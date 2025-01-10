Mel Medarda Comes to League of Legends Soon! — Release Date, Abilities
Arcane is one of the most successful projects in the Runeterra universe. The show has inspired countless fans to start playing and return to League of Legends, where its star characters Viktor, Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce and Warwick reside. One question has weighed heavy on every watcher's mind: when will fan-favorite original character Mel Medarda join her friends on the game's battlefield?
With new updates from Riot Games, users won't have to wait much longer. Mel will reportedly join the League of Legends lineup as a Champion in the title's next Patch. Here's everything we know about Mel, including her abilities, backstory, playstyle and more.
Mel Medarda Confirmed as a League of Legends Champion
On December 9 2025, Riot Games released an official YouTube introduction showcasing Mel in League of Legends. The video, 'The Strong Gather', revealed that she would become a playable Champion.
Mel's League of Legends kit focuses on precisely timed engagements and high-damage bursts. Her Champion tag, 'The Soul's Reflection', references her W ability which reflects damage back to an attacker.
Mel's armored getup resembles her iconic mage outfit in Arcane but has a unique twist as she wears a flowing cloak in Noxus' trademark red. This default design includes a metallic bodysuit and silver accents. Her ability graphics are golden and carry a solar theme.
Who is Mel Medarda?
Fans of Arcane will recognize Mel from her fan-favorite appearance in the show as a Piltover councilor and antagonist Ambessa Medarda's daughter. She and her mother both hail from Noxus, a strict and stark nation in League of Legends' Runeterra universe.
During the series, Mel undergoes a unique character arc and shifts from a political pawn to a shrewd and powerful strategist. She also has an affair with inventor Jayce Talis, who inspires her with a vision for Piltover's better future. As she unveils the truth about Ambessa's deeds and ultimately defeats her mother, Mel discovers she is a mage with empathic powers.
According to the League of Legends team, Mel's Champion description contains the following information:
Mel Medarda is the presumed heir of the Medarda family, once one of the most powerful in Noxus. In appearance, she is a graceful aristocrat, but beneath the surface lies a skilled politician who makes it her business to know everything about everyone she meets. "The wolf, the fox — both necessary, both unrelenting." After an encounter with the mysterious Black Rose, Mel discovered the depths of her mother's deception and, for once, faced a situation potentially beyond her control. With newly awakened magical abilities, she sailed home in search of answers — and though many still seek to temper the light within her, Mel's soul remains forever defiant.- Riot Games
When Will Mel Arrive to League of Legends?
According to Riot Games, Mel 'The Soul's Reflection' Medarda will arrive in League of Legends' 25.S1.2 Patch. The patch will reportedly occur on January 23 2025, directly ahead of the game's current 25.S1.1 version.
All Mel Medarda League of Legends Abilities
Mel will be an artillery mage. She is primarily a mid-laner but can be played secondarily as a support. Her abilities prioritize poke engagements and burst damage. Her Passive, Searing Brilliance, encourages burst and combination damage by granting extra projectiles every time she uses an Ability. Mel's Q, Radiant Volley, fires exploding projectiles that deal repeated AOE damage. Her Solar Snare E Ability roots enemies into place, damages them and slows others around it.
Mel's Rebuttal W is perhaps the most unique in her kit. It shields her and reflects any enemy projectiles at the attacker. This has the potential to be incredibly powerful as an outplay mechanic, and Mel's Champion Spotlight video even shows her reflecting an incoming Briar ult before teleporting to Briar's location and eliminating her.
Finally, her Golden Eclipse Ultimate (R) strikes every enemy affected with her Overwhelm passive. Depending on how many stacks the target has, their damage will vary.
Mel's Abilities
Passive: Searing Brilliance
- "Whenever Mel uses an Ability she gains three bonus projectiles on her next Attack, up to nine maximum."
- "When Mel deals damage through an Ability or Attack she applies Overwhelm which stacks up damage to execute the enemy. If the enemy is hit by Mel with enough Overwhelm damage to kill them, the stacks are consumed executing them."
Radiant Volley (Q)
- "Mel fires a barrage of projectiles that explode around a target location dealing damage repeatedly to enemies within the area."
Rebuttal (W)
- "Mel gains Move Speed, forms a barrier around herself that reflects enemy projectiles back at the attacker, and prevents taking damage."
- Tower damage is NOT reflected.
Solar Snare (E)
- "Mel fires a radiant orb, Rooting enemies in the center while dealing damage over time and Slowing in an area around it."
Golden Eclipse (R)
- "Mel strikes all enemies marked with Overwhelm regardless of range, dealing additional damage for each stack of Overwhelm."
- "Ranks of Golden Eclipse increase Overwhelm's damage."
Community Reactions
The League of Legends community has wanted Mel to join the game since Arcane Season 1 was first released. The game's player base is abuzz about her Champion reveal, and many are expressing their feelings on YouTube and X.com.
Many users feel Mel's abilities differ from her Arcane appearance, where she casts shield magic around allies to protect them from bullets. Some community members expected Mel to be primarily a support instead of a mid-laner and have a kit closer to Arcane's canon. One YouTube denizen @MixedAtlas says, "Shocked that she doesn't shield others or can't apply her W to others. They mention Arcane but there are some clear differences lol." Another, @kikikillian1208, writes "I am… confused? I expected Mel to be an enchanter, shielding allies."
However, her surprising kit doesn't detract from the community's excitement. X.com user @x_VelvetDark_x says, "I've been excited to play Mel since the first episode of Arcane. I'm so happy she's finally making her arrival."