Top 10 Most Watched League of Legends Streamers
League of Legends is one of the few games that are synonymous with streaming on Twitch. It has dominated the top of Twitch's browse page for more than a decade, surviving many titles that have only briefly knocked it off its pedestal. It rarely dips below the Top 5 of most viewed categories on the platform.
It only makes sense then that the game is home to some of the world's top streamers. Despite the highly competitive scene that acts as its foundation, the streamers in this category are more than just former pros showing off their skills.
Here are the Top 10 Most Watched League of Legends Twitch Streamers using data provided by Sullygnome.
10. agurin - 6,748,855 Hours Watched
Agurin spent 2023 getting himself to rank 1 Challenger in Korea, an amazing feat for any Western player. That's a pretty good calling card for someone to watch in the following year, and it looks like many League of Legends fans are seeing what he has to offer.
The German streamer's risk-averse playstyle isn't the norm for junglers, but it's hard to argue with the success he's shown on stream on a daily basis.
9. Drututt - 7,299,768 Hours Watched
The Challenger in Every Role feat isn't for the faint of heart, but Drututt has spent much of 2024 attempting to reach the achievement on the EUW server. Riot and Twitch have added some roadblocks to the progress by banning both his game accounts and his stream. However, after a few months, he just needs to reach Challenger as a support to complete the achievement.
8. Tiky - 8,799,361 Hours Watched
Tiky doesn't have many years as a streamer overall, but in three years he's been consistently able to double his viewership each year. He is is doing all the right things expected of those looking to grow as a streamer. He's consistent, makes discoverable content on other platforms, and is entertaining.
It also helps that all this is combined with being one of the top representatives for the passionate French community.
7. Pobelter - 8,988,689 Hours Watched
The Notorious P.O.B is enjoying a wonderful post-LCS career. His streams and content for League of Legends are consistent and growing, and he's getting more involved with top streamers outside of his chosen game.
With ten years of streaming the game, he's showing that no matter where the lifecycle of League is currently, he'll be a major player in the scene.
6. Doublelift - 9,442,233 Hours Watched
Like Pobelter, Doublelift is making the most of his post-pro career. The consistency in the number of streams may have been shaky throughout the years, but he's proving that a focused Doublelift can create content with the best in the category.
His name garners a level of respect within the community. While the viewership may not be reaching the peaks he's had before, those tuning in are loyal and dedicated watchers based on the huge amount of hours watched. Not a lot of fair-weather fans in his circle.
5. Tolkin - 14,886,545 Hours Watched
League of Legends isn't the easiest game for outsiders to understand. As the popularity of watch parties adds to the content types streamers can offer, it helps that some streamers have the credibility to add helpful perspectives to the action on stream.
For German-language viewers, Tolkin is their guy. A former pro player himself, he watches matches from across the LoL esports ecosystem, especially the top level play from Korea. Sometimes, he shows off his skills on stream, but overall, audiences are responding positively to this watch-party approach.
4. Baus - 19,968,320 Hours Watched
Suppose you want a little bit of everything that League of Legends has to offer. Baus may be the right streamer to provide that. He streams his solo queue play, plays professionally, has been on the casting desk in the EU — he does it all.
Doing all this while maintaining high viewership is impressive. With the other names on this list moving forward, it becomes clear that being multifaceted is a standard of excellence in creating content for the game.
3. Tyler1 - 24,689,731 Hours Watched
His name has become a staple of solo queue streams for nearly a decade. Tyler1 has gone beyond streaming League of Legends exclusively these days but still puts enough time in to be in the Top 3 of this list.
His brutal honesty about the game and his over-the-top reactions to moments in-game are what fans expect from a typical Tyler1 experience. After all these years, he's still giving the people what they want.
2. NoWay - 31,241,198 Hours Watched
Since 2015, its been slow and steady growth for NoWay. The German streamer is enjoying the fruits of more than a decade of labor. It's been League of Legends for him since Season 1.
With a nickname like the "German Aimbot," fans should expect to get a stream with a lot of knowledge and amazing plays. What more can you ask for?
1. Caedrel - 75,302,852 Hours Watched
League of Legends in 2024 was the year of Caedrel. He more than doubles any other streamer on this list in terms of watch hours and viewership. Fans who watched any major esports event for the game saw Caedrel's name right next to the event stream. He's the definition of a watch party stream and the blueprint for success for anyone looking to capitalize on the method.
If you're looking for a stream that encompasses everything that the community has to offer, the 2024 Best MOBA Streamer has you covered.