These 10 Champions are Dominating Worlds 2024
The 2024 League of Legends World Championship, or Worlds 2024, is in full swing. The greatest teams from across the globe are competing for a place in League of Legends history. Let's explore the top 10 most popular Champions among Worlds 2024 pros as the tournament progresses.
Related Article: League of Legends Worlds 2024: Full Schedule
The 10 most-played champions at Worlds 2024 are:
- Yone
- Skarner
- Aurora
- Ashe
- Rell
- Jax
- Ziggs
- Gnar
- Vi
- Kai'Sa
1. Yone
Yasuo's half-brother Yone is the most popular Worlds 2024 League of Legends Champion with 71 picks as of October 9th. He is a melee assassin with high damage potential and mobility. Yone often plays mid-lane, and his Soul Unbound Ultimate can catch enemies off-guard and execute serious damage before he safely escapes. He also excels at zipping in and out of duels to clean up opponents at low health.
2. Skarner
Close behind Yone, Skarner is the 2nd most popular League of Legends Worlds 2024 Champion. With 68 picks, Skarner is tied with Aurora. He is a tank Champion who has extremely high survivability. Even after a rework earlier this year, Skarner is a reliable tournament pick. Skarner's late-game play can be powerful if he stacks correctly, so he is menacing in a knowledgeable pro's hands.
3. Aurora
At 68 picks, ranged Mage/Assassin Aurora barely ranks behind Yone and Skarner as League of Legends' 3rd most popular Worlds 2024 Champion. Since her introduction in July, she has swiftly risen through the League of Legends meta. The Riot Games team had to deliver significant nerfs and pivot her abilities towards mid-lane to ensure proper Worlds 2024 performance. Though these balance adjustments heavily restricted Aurora's R jump, it did not affect her popularity and pro players still favor the Champion for her high mobility and stealth.
4. Ashe
Ice queen Ashe is the fourth most popular Worlds 2024 Champion with 57 picks. Ashe is strong in ranged attacks and deals significant poke damage. She can supplement her fellow Champions' efforts as a bot lane support or make plays as an ADC. Her abilities effectively gain vision for her team, and her Ultimate travels across the map. She is useful in pro play for taking space and maintaining map control.
5. Rell
Black Rose Academy alumni Rell has graduated to pro play and sits comfortably halfway through the top Worlds 2024 Champions at number 5. She has 55 picks total and is tied with Jax. Rell is a melee tank with low movement speed and high capability for flash engages. She is often played as a bot lane support and has many crowd-control abilities. Timing is key to utilizing her kit correctly, and pros with an understanding of game sense favor this Champion.
6. Jax
Even though warrior Jax's only weapon is a flaming torch, he consistently stands strong against opponents. So far, Jax is the sixth most popular Worlds 2024 pick with 55 selections. He deals high burst damage and excels in split pushing and 1v1 melee duels. His abilities and ultimate stack so he can become more tanky throughout the match. This makes Jax's scaling reliable and means he performs well in the late game.
7. Ziggs
Gremlin Mage Ziggs comes in seventh in the most popular Worlds 2024 Champions. Ziggs' specialty is being distracting and poking enemies. He has significant magic damage, and his W ability satchel can scale to take the tower effectively. Pros enjoy using his unique playstyle to irritate and confound the opposing team.
Related Article: All LoL Worlds 2024 Pick'Em and Crystal Ball Rewards
8. Gnar
Don't be fooled by Gnar's cute face — this top lane tank Champion is the eighth most popular in Worlds 2024. Pros enjoy his diverse abilities which allow him to engage in ranged duels and escape in a pinch. Plus, Gnar's Rage Bar can transform him to Mega Gnar once it caps, which teammates can capitalize on. He is a safe pick against many other popular top lane Champions, although he can be difficult for less experienced players to master and must coordinate with his team.
9. Vi
Vi is one of League of Legends' most famous champions. While she's well-known in pop culture for her appearance in Arcane, Vi is also no stranger to the pro play scene and is the 9th most-picked Champion in Worlds 2024 with 47 selections. Her abilities are useful as a Jungle player, and her Ultimate can lock down enemies and prevent tricky opponents from escaping. She is efficient in the early game and requires a relatively low gold investment for strong performance. Vi is especially skillful at countering ADCs.
10. Kai'Sa
Void survivor Kai'Sa is the final Champion in the Worlds 2024 top ten with 45 picks. She is an ADC champion with a relatively short range. Kai'Sa is difficult for inexperienced players to play, and her ult is extremely tricky, but those who master her abilities can enjoy easy access to the enemy team's backline and high outplay potential.
Note: Statistics are sourced from Leaguepedia and are current as of Oct. 16 2024.