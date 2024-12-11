League of Legends Patch 14.24: New Viktor
Riot Games developers have cooked up unique changes in League of Legends' final patch of the year. In this update, the game will receive Arcane-inspired skins, stronger AFK penalties and major Champion updates. Viktor will also be overhauled to match his Arcane appearance. Here's everything we know about League of Legends Patch 14.24.
Better AFK Detection, Easier Surrender
There's nothing more frustrating than having an AFK teammate and being unable to surrender. In Patch 14.24, Riot Games has introduced an AFK Detection update that will better identify players who leave games and make it easier to surrender. According to the official Patch Notes, "players will be considered AFK if they are idling in the fountain for an extended period of time at any moment during the course of the game." As AFK players will be caught faster, their teammates will have the option to surrender earlier.
The Sanctum Arrives; Changes to the Mythic Shop
Mythic items and Mythic Essence were previously obtained through events, leveling, Hextech Chests and Milestone completion. As of Patch 14.24, League of Legends has introduced a fresh section called The Sanctum, which will be the new primary source of Mythic Essence. In the Sanctum, players use Ancient Sparks currency to draw from a randomized reward pool. Each Ancient Spark costs 400 RP and players have an 89.5% chance of obtaining 'B-tier content' including Mythic Essence from each draw.
Viktor Visual Update
In the next phase of Viktor's 'Glorious Evolution' as a League of Legends Champion, his visuals, skins and splash art will drastically change. The new Viktor will more closely resemble his Arcane counterpart.
New Cosmetic: Nexus Finishers
Players can add insult to injury at the defeated enemy team's Nexus with new Nexus Finisher cosmetics, available in the Mythic Shop. The finishers are compatible with all Champions and skins and will appear at the conclusion of a game once the opponent's Nexus is destroyed. Every Nexus Finisher displayed is randomly selected from one player on the winning team.
Champion Buffs
League of Legends Patch 14.24 buffs five Champions. Master Yi buffs increase his build versatility. Significant Rumble buffs improve his survivability and late-game performance. Yuumi will be majorly buffed to lower her in-game mana cost and increase damage. Meanwhile, Rell receives a very small buff to improve her low win rate and Twitch also sees minor improvements.
Master Yi
- Alpha Strike (Q): Critical Scaling 35%, 49% with Infinity Edge > 56.25%, 86.25% with Infinity Edge; floating damage now displays sum total damage on target alongside individual hits
Rumble
- Flamespitter (Q): Total damage 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% AP) (+6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health) > 60/90/120/150/180(+110% AP)(+6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health)
- Scrap Shield (W): Shield 25/55/85/115/145 (+25% AP) (+4% of maximum health) > 25/55/85/115/145(+ 30% AP)(+ 4% of maximum health)
Yuumi
- Prowling Projectile (Q): Mana 50/60/70/80/90/100 >
50/55/60/65/70/75 ; Minimum Damage 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+20% AP) > 60/95/130/165/200/235 (+20% AP) ; Maximum Damage 80/135/190/245/300/355 (+30% AP) > 80/140/200/260/320/380 (+30% AP)
Rell
- Base Health: 610 > 640
- Break the Mold (Passive): Resistances Stolen: 2% >
3% ; Minimum Steal 1-2 > 1.5 - 3 (linear scaling)
- Ferromancy: Crash Down: Shield: 15/40/65/90/115 (+12% of maximum health) >
25/50/75/100/125 (+13% of maximum health)
Twitch
- Ambush (Q): Attack Speed Duration: 5 > 6 seconds; Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% > 45/50/55/60/65%
Champion Nerfs
Nine Champions will face nerfs in Patch 14.24, including new addition Ambessa and popular pick LeBlanc. Ambessa's will focus on her W ability and decrease her performance in overall lane matchups, while LeBlanc adjustments tone down her early gameplay. Riven is being nerfed to combat her strength in high ELO. Dr. Mundo, Swain, Corki, Talon, Elise and Graves are also being weakened.
Ambessa
- Repudiation (W): Shield duration 2 > 1.5 seconds; Shield value: 85-350 (based on level) (+175% bonus AD) >
50-320 (based on level) (+150% bonus AD)
- Lacerate (E): Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+40/50/60/70/80% bonus AD) > 40/65/90/115/140 (+40/45/50/55/60% bonus AD)
Corki
- Gatling Gun (E): Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+250% bonus AD) > 80/130/180/230/280 (+240% bonus AD)
Dr. Mundo
- Blunt Force Trauma (E): Bonus attack damage 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% maximum health >
2/2.2/2.4/2.6/2.8% maximum health
Elise
- Base health: 650 > 620
Graves
- End of the Line (Q): Secondary damage 85/120/155/190/225 (+40/70/100/130/160% bonus AD) >
85/120/155/190/225 (+40/65/90/115/140% bonus AD)
LeBlanc
- Sigil of Malice (Q): Damage 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 40% AP) > 65/90/115/140/165 (+40% AP)
Riven
- Valor (E): Shield 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% bonus AD) > 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 110% bonus AD)
Swain
- Base armor: 26 > 25
- Armor growth: 5.2 > 4.7
Talon
- Base magic resistance: 39 > 36
- Blade's End (Passive): Monster damage modifier 120% > 110%
Champion Adjustments
Riot Games is adjusting Poppy, Viktor and Warwick in Patch 14.24. Viktor will face a complete overhaul of every ability alongside an extensive in-game graphic rework. The ability changes will better match his powers in Arcane, mostly affect his W ability and are intended "for Viktor to be able to evolve a bit more consistently each game." Poppy changes shift her strength from early-game to late-game and Warwick adjustments contribute to a "smoother" playstyle.
Poppy
- Base armor: 38 > 35
- Armor growth: 4.7 > 5
- Hammer Shock (Q): Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+90% bonus AD) (+9% of target's maximum health) > 30/55/80/105/130 (+100% bonus AD) (+9% of target's maximum health)
Viktor
- Glorious Evolution (Passive): Cannon minion Hex fragments 5 > 10; Takedown Hex fragments 25 > 20
- Siphon Power (Q): Shield 25-105 (based on level) (+18% AP) > 40-115 (based on level) (+18% AP)
- Gravity Field (W): Slow 30/33/37/40/45 > 33/36/39/42/45 ; Time in field before stun 1.1 > 2.5 seconds ; Slow now applies to every player in the Gravity Field ; Slow debuff: 1 > 0.25 seconds
- Additional bug fixes
Warwick
- Base attack damage: 65 > 63
- Jaws of the Beast (Q): Cast range 350 > 365
- Blood Hunt (W): Attack speed buff duration 0.75 > 2 seconds; "buff is now granted on the attack or spell that puts the target below the health threshold"; "Warwick's attack speed is now granted on the first attack on a new target that is below the health threshold"
Incoming Skins
League of Legends is releasing five new Arcane skins and three new Chromas in Patch 14.24. The Arcane skins are inspired by their Champions' appearances in Season 2 of the show and include:
- Arcane Fractured Jinx
- Arcane Professor Heimerdinger
- Arcane Savior Viktor
- Arcane Vander Warwick
- Arcane Last Stand Ekko
Arcane Professor Heimerdinger, Arcane Vander Warwick and Arcane Last Stand Ekko will all have chroma options.