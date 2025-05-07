League of Legends Patch 25.10 Preview: Vi, Cho'Gath and Fiddlesticks Changes
League of Legends' next Patch Preview is finally here. Patch 25.10 will strengthen Senna, rebalance AP items and shift around Jungle Champions Vi, Naafiri and Fiddlesticks. Let's explore everything we know about the update, including its meta effects, release date, specific stats and more.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.10 Affect the Meta?
On May 5 2025, League of Legends' Lead Gameplay Designer Matt "Riot Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison posted a full preview of Patch 25.10 on X.com. It's important to note that the exact stats in this preview are subject to change before the update's launch and may not be final. However, the post gives us in-depth information and clarifies the League of Legends team's intentions for the Patch.
According to Leung-Harrison's post, League of Legends Patch 25.10 will primarily affect Attack Power (AP) items and systems and aim to refine the checks and balances between builds and Champions. In addition, Patch 25.10 will provide more AP build diversity aside from Liandry's Torment. Liandry's nerfs will reportedly continue in this patch — countless AP items will change, with Liandry's Torment and Seraph's Embrace being nerfed while most others are buffed. Leung-Harrison notes, "Nerfing Liandrys and buffing competitors will also make some of the meta-driving items weaker by association as they're frequently built together." Rod of Ages is one item likely to feel indirect affects.
Regarding Champion changes, Fiddlesticks, Naafiri and Vi are all seeing major restructures that will affect their Jungle performances. Specifically, Fiddlesticks will become a more viable Jungle option while Vi changes will allow other Champions to cycle into the role's meta. Naafiri's monster damage potential is being nerfed. This change will not affect Naafiri's mid-lane performance. Senna will be stronger in bot lane with a higher minion soul drop rate.
When Will League of Legends Patch 25.10 Release?
According to Riot Games' patch schedule, League of Legends Patch 25.10 will release on Wednesday, May 14 2025. The update will go live at 3 AM PT. Since exact rollout times will vary depending on the player's region and server location, here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- PT: 3 AM
- CT: 5 AM
- ET: 6 AM
- Brazil: 7 AM
- London: 11 AM
- CET: 12 PM
- KST/JST: 7 PM
League of Legends Patch 25.10: Biggest Winners and Losers
Let's quickly examine the biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) from League of Legends Patch 25.10:
Winners:
- Senna
- Smolder
Losers:
- Kayn
- Lulu
- Naafiri
- Xin Zhao
- Yuumi
League of Legends Patch 25.10 Champion Changes
League of Legends Patch Notes and Smolder changes go together like peanut butter and jelly. In this update, Smolder's Q will improve alongside Senna's bot lane potential.
Champion Buffs:
Senna
- P: crit per 20 souls: 8% > 10%
- Soul drop rate from minion/monster kills: 8.4% > 14%
Smolder
- Q damage per stack: 0.3 > 0.4
- Q max HP burn damage per 100 stacks: 0.4% > 0.5%
Champion Nerfs:
Most Patch 25.10 nerfs are quite small. Lulu, Naafiri and Yuumi's seem the most significant, since Lulu's Ultimate will have a much longer starting cooldown and Naafiri's monster farming will take a hit. Yuumi's base healing also sees a notable reduction.
Kayn
- HP Growth: 109 > 103
Lulu
- Armor/level: 4.9 > 4.6
- R CD: 100-80 > 120-80
Naafiri
- P Monster mod: 155% > 135%
Xin Zhao
- Armor/level: 5 > 4.4
Yuumi
- Base heal per hit: 35/50/65 > 30/40/50
Champion Adjustments:
Cho'Gath changes will focus on his top-lane performance. Fiddlesticks' W will be adjusted to better suit Jungle, while some of Vi's Jungle strength will decrease to free up space in the meta.
Cho'Gath
Base AS: 0.625 > 0.658
- Q damage: 80-320 (+100 AP) > 80-300 (+100 AP)
- E Damage: 20/40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 30% AP) (+ 2.5/2.75/3/3.25 / 3.5% (+ 0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health) > 20/40/60 / 80 / 100 (+ 30% AP) (+ 3 / 3.25/3.5/3.75 / 4% (+ 0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health)
Fiddlesticks
- Q fear duration: 1.25-2.25 > 1.2-2
- Q damage: 5-9% +2% per 100 AP > 4-6% + 3% per 100 AP (empowered is double)
- W damage per second: 60-180 + 35% AP > 60-180 + 40% AP
Vi
- Q minimum damage: 45-145 + .8 > 40-120 + .6
- Q maximum damage: 90-290 +1.6 > 100-300 +1.5
- R mana cost: 100/125/150 > 100 flat
- R damage: 150/275/400 > 150/250/350
League of Legends Patch 25.10 Items and Systems Changes
AP items will fundamentally change in this patch, with most being buffed while Liandry's Torment and Seraph's Embrace are nerfed to end their monopolies on the meta. In addition, Unsealed Spellbook receives a slight recharge time buff.
System Buffs:
Unsealed Spellbook
- Base recharge time: 5m > 4m
System Adjustments:
AP Items
- According to @RiotPhroxzon, "Lots of changes. Liandry's and Seraph's are generally nerfed. Most other items are generally buffed."