League of Legends Patch 25.16: Massive Jungle Meta Shake-Ups and More
League of Legends is approaching a fresh Competitive Season, so devs are squeezing in a ton of meta-scrambling Champion changes before Worlds 2025 and other big-time tournaments begin. Patch 25.16 will shift which Junglers dominate the Rift, buff mage supports and encourage more creativity in builds. Champs like Morgana, Rek'Sai and Illaoi are thriving, while top-performers like Lulu and Nocturne are taken down a peg. Here's a full summary.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.16 Affect the Meta?
Patch 25.16 has a focus on Champion changes, zoning in on high performers to cycle new faces into the meta. In addition, it pays particular attention to junglers, who can be one of the most difficult roles to play. They often have the potential to shape the game and impact match outcomes in high ranks. Nocturne is one such OP offender, so he's receiving a major nerf in this patch. Mage Support Morgana will grab buffs, while Lulu will get hit with power decreases. Rumble and Viego see significant adjustments that will weaken their red side presence. Viego Q changes will also shift his power towards solo laning instead of jungling.
Meanwhile, Baron Nashor grabs even more base health and loses health regen per in-game minute. The current Ranked phase will end at this Patch's conclusion, ushering in Season 3.
When Does the Current League of Legends Ranked Season End?
Summoner's Rift Ranked Season 2 will end on August 26 2025 at midnight in each server region. Season 3 will begin on August 27 2025 at 12:00 noon in each server region. Players will receive all their Season 2 Ranked rewards immediately after Season 3 begins.
Notably, this Season change will not reset any Ranked progression or LP. However, Ranked Reward 15-game missions will restart.
League of Legends Patch 25.16: Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we've covered how Patch 25.16 will affect the meta, let's quickly scan over its biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs):
Winners:
- Brand
- Gnar
- Illaoi
- Kalista
- Master Yi
- Morgana
- Nautilus
- Qiyana
- Rek'Sai
- Sion
- Sylas
- Zyra
Losers:
- Jarvan IV
- Lulu
- Nocturne
- Rell
- Shaco
- Trundle
- Xin Zhao
- Yuumi
League of Legends Patch 25.16: Champion Buffs
Mage support Morgana is grabbing some key buffs here. Illaoi and Rek'Sai changes are following up on previous power increases.
Brand
- Passive: Per Tick Damage to Monsters 240% > 260%
- Sear (Q): Ablaze Stun Duration 1.5 seconds > 1.75 seconds
- Pyroclasm (R): Cooldown 110 / 100 / 90 seconds > 100 / 90 / 80 seconds
Gnar
- Boomerang Throw/Boulder Toss (Q): Cooldown 20 / 17.5 / 15 / 12.5 / 10 > 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10 seconds
Illaoi
- Passive:
- Total AD Ratio: 105% > 110%
Spawn Cooldown: 20 - 7.25 seconds (based on level) > 18 - 7 seconds (based on level)
Kalista
- Base Attack Damage Growth: 4 > 4.25
- Rend (E):
- Initial Damage AP Ratio 20% > 65%
- Subsequent Damage AP Ratio: 20% > 50%
Master Yi
- Alpha Strike (Q): Alpha Strike now stacks Kraken Slayer and Terminus.
Morgana
- Tormented Shadow (W):
- Minimum Damage: 60 / 115 / 170 / 225 / 280 (+ 85% AP) > 70 / 140 / 210 / 280 / 350 (+ 100% AP)
- Maximum Damage: 162 / 310.5 / 459 / 607.5 / 756 (+ 229.5% AP) > 140 / 280 / 420 / 560 / 700 (+ 200% AP)
Nautilus
- Riptide (E):
- Monster Damage Modifier: 150%
- The first hit of E will deal
125/165/205/245/285 (+ 50% AP) bonus damage to monsters.
Qiyana
- Edge of Ixtal/Elemental Wrath (Q): Base Damage 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 > 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190
- Terrashape (W): Bonus Attack Speed 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25% > 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35%
Rek'Sai
- Base Attack Damage: 58 > 62
- Bugfixes on Q and E for smoother performance
Sion
- Passive: Health Lost per Tick 2.3 - 24.4 (based on level) > 2 - 19 (based on level)
- Roar of the Slayer (E): Armor Reduction 20% > 25%
- Unstoppable Onslought (R): Bonus AD Ratio (Based on Travel Time) 40 - 80% > 60 - 120%
Sylas
- Passive: Monster Damage Modifier 100% > 150%
Zyra
- Grasping Roots (E): Cooldown 12 seconds > 11 seconds
- Stranglethorns (R): Base Damage 180 / 265 / 350 > 200 / 300 / 400
League of Legends Patch 25.16: Champion Nerfs
Nocturne is in the dark with some of the harshest nerfs in this patch, which Riot Games intends to compensate for Experimental Hexplate's power increase. Lulu will also need far more than a little faith, trust and pixie dust to stand up to Help, Pix! changes.
