LTA 2025 Championship: Finals Info, Schedule, and More
The 2025 LTA circuit is coming to a close, and its Grand Finals will set the stage for Worlds 2025. Let's explore everything esports enthusiasts need to know about the largest League of Legends tournament in the Americas, its qualified teams, its schedule, where to watch and more.
What Teams are in the LTA 2025 Championship?
Six teams will participate in the LTA 2025 Championship. Of these, three hail from the LTA North (North America) circuit and three from the LTA South (South America). After two initial stages, every competing team qualified through their Split 3 final standings. LTA 2025's winner will secure a coveted Worlds team slot. The two Split 3 winners, FlyQuest and Keyd Stars, have already qualified for Worlds 2025 as well.
LTA North Teams:
- FlyQuest
- 100 Thieves
- Shopify Rebellion
LTA South Teams:
- Keyd Stars
- RED Canids
- PaiN Gaming
LTA 2025 Championship Schedule
The LTA 2025 Championship will occur between Saturday, September 13 2025 and Sunday, September 28 2025. This means the event will span about two weeks, and will occur about approximately one month before Worlds 2025.
Here's an in-depth schedule including individual matches and key events:
- September 13 2025: The LTA 2025 Championship begins.
- TBD: Lower Bracket Quarterfinals occur.
- TBD: Lower Bracket Semifinals occur.
- TBD: Lower Bracket Finals occur.
- TBD: Upper Bracket Finals occur.
- September 18 2025: Grand Finals occur.
LTA 2025 Championship Format
The LTA 2025 Championship has a smaller team pool, so it will occur in a more streamlined format. No group stage is necessary here; things will progress straight to an upper and lower bracket. In every matchup, teams will abide by best-of-5 rules, and the strongest Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket team will ultimately face off in the Grand Finals. In the initial stages, no two teams from the same region will face each other, so we'll be seeing a lot of North America vs. South America face-offs.
LTA 2025 Championship Seeds
The LTA 2025 Championship seeding is in. The two top teams from LTA North and LTA South, both of whom qualified for Worlds 2025, are facing off in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Meanwhile, four additional teams are battling it out in the lower brackets.
Upper Bracket
- FlyQuest vs Keyd Stars
Lower Bracket
- 100 Thieves vs PaiN Gaming
- RED Canids vs Shopify Rebellion
How to Watch the LTA 2025 Championship
Riot Games will stream the LTA 2025 Championships through several official platforms, one being its dedicated esports website at lolesports.com/en-us . The LTA is also present on Twitch at the following pages:
- twitch.tv/ltanorth
- twitch.tv/ltasul
- twitch.tv/ltasouth
North American and South American streamers often co-stream major LTA and Worlds events. Riot Games usually releases a list of partnered co-streamers as the Grand Finals draw closer.
What Does the LTA 2025 Championship Mean for League of Legends Esports?
The Asia-Pacific and China regions have traditionally dominated League of Legends and most other MOBA titles. In fact, a European or American team hasn't won Worlds since Fnatic in 2011. 2025 has also been a struggle for North and South American teams: NA org 100 Thieves recently sold their LTA slot to fully exit the scene. In addition, the LTA rebrand, which combined the LCS, CBLoL and LLA, is still attracting some controversy among the community. That being said, there is still plenty of support for LTA teams, and everyone loves a potential underdog story.