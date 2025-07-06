Ludwig and League Community Call for Second NA MSI Slot After EU Flop Era
Since the controversial LTA rebrand, it's no secret that the state of NA League of Legends esports is a hot topic in the player base. After a streak of strong NA performances and a recent FlyQuest victory that left both EU teams finishing MSI's main stage dead last, Ludwig and other community members are commenting on MSI's slot distribution and calling for more opportunities. Here's everything to know about the situation.
EU's Flop Era: A League of Losses
In most esports titles, EU and Pacific teams reign supreme. The regions have a particularly hard lock on the FPS world: Counter-Strike's tournament scene is largely Europe-dominated, with Team Vitality defeating FaZe on their home territory at the Austin Major, and while VALORANT started with prominent NA organizations like Cloud9 and Sentinels securing wins, China has now shot to the forefront of competition after just two years as a region. In addition, an Asian team has won all League of Legends World Championships except for its 2011 debut (where Fnatic snatched the trophy). There are some exceptions: the Fighting Game Community (FGC) has plenty of prestigious NA players. However, the trend is distinct and noticeable.
Part of the cause lies in cultural perception: esports as a career and competitive game culture is arguably more mainstream in many Asian countries, and many governments (for example, South Korea, which offers exemption from mandatory military service to Asian Games esports winners) show marked acceptance and support for the industry. NA, Asia and EMEA also have distinct training styles that directly feed into different play.
League of Legends continues to be an Asia-led title, with teams like T1, Bilibili Gaming, Weibo Gaming, Gen.G and DRX regularly placing in international events' top standings. However, NA teams are showing up too: FlyQuest, Team Liquid, Cloud9, 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses have all qualified for Worlds and placed decently in the past few years, outperforming their EU competitors.
A shift is occurring, and NA and EU fans have developed a rivalry. In recent head-to-head standings, NA teams have generally outperformed and defeated European orgs. 2025's Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is in full swing, and the community's regional competition came to a head after an elimination match between Europe's G2 Esports and America's FlyQuest. In the matchup, FlyQuest swept G2 3:0, leading to a decisive elimination from the tournament.
While the G2 vs FlyQuest game carried more hype due to regional context, the Spanish group Movistar KOI was also knocked out of the MSI Bracket stage by CTBC Flying Oyster. This result combination means that the only two EU teams in MSI's main event have been eliminated first in the lowest 2 positions.
Former LCS pro player and content creator Christian 'IWDominate' Rivera took note of this fact on X.com. After the crushing G2 defeat, he wrote: "EU is now definitively the worst region in the world with no debate." Rivera's post, which includes a #PackWatch meme, has since received nearly 6,000 likes.
Ludwig and League Community Members Want a Second NA MSI Slot
MSI is one of the most important League of Legends events of the year. As a Riot-organized S-Tier tournament, it holds legitimate status in the circuit. The tournament is also one of the most prestigious international events, offering teams access to the world stage and a chance to prove themselves among peers from different regions.
The Mid-Season Invitational has particularly high stakes for another reason: its winner qualifies to the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds), the pinnacle of League esports success. The tournament has a 2 million USD prize pool, with a 500,000 USD Grand Prize, so a lot is on the line. Worlds currently has 17 team slots with qualifications mainly through regional circuits. Naturally, regions with more Worlds slots have a (theoretically) higher chance of winning it all, so the MSI win is a huge accomplishment for any region.
MSI also has regional qualifications, but the community has noticed a slight imbalance. The EU (LEC) has two direct MSI slots, but LTA North (NA) only has one despite stronger performance.
On July 5, 2025, streamer, entrepreneur and esports commentator Ludwig Ahgren posted a question on his X.com account. He asked the community:
"When are we going to question EU getting two representatives at MSI when NA is by far a better region?"
Ludwig's post, which arrived after the FlyQuest, has since received over 6,000 likes and more than 300,000 views. Fans are generally responding with agreement, and FlyQuest player Busio even replied, calling the observation "so true."
Ludwig is heavily involved in esports as a co-owner of Moist Esports, which has merged with Shopify Rebellion. Shopify Rebellion's account also commented with enthusiasm, saying "I might know some guys."
How Does MSI and Worlds Seeding Work?
User @JohnGSchneider notes Ludwig's background and believes it contributes to his responsibility within the scene. He claims, "as a team owner, you should be pressuring riot why a region of 10 teams with 0 intl series wins in 3 years gets the same seeds as a 16 team region."
This remark refers to World Championship seeding, which includes the same number of slots (3 each) for LTA (Americas) and LEC (Europe). However, the LTA region is larger, with 16 franchised teams, while the LEC only contains 10. An LTA team attempting to climb throughout the season will face statistically worse odds due to the higher pool, and fewer MSI slots arguably worsens the issue. Worlds slots are traditionally distributed based on regional team population, so many fans question why both EU and the Americas have the same number.
To understand the discourse surrounding North America and its state in League of Legends esports, players also need to know how the League of Legends Championship of the Americas (LTA) works. The tournament previously functioned as several separate leagues: the League Championship Series (LCS) in North America and CBLoL in Brazil and South America as the main two.
In 2024, Riot Games rebranded North and South America into the LTA as one combined region (while maintaining distinct LTA North and LTA South circuits and qualification pathways). Many esports fans have criticized the rebrand, which has had significant effects on viewership and event success. It's possible some of this discontent is contributing to the ongoing MSI slot discussion.