10 Most Picked Champions in Challenger - Play Like a League of Legends Pro
If you're hoping to play like the pros then knowing what champs Challenger tier players are picking in League of Legends is a great starting point. We've covered all of the top picked champs - ordered in pick percentage so you know who's seen the most at the top skill tier and why they're so good.
We've used OP.GG to find this information, and while it does show who is picked the most in Challenger Solo/Duo ranked games, it's worth noting that this doesn't take into account ban rates.
Some champs - like Lulu, who sits at number 11 with a 14.44% pick rate, also has a 20.94% ban rate. Mel, who sits at number 12 with a 14.1% pick rate, also has a 51.4% ban rate, meaning she is banned in over half of all ranked games. While these are the most-picked champs in Challenger, it doesn't mean they're the best - it could just mean they're the best out of the options that haven't been banned.
1. Ezreal - 30.16%
Ezreal is the #1 most-picked champ in Challenger, and while he is mainly played as an ADC, you can also play him in Mid lane. His mobility and fast cooldowns make him a great option to evade skills and burst down opponents. One thing to note is that you need to be able to hit skillshots to play Ezreal successfully, so it may be worth practicing if you're not the best. Ensure you pick up a Tear to make the most of his abilities.
2. Viego - 19.74%
Viego is a fantastic jungler and one of the top picks in Challenger. His invisibility and roaming abilities allow him to get around the map from lane to lane with ease and put pressure on laners. Pick up a Trinity Force and the Collector to burst down enemies, and you can opt for tankier items in late game if you feel you're being burst down too easily. You can also counter jungle with ease thanks to Viego's fast clear to shut down the enemy jungler too.
3. Ambessa - 19.15%
Ambessa makes a great top laner thanks to her AOE damage and the immense amount of pressure she can put on the enemy laner. Whether she gets jungle pressure or not, she's more than capable of holding down her own lane with ease, even into bulkier top laners like Garen or Darius. Pick up an Eclipse and Spear of Shojin as quickly as possible to increase your damage output and tankiness, and use teleport to put pressure on other lanes too.
4. Corki - 18.79%
Corki is a fantastic flex pick, working great in both Mid lane and as an ADC. His high burst damage and AOE abilities are great for wave clear so you can put pressure on the enemy laner in early game, however you'll find yourself running out of mana very quickly so be sure to rush a Tear. Trinity Force is the perfect first item to push a lead on Corki, and also, be sure to utilize your package when it appears to dive or gank other lanes.
5. Jayce - 18.41%
For those who are looking to dominate early and mid game, Jayce is a great option to close out a match quickly and with ease. Playing both ranged and melee gives you an advantage in top lane, allowing you to pick which is best for you. His poke damage, even from further away, allows for continuous pressure on and enemy laner allowing for a quick first turret and for Jayce to roam and apply pressure elsewhere on the map. Pick up a Tear as soon as possible to ensure you're not stuck without mana.
6. Lee Sin - 18.11%
Lee Sin is a great jungle pick for those who are looking to clear camps quickly and get right into the action. You can apply pressure to multiple lanes throughout laning phase thanks to how quickly Lee Sin is able to clear as well as counter jungle to put pressure on the enemy jungler too. Pick up an Eclipse as well as Plated Steelcaps early to bulk up. It's worth noting that Lee Sin can be difficult to master, so be sure to practise before jumping straight into ranked with him.
7. Karma - 18.01%
Karma is the most-picked support in Challenger thanks to her great utility. You get to take advantage of amazing poke damage, shielding, healing and CC. Build her full AP by picking up Malignance and then poke out the enemy laners while your AD carry focuses on farming. Or you can go for a more support-focused build with Moonstone Renewer and Redemption to play more defensively and save your team when they need you.
8. Kai'Sa - 17.71%
Kai'Sa provides you with hybrid damage, mobility and incredible burst, making her a great assassin in the AD carry role. She has a strong early game thanks to her passive, allowing her to poke down enemy laners, and her ultimate allows her to close gaps quickly when you think the enemy may have made a quick escape. Pick up items like Guinsoo's or Nashor's Tooth to allow you to build up AP and attack speed for her passive.
9. Jinx - 16.02%
Jinx is one of the top ADC picks in Challenger, thanks to her incredible scaling. While she may not have the best early game, her mid to late-game performance is phenomenal so long as you farm correctly and don't fall behind. Get a couple of kills under your belt by pairing her with high poke damage support, and you'll get a winning combo. Pick up items like IE and Runaan's, and Jinx's rocket launcher does absolutely insane damage.
10. Pantheon - 14.51%
Pantheon is a great flex pick, viable in top, mid or jungle. Challenger players mainly play him in jungle thanks to his fast clear and great roaming potential. Cross map gank with ease once you hit level 6 thanks to his ultimate and counter jungle to destroy your enemy jungler's pacing. Pick up items like Sunderd Sky and Black Cleaver to bulk up and slice through enemy tanks thanks to armour penetration and pair this with an early set of plated steelcaps to ensure you're unkillable.
Top picks for Top Lane
- Jayce: 15.01%
- Ambessa: 14.11%
- K'Sante: 11.34%
- Jax: 6.87%
- Camille: 6.28%
- Aatrox: 6.21%
- Garen: 6.17%
- Renekton: 5.87%
- Gnar: 5.15%
- Rumble: 5.11%
Top picks for Jungle
- Viego: 19.29%
- Lee Sin: 17.03%
- Vi: 10.96%
- Graves: 8.05%
- Pantheon: 6.86%
- Diana: 6.44%
- Nidalee: 6.3%
- Hecarim: 5.77%
- Kindred: 5.35%
- Xin Zhao: 5.34%
Top picks for Mid Lane
- Sylas: 10%
- Aurora: 9.88%
- Yone: 7.93%
- Ahri: 7.89%
- Viktor: 7.18%
- Azir: 6.77%
- Syndra: 6.59%
- Galio: 6.57%
- Mel: 6.55%
- Taliyah: 5.85%
Top picks for ADC
- Ezreal: 27.46%
- Kai'Sa: 16.69%
- Jinx: 15.38%
- Corki: 13.26%
- Varus: 11.7%
- Jhin: 11.06%
- Ashe: 10.97%
- Tristana: 10.3%
- Caitlyn: 8.49%
- Miss Fortune: 5.55%
Top picks for Support
- Karma: 15.9%
- Lulu: 14.57%
- Rell: 12.6%
- Nautilus: 12.06%
- Senna: 9.45%
- Rakan: 8.6%
- Pyke: 8.34%
- Elise: 8.1%
- Alistar: 7.55%
- Poppy: 7.23%