDG 1-0 Split 1 Group Stage
- WBG 2-1 Split 2 Group Stage
- JDG 2-0 Split 2 Group Stage
While the days of the JDG super team are long gone, the organization continues to be a consistent top team in the region, and this year has been no different. Leading the way has been bot laner Peyz who has leveled up even more since coming to China. Although Peyz was occasionally criticized during his time on Gen.G, with many believing that he was benefiting from his teammates being so good, his time in China so far has shown that he is genuinely a top ADC in not just the region but in the world.
Even as the rest of the team has had moments where they’ve struggled throughout the season, Peyz has been consistently excellent as the main carry of the team. Behind Peyz, the key player to look out for is jungler Xun, who has also been consistently great but somewhat unnoticed in the grand scheme of things due to other amazing junglers in the region, like Kanavi and Tarzan, receiving most of the attention. However, Xun has shown that he’s at the same level as these players and can easily go toe to toe against them in a long series.
Facing off against JDG in Round 1 will be Weibo Gaming. Similar to JDG, Weibo is far removed from their peak as Worlds finalist in 2023 with only mid laner Xiaohu and bot laner Light still with the team. While the team has still been relatively solid, having qualified for Group Ascend in Split 2 and made playoffs after a convincing 3-0 over ThunderTalk Gaming, the reality is Weibo is a clear tier below the top teams in the region, as evidenced by their 7-11 record in the group stage due mainly to the roster’s consistently inconsistent performance. With that being said, the team is perfectly capable of taking down JDG, something they’ve already done during the Group Stage, but if players like Xiaohu or jungler Tian are unable to perform, this series could end up being a quick 3-0 in favor of JDG.
How to watch the LPL Playoffs
The LPL Playoffs are set to begin on the night of May 30th and the eventual grand finals will take place on June 14th. To find the schedule for specific matches and to find out when matches begin in your timezone check the lolesports website. Otherwise you can catch the matches on LPL English’s official Twitch or Youtube.