Jarvan IV
- Base Armor Growth: 5.2 > 4.6
Lulu
- Help, Pix! (E)
- Cooldown: 8 seconds > 10 / 9.5 / 9 / 8.5 / 8 seconds
- Base Damage: 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 > 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 /
230
- Shield: 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 (+ 55% AP) > 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 50% AP)
Nocturne
- Base Armor Growth: 4.7 > 4.2
- Duskbringer (Q): Bonus AD 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 > 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55
Note: Nocturne's nerf is especially harsh since his key item, Experimental Hexplate, is being buffed.
Rell
- Ferromancy: Crash Down (W): Shield 20/40/60/80/100 (+ 13% Max Health) > 20/40/60/80/100 (+ 11% Max Health)
Shaco
- Passive: Bonus AD Ratio 30% > 25%
- Deceive (Q):
- Bonus AD Ratio: 65% > 60%
- Cooldown: 12 / 11.5 / 11 / 10.5 / 10 seconds > 13 / 12.5 / 12 / 11.5 / 11 seconds
Trundle
- Frozen Domain (W):
- Bonus Attack Speed: 30 / 50 / 70 / 90 / 110% > 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90%
- Cooldown:16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 seconds > 18 / 17 / 16 / 15 / 14 seconds
Xin Zhao
- Base Health: 640 > 620
- Three Talon Strike (Q): Flat Bonus Damage per Hit 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 > 15 / 30 / 45 / 60 /
75
Yuumi
- Prowling Projectile (Q): Empowered Base Damage 80 / 140 / 200 / 260 / 320 / 380 > 80 / 135 /
190 / 245 / 300 / 355
- You and Me! (W):
- Heal and Shield Power: 5 / 7.5 / 10 / 12.5 / 15% > 4 / 5 /6 / 7 / 8%
- Heal On-Hit: 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 / 11 (+ 4% AP) > 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 (+ 3% AP)
League of Legends Patch 25.16: Champion Adjustments
Rumble gets the biggest changes here to shift his timings and Ultimate function. Meanwhile, Viego is being sent to time-out (solo lanes) since he's been a bad apple in Jungle for far too long. Both Rumble and Singed will also weaken on red side.
Mordekaiser
- Obliterate (Q): Damage Bonus AD Ratio 0% bonus AD > 120% bonus AD
Rumble
- Flamesplitter (Q):
- Damage over 3 Seconds: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 110% AP) (+ 6/6.8/7.6/8.4/9.2%
target max HP) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 100% AP) (+ 6/6.5/7/7.5/8% target max
HP)
- Maximum Burn Duration: 3 seconds > 3.5 s
econds
No longer occasionally fails to apply the full debuff duration
- Red team no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions
- Debuff no longer checks for targetability before dealing damage
- Debuff no longer checks for 700u proximity to Rumble before dealing damage
- The Equalizer (R):
- Tick Rate: 0.5 seconds > 0.25 seconds
- Now lasts the full duration across the entire damaging zone
- Now more rapidly deals damage when initially dropped
- Red team no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions
Singed
- Red team no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions.
- Poison Trail (Q): Poison Refresh Rate 0.5 seconds > 0.25 seconds
Varus
- Piercing Arrow (Q): Base Damage 90 / 160 / 230 / 300 / 370 > 80 / 150 / 220 / 290 / 360
- Blighting Quiver (W): Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit 6 / 12 / 18 / 24 / 30 > 6 / 14 / 22 / 30 /
38
- Hail of Arrows (E): Damage 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220 (+ 100% bonus AD) > 60 / 90 / 120
/ 150 / 180 (+ 90% bonus AD)
Viego
- Base Attack Speed Growth: 2.5% > 2.25%
- Blade of the Ruined King (Q):
- Damage: 15 / 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 > 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85
- Critical Strike Multiplier: 100% > 75%
- Bonus Damage to Monsters: 15 > 0
- Mark Minion Healing: 50% > 100%
- Mark Monster Healing: 145% > 125%
- Mark Champion Healing: 135% > 150%
Warwick
- Base Attack Damage: 60 > 65
- Passive: Bonus On-Hit Damage 12 - 46 (based on level) > 6 - 46 (based on level)
League of Legends Patch 25:16: Item and Systems Changes
Items
Experimental Hexplate is the only item receiving adjustments in Patch 25.16. The devs are blessing it with significant Speed buffs and widening its potential with new Champions, instead of its previous Nocturne-focused state.
- Experimental Hexplate:
- Overdrive Attack Speed: 30% > 50%
- Overdrive Movement Speed: 15% > 20%
Battlepass Adjustments
In Season 3, Battlepass completion will be much faster due to fewer tier milestones. In addition, the Pass will receive visual updates, making it easier to follow. However, Riot Games clarifies that the total amount of battlepass rewards and required XP will not change — it will just be easier to get them.
- Core Milestones: 50 > 48
Baron Nashor
In Patch 25.15, the League of Legends team reworked Baron Nashor to remove his passive health regen. These adjustments missed his health regen as game time progressed, so to fix it, Riot Games has added even more base health while completely removing his replenishing health per minute.
- Base Health: 11,500 > 11,800
- Health per Minute: 180 > 190
- Health Regeneration per second gained every minute 0.375 > 0
For full Patch Notes, including detailed bug fixes, Arena changes and more, check Riot Games' full release here.