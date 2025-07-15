League of Legends Patch 25.14: Yunara Is Here, Big Kled Rework
Riot Games' 2025 League of Legends updates have a laser-focused approach on shaking up the meta and providing every Champion with visibility and pro playtime. From Fearless Draft's worldwide introduction to plenty of carefully-planned patches, new and underappreciated Champs and items are getting their time to shine. League of Legends Patch 25.14 will put new Bot-ADC Yunara in the spotlight, thwart heroes like Twisted Fate, Yasuo and Zoe's meta domination and completely rework Kled. Let's explore everything about the patch, when it will arrive and more.
- When Will League of Legends Patch 25.14 Go Live?
- How Will League of Legends Patch 25.14 Affect the Meta?
- League of Legends Patch 25.14: Biggest Winners and Losers
- Patch 25.14's New Champion: Yunara
- When Will Yunara Go Live in League of Legends?
- New Meta-Games: The Battle of Koeshin and Koeshin's Courtyard
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Champion Nerfs
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Champion Buffs
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Champion Adjustments: Kled Rework
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Items and Systems Changes
When Will League of Legends Patch 25.14 Go Live?
According to Riot Games, League of Legends Patch 25.14 will launch on Wednesday, July 16 2025.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.14 Affect the Meta?
Since Patch 25.14 is the first update after the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), it has a particular focus on high-rank Champions who are overperforming in the pro meta. Braum, Twisted Fate, Zoe, Yasuo and, of course, Riven all suffer the dev team's wrath. Meanwhile, Fizz, Darius, Fiora and other Champs are receiving key buffs. A huge Kled rework in this Patch will also completely change his kit, opening new build pathways and shifting him away from lethality + damage. Ziggs also sees major changes that ultimately lean into a buff by improving his mid-lane scaling.
The most significant change in Patch 25.14 is an entirely new Champion, Yunara. Yunara is a Bot ADC Marksman with a heavy focus on positioning and game sense. Fresh systems adjustments will make bounties more reliant on kills, and Riot is also cycling several underappreciated or low-power items back into the meta.
League of Legends Patch 25.14: Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we've covered how the patch will affect the League meta, here's a quick summary of which Champions are its biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs):
Winners:
- Azir
- Briar
- Darius
- Fiora
- Fizz
- Ziggs
Losers:
- Braum
- Lee Sin
- Riven
- Sett
- Twisted Fate
- Yasuo
- Yuumi
- Zoe
Patch 25.14's New Champion: Yunara
Ionian monk Yunara is League of Legends' newest Champion. After being sealed in the Spirit Realm and resting in a shrine for centuries, the Wyldbloom has brought her back into a Summoner's Rift very different from the past she knew.
Yunara is a Bot ADC in the Marksman class. According to Riot Games, her abilities center on "the core skill tests of the role (spacing, orb walking, positioning, and high damage uptime)."
- Passive: Vow of the First Lands
- Yunara's Critical Strikes deal extra magic damage.
- Q: Cultivation of Spirit
- Yunara gains a stack of Unleash with every attack, plus an extra one when she hits a champion or lands a crit. At max stacks, Yunara can activate her Q to gain attack speed, bonus damage on hit, and will deal splash damage in a small area with each attack. This ability is automatically activated while Yunara is Transcended.
- W: Arc of Judgement/Arc of Ruin
- unara sends a swirling prayer bead out, which damages and slows enemies as it travels. At its endpoint, it lingers and expands for a moment, continuing to damage enemies who don’t get out of the way. While Transcended instead of a swirling prayer bead, she fires a beam of spirit magic that slows and deals damage in a line.
- E: Kanmai's Steps/Untouchable Shadows
- Yunara gains a quick burst of move speed to chase down enemies, reposition, or dodge skillshots. While Transcended, she instead dashes.
- R: Transcend One's Self
- Yunara taps into her full power, entering a transcendent state for several seconds that enhances all of her basic abilities for the duration.
When Will Yunara Go Live in League of Legends?
Yunara will arrive on Wednesday, July 16 2025 at 19:00 UTC.
- West Coast US (PDT): 12 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 3 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 8 PM
- Central Europe (CET): 9 PM
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 4 AM (Next day)
For more in-depth information on Yunara and her abilities, check the related article below.
New Meta-Games: The Battle of Koeshin and Koeshin's Courtyard
Two meta-games will let gamers take a break from the Ranked grind. First, The Battle of Koeshin is an entirely new experience where players follow Xin Zhao and Yunara on their quest to save their village during the Wyldbloom. It is a 2D side-scroller.
Next, Koeshin's Courtyard will be similar to Spirit Bonds and offer players rewards. Items are obtainable with petals, which are earned through in-game missions.
League of Legends Patch 25.14 Champion Nerfs
Braum
- Base Armor: 47 > 42
Lee Sin
- Base AD: 69 > 66
Riven
- Passive (Runic Blade): AD Ratio 30-60% (based on level) > 30-50% (based on level)
Sett
- Base Armor Growth: 4.2 > 4.7
Twisted Fate
- Q: Damage 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP) > 60 /
105 / 150 / 195 / 240 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP)
Yasuo
- Base AD Growth: 3 > 2.5
Yuumi
- R: Heal/hit 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 15% AP) > 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 10% AP)
Zoe
- Q: Damage 7 – 50 (based on level) (+ 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170) (+ 60% AP) > 2 – 50 (based on level) (+ 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170) (+ 60% AP)
- W: Total Damage 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195 (+ 40% AP) > 60 / 90 / 120 /
150 / 180 (+ 45% AP)
League of Legends Patch 25.14 Champion Buffs
Azir
- Base Health: 550 > 575.
