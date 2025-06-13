NAVI Returns to League of Legends, Acquires Rogue LEC Slot
European League of Legends is about to see a big change as one of the longest-standing members of the LEC has bowed out while a legacy esports organization returns to the game.
Natus Vincere, best known for its success in Counter-Strike, has acquired the LEC slot of Rogue and will join the European League of Legends pro scene next split. Additionally, music service Napster will sign on as a title sponsor for NAVI's LoL and Valorant rosters. Napster is owned by the same parent company as Rogue, according to a release.
"Back in 2018, when the LEC was about to be created, the league slot was something NAVI wanted but could not afford," said NAVI CEO Yevhen Zolotarov. "Still, we always felt like League of Legends was the missing puzzle piece for our club and the dream of joining the LEC one day has stayed alive ever since.
NAVI is one of the oldest teams in European esports, founded in 2009 as a Counter-Strike org. The brand is decorated across numerous esports, including multiple CS majors and winning The International in Dota 2. Zolotarov reassured fans in his statement that the organization intends to compete for the crown in the LEC and attend international events,
He added that while NAVI intends to make some immediate roster changes, the best options may not become available until after the season has concluded.
"Club has all it needs to succeed - modern infrastructure, experienced and talented staff, strong owner's support and most importantly, the hunger to win as we are Born to Win since 2009."