League of Legends Patch 25.6: LP Refunds, Gwen and Naafiri Reworks
League of Legends Patch 25.6 is massive, and it's delivering major meta changes. Key players Caitlyn, Jinx, Darius and Karma are being taken down a notch, while Naafiri and Gwen are being significantly reworked. Plus, there are plenty of item and system updates including a new LP refund feature, stricter losing-team bounty suppression and less severe anti-lane-swap punishments. Take a second to recall, get cozy in your base and call the pack and let's explore everything Patch 25.6 will bring.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.6 Change the Meta?
In League of Legends Patch 25.6, many bot-lane ADCs including Caitlyn, Corki, Draven, Ezreal and Jinx will see nerfs. Most additional Patch 25.6 nerfs are targeted towards players Emerald and higher, although Yorick nerfs will mostly affect average play. Darius is being ripped out of jungle with a significant monster damage modifier nerf. Yorick is also taking a hit to his Jungle power, and Jinx's Ultimate is changing to make her less oppressive on the meta. Naafiri's full rework, which devs teased previously, will also release in this patch and allow her to experiment with Jungle presence. In addition, Gwen gets a massive adjustment affecting her entire kit which encourages players to use her Q and E more often.
In Patch 25.6, Riot Games is implementing an LP refund system. This will return LP lost in games against cheaters to players, which will make players' ranks more accurately reflect their skill levels. In addition, lane-swapping penalties will be reduced, ensuring that teams have more freedom to actively utilize the map. The Bounty system is changing again with drastically shorter gold lead detection times and far stricter bounty suppression on the losing team.
League of Legends Patch 25.6 Winners and Losers
Let's take a quick look at the Champions who are the major winners and losers of this patch:
Winners (Buffs):
- Jarvan IV
- Jhin
- Kai'Sa
- Kha'Zix
- Lillia
- Lucian
- Poppy
- Smolder
- Twisted Fate
- Xin Zhao
Losers (Nerfs):
- Caitlyn
- Corki
- Darius
- Draven
- Ezreal
- Garen
- Jinx
- Karma
- Yorick
League of Legends Patch 25.6 Champion Changes
Patch 25.6 Nerfs
Many bot-lane carries are being nerfed in Patch 25.6, but there are still changes in additional roles. Caitlyn, Jinx, Draven, Darius, Ezreal and Karma are all high-performers who will receive nerfs in this Patch. Caitlyn nerfs aim to prioritize skill-based damage instead of guaranteed damage. Darius has been particularly terrorizing Jungle, so nerfs to his monster damage modifier will direct him away from this playstyle. Corki will be less powerful in the early game, and Draven nerfs target his high-elo performance. Jinx's Ultimate is now weaker, and Karma's Inner Flame damage has lessened.
Caitlyn
- Yordle Snap Trap (W): Headshot Damage Increase vs Trapped Targets: 40 / 85 / 130 / 175 / 220 (+ 40% bonus AD) > 35 / 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 (+ 30% bonus AD)
- Ace in the Hole (R): Damage: 300 / 500 / 700 (+ 100% bonus AD) > 300 / 475 / 650 (+ 100% bonus AD)
Corki
- Base Armor: 30 > 27
Darius
- Hemmorhage (Passive): Monster Damage Modifier: 300% > 200%
Draven
- League of Draven (Passive): Draven no longer gains 2 Bonus Adoration stacks for every 6 kills
Ezreal
- Armor Growth: 4.7 > 4.2
Garen
- Judgement (E): Damage on Critical Strikes: 175% > 150%
Jinx
- Super Mega Death Rocket! (R): Damage: 325 / 475 / 625 (+ 165% bonus AD) (+ 25 / 30 / 35% of target's missing health) > 300 / 450 / 600 (+ 155% bonus AD) (+ 25 / 30 / 35% of target's missing health)
Karma
- Inner Flame (Q): Damage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 70% AP) > 60 / 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 (+ 70% AP)
Yorick
- Mourning Mist (E): Capped Monster Health Damage: 300 > 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210
Patch 25.6 Buffs
Smolder hasn't been holding up in the current meta, so three of his abilities will receive improvements. Poppy and Jarvan buffs mainly focus on their jungle potential, and plenty of additional Champions will gain minor tune-ups.