- W: Damage (+ 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% AP) > (+ 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65%
AP)
Briar
- CC Cleanse: CC is cleansed when the missile hits > Briar is cleansed when the missile hits and is now immune to CC for the 1.25s cast animation afterwards.
- W: Fixed a bug causing minion prioritization when close to an enemy.
Darius
- Q Heal: 15 / 30 / 45% (1 / 2 / 3+ targets) > 17 / 34 /
51 (1 / 2 / 3+ targets)
Fiora
- R: Heal/Second 40 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 100% based on vitals > 100%
flat rate
- Healing circle effects now persist for the full 5 second duration
Fizz
- W: cooldown 7 / 6.5 / 6 / 5.5 / 5 > 7 / 6 / 5 / 4 / 3 seconds
- E: Damage 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 90% AP) > 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+95% AP)
Ziggs
Note: These changes will affect Ziggs' mid-lane scaling, providing him a buff without causing issues for enemies in bot lane.
- Q: Damage 85 / 135 / 185 / 235 / 285 (+ 65% AP) > 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 / 80% AP)
- E: Damage/mine 30 / 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 (+ 30% AP) > 30 / 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 (+ 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45% AP)
- R: Maximum Center Damage 300 / 450 / 600 (+ 110% AP) > 300 / 500 / 700 (+ 100% AP) (Note: Minimum damage is still 2/3rds of max damage)
League of Legends Patch 25.14 Champion Adjustments: Kled Rework
Kled's entire kit is being reworked in this Patch to improve his build variety and shift him away from damage items. In their Patch Notes, Riot Games states they wish to "move Kled towards fighter itemization and reward him both for being durable and dealing damage because we believe it will make him a healthier champion that can interact with a wider variety of targets and doesn't have to kill his target in one rotation of his spells in order to be successful."
Kled
- Passive:
- Dismounted Kled Autoattack Damage Against Champions 80% > 85/90/95/100%, at levels 1/6/11/16
- Skaarl Health 400-1550 (linear scaling) > 400-1400 (stat progression multiplier scaling) (Note: This update will just mean Skaarl's health will follow the same rules other champions' stats do)
- Courage Gained from Minion Last Hits 4 > 5
- Dismounted Speed Boost Acquisition Range 1000 > 1200
- Dismounted Movement Speed Reduction 60 > 40
- Dismounted Bonus Movement Speed Toward Enemy Champions 100-185 (based on level) > 70-155 (based on level)
- Skarl Health Gained on Remount 45-75% > 40-70%
- Courage from Takedowns 20 > 0
- Skaarl's health is now granted at the beginning of the remount sequence upon gaining 100 Courage.
- Dismounted Kled now gains 1% bonus HP as Armor and Magic Resist, increased by 20% for each nearby enemy champ (up to 2% bonus HP)
- Q:
- Initial Hit Bonus AD Ratio 65% > 60% (Note: Total damage from initial hit and pull reduced from 195% bonus AD to 180% bonus AD)
- Slow 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% > 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%
- Slow Duration1.5 > 2.5&
- Now calculates pull damage on pull, rather than when the tether is attached
- Now checks a small area around Kled's zero point before the missile is fire
- No longer applies Grievous Wounds on pull
- Q (Dismounted):
- Ammo Charge Time 20-7.5 seconds (based on level) > 18 / 16 /14 / 12
/ 10 seconds (based on ability rank)
- Damage/Pellet 35-95 (+ 80% bonus AD) > 35-95 (+ 65% bonus AD)
- W:
- Damage 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 20 bonus AD) of target's maximum health) > 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 50 bonus AD) (+ 1% per 250 bonus health) of target's maximum health)
- Cooldown 11 / 9.5 / 8 / 6.5 / 5 > 13 / 12 / 11 / 10 / seconds
- Attacking enemies while Violent Tendencies is on cooldown now reduces the remaining cooldown. 1.5 second reduction for champion attacks, 0.5 second reduction for non-champions.
- E:
- Damage 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 (+ 65% bonus AD) > 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135
(+ 65% bonus AD)
- Now has HUD indicators for recast
- R:
- Minimum Damage 4 / 5 / 6% (+ 4% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health
> 4 / 6 / 8% (+ 3% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health
- Maximum Damage 12 / 15 / 18% (+ 12% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum
health> 12 / 18 / 24% (+ 9% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health
- Damage Type Physical > Magic
League of Legends Patch 25.14 Items and Systems Changes
Items
Blade of the Ruined King buffs will help cycle it into the meta, and Kraken Slayer receives similar changes in a different low-health-execution direction. Meanwhile, the dev team is using Haunting Guise nerfs to prevent undefeatable early-game power spikes due to stacking.
- Blade of the Ruined King: Current Health On-Hit 8% melee, 5% ranged > 9% melee, 6%
ranged
- Haunting Guise: Maximum Haunting Guises in Inventory 6 > 1
- Kraken Slayer: Price 3,100 > 3,000; Damage Amp based on Missing Health 0-50% > 0-75%
- Phantom Dancer: Attack Speed 60% > 65%; Movement Speed 8% >10%
- Note: Dev comments indicate a "sharp price decrease," but this is not listed among changes.
- Rod of Ages: Mana 400 > 500; Mana/Stack 20 > 30; Maximum Mana 600 > 800
Runes
- Guardian: Mana 45-120 (+ 12.5% AP + 8% bonus HP) > 45-bonus HP); Minimum Damage Threshold for Trigger 90-250> 50-165
- Unsealed Spellbook: \Smite Damage based on Swaps 600/900/1200 > 600/600/900
Systems
- Bounties will change.
- Bounties from Farming: 1 per 17.5 gold > 1 per 20 gold
- Bounty Suppresion Thresholds are 25% wider.
For more information on upcoming in-game skins, changes in other game modes like Arena and more, check Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.