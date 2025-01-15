LTA North Split 1 Schedule, All Teams, Location
League of Legends' revolutionary esports restructure in 2025 is introducing a new LTA circuit. This tournament will pit previous LCS and CBLOL regions against each other in intense gameplay. LTA North's first split will begin shortly in late January — here's a quick guide to LTA North Split 1 including essential info and event schedules.
What is LTA North?
In 2024, Riot Games decided to restructure its League of Legends esports format to unify its prestigious LCS and CBLOL tournaments. This process created a new addition to the League of Legends competitive ecosystem: the League of Legends Championship of the Americas, also known as LTA. According to Riot Games, LTA is "the new name for the ecosystem of North America, Latin America, and Brazil under one banner," which "aims to elevate competition across the Americas, offering fans a dynamic and unified experience while showcasing […] incredible teams."
LTA contains two subdivisions spanning the Americas: LTA North and LTA South. Each region will feature eight teams, with six LCS or CBLOL (depending on North or South) partners, one LLA partner and one guest team. LTA North will contain teams specifically from North America and the northern regions of Latin America. Its competitions will be separated into three Splits, each with a focus on a different aspect of the game.
LTA North Split 1 will focus on introducing the new competitive structure, fostering competition and acclimating teams. Its winning team will earn a place in Riot Games' new international LTA event.
LTA North Teams:
- Lyon Gaming
- Cloud 9
- Dignitas
- FlyQuest
- Shopify Rebellion
- Team Liquid Honda
- 100 Thieves (Under review)
- Disguised
LTA North Split 1 Schedule
LTA North Split 1 contains several stages. In the first, teams will face off in Los Angeles at the Riot Games Arena. All these games will utilize Fearless Draft, meaning teams cannot pick any Champion they have already played. Next, the top four teams from LTA North and South will compete against each other. Finally, teams compete in the Finals. One victorious team will then earn a spot at the LTA's most prestigious final international event.
Here's a quick glance at LTA North Split 1's schedule:
Week 1:
- Saturday, January 25 (Riot Games Arena)
- Sunday, January 26 (Riot Games Arena)
Week 2:
- Saturday, February 1
- Sunday, February 2
Week 3:
- Sunday, February 9 (Riot Games Arena)
Playoffs:
- Saturday, February 15 (São Paulo, Brazil)
- Sunday, February 16 (São Paulo, Brazil)
Finals (Best of 5):
- Saturday, February 22 (São Paulo, Brazil)
- Sunday, February 23 (São Paulo, Brazil)