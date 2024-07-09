League of Legends Midseason Patch 14.14 Early Notes
Early League of Legends Patch 14.14 info is here, and it's just as juicy as you'd imagine. Lead Developer @RiotPhroxzon has blessed the community with a list of nerfs, buffs and adjustments — plus some inside info on what to expect next. Aphelios, Sion and Hecarim are receiving buffs with a generally pleasant response.
Meanwhile, many of their jungle Champion comrades are struggling as severe nerfs loom overhead. Alterations are being made to items like Absorb Life and Warmog's Armor, and the dev team is considering changes to core mechanics like early-game Teleports. Here's everything we know about Patch 14.14 and what players can expect on the battlefield as it rolls out.
What Champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 14.14?
Aphelios and Sion mains rejoice as their favorite Champions receive much-needed buff attention. Meanwhile, Hecarim buffs leave the community with a divided reaction: some are grateful, while some believe the Champion already functions fine at higher levels of play. Zed mains also seem enthusiastic about these developments.
Champions being buffed:
Aphelios
Cho'Gath
Hecarim
Jayce
Sion
Zed
What Champions are being nerfed in League of Legends Patch 14.14?
Corki and Tristana are facing nerfs that aim to reduce these Champions' early sustain. Aside from the Champions' ability changes, Absorb Life will be nerfed specifically to supplement this goal. In Patch 14.14, Riot Games also aims to rebalance some pro-level Champions so they are more accessible for the average player. However, @RiotPhroxzon notes the team is open to tweaks if the adjustments seriously affect the Champions' pro viabilities. Zyra nerfs specifically have caused quite a stir. Several Jungle Champs including Bel'Veth, Brand, Kindred, Lillia and Nidalee also suffer in this patch. As one Twitter user @GryffinnLoL puts it, it's a "terrible day to be a jungler."
Champions being nerfed:
Bel'Veth
Brand
Corki
- Overall nerf
- Reduced scaling to encourage bot-lane play
Jax
Kindred
Lillia
Nidalee
Rumble
Tristana
- Reduced early game pushing power
Zyra
What Champions are being adjusted in League of Legends Patch 14.14?
Will Aurelion Sol's balancing act ever end? Aurelion Sol, Irelia and Milio are being adjusted in Patch 14.14. Specific adjustments remain unknown.
Champions being adjusted:
Aurelion Sol
Irelia
Milio
What items and systems are being adjusted in League of Legends Patch 14.14?
Absorb Life is being nerfed to supplement adjustments to several Champions' early-game power and scaling. It will perform less powerfully and its effectiveness will skew towards late-game. Meanwhile, the League of Legends devs are pleased to see Warmog's Armor on the battlefield, but note it is too powerful "especially 1st on supports." The team is nerfing the item and aiming for its use in tank builds and as a second.
Items and Systems being nerfed:
Absorb Life
Warmog's Armor
What else is changing in League of Legends Patch 14.14?
- The Riot Games team is planning to provide more balanced nerfs to defensive boots, though they note it will take time to plan how exactly to do this. This coincides with aggressive Pro Champs like Ahri and LeBlanc utilizing defensive boots, adding to the lack of aggressive Pro options.
- The team is also investigating Teleport and how to adjust it so early game is more interactive. Their goal is to "resolve its ability to wash lanes."
What is changing in Arena mode in League of Legends Patch 14.14?
Arena mode will undergo some serious changes to balance Champions, abilities and items. Lead Gameplay Designer @RiotPhroxzon also notes the Riot Games team is preparing new content for Arena mode in the upcoming Patch 14.15. The changes will include "a bunch of new Prismatic items, augments and a few other adjustments."
Arena 14.14 Buffs: Phenomenal Evil, Snowball Fight, Feel the Burn, Urf's Champion, Ori, Thresh, Twitch, Ivern, Kog, Irelia, Panth, Nidalee, Hecarim, Neeko, Kennen
Arena 14.14 Nerfs: Duskblade, Prowlers, Gargoyles, Brutalizer, Zed, Yi, Alistar, Pyke, Shaco, Brand, Yorick, Naafiri, Garen, Swain
What is changing in ARAM mode in League of Legends Patch 14.14?
Several Champions are receiving ARAM nerfs. Currently, specifics of these nerfs are unknown.
ARAM 14.14 Nerfs: Zeri, Lulu, Thresh, Viego
Patch 14.14 will bring exciting changes to the Rift. Keep an eye out for updates as more ability-specific Patch 14.14 information emerges, and stay tuned for more League of Legends esports and patch news and updates!