Jarvan IV
- Dragon Strike (Q): Damage: 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 (+ 140% bonus AD) > 90 / 130 / 170 / 210 / 250 (+ 145% bonus AD)
Jhin
- Whisper (Passive): Bonus AD: 4 - 44% (based on level) (+ 0.3% per 1% Critical Strike Chance) (+ 0.25% per 1% bonus Attack Speed) > 4 - 44% (based on level) (+ 0.35% per 1% Critical Strike Chance) (+ 0.3% per 1% bonus Attack Speed)
Kai'Sa
- Base Stats: Base Armor: 25 > 27
; Base Health Regeneration: 3.5 > 4
- Killer Instinct (R): Cooldown: 130 / 100 / 70 > 120 / 90 / 60 seconds
Kha'Zix
- Unseen Threat (Passive): Bonus Damage: 14 - 116 (based on level) (+40% bonus AD) > 17 - 136 (based on level) (+50% bonus AD)
- Leap (E): Damage: 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 20% bonus AD) > 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 40% bonus AD)
Lillia
- Swirlseed (E): Cooldown: 14 > 12 seconds
; Damage: 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+ 50% AP) > 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+ 60% AP)
Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit (E): Cooldown: 19 / 17.75 / 16.5 / 15.25 / 14 > 16 / 15.5 / 15 / 14.5 / 14 seconds
Poppy
- Hammer Shock (Q): Capped Monster Health Damage: 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 > 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195
; Maximum Monster Damage: 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 (+ 100% bonus AD) > 105 / 160 / 215 / 270 / 325 (+ 100% bonus AD)
Smolder
- Achoo (W): Glob Damage: 30 / 50 / 70 / 90 / 110 (+ 60% bonus AD) > 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 (+ 60% bonus AD)
; Explosion Damage: 30 / 50 / 70 / 90 / 110 (+ 60% bonus AD) (+ 80% AP) > 10 / 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 (+ 65% bonus AD) (+ 80% AP)
- Flap, Flap, Flap (E): Damage per Bolt: 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 (+ 25% AD) > 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 30% AD)
- MMOOOMMMM! (R): Cooldown: 120 > 120 / 110 / 100 seconds
Twisted Fate
- Base Armor: 21 > 24
Xin Zhao
- Three Talon Strike (Q): Bonus Damage: 16 / 29 / 42 / 55 / 68 (+ 40% bonus AD) > 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 (+ 40% bonus AD)
Patch 25.6 Champion Reworks
Patch 25.6 carries a large amount of Champion adjustments, but the most important are major Gwen and Naafiri revamps. Naafiri changes will shift her entire kit around, provide more outplay opportunities and offer potential in the jungle. Importantly, Call of the Pack will now make Naafiri untargetable when utilized. Gwen changes will aim to counter hyperscaling and buff up her effectiveness in early-game and laning phases. Plus, they will encourage players to use her entire kit.
Fiora
- Lunge (Q): Mana Cost 20/25/30/35/40 > 20 at all ranks
Gwen
- Base Stats: Health Growth 115 > 100
; Base Health 620 > 650
- Thousand Cuts (P): Damage: 1% (+ 0.6% per 100 AP) of target's HP > 1% (+ 0.55% per 100 AP) of target's HP
; Damage to Monsters Modifier: 10 (+15% AP) > 5 (+15% AP)
- Snip Snip (Q): Final Snip Damage: 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+ 35% AP) > 70 / 95 / 120 / 145 / 170 (+ 35% AP)
; Maximum Damage: 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 60% AP) > 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 / 320 (+ 60% AP)
- Hallowed Mist (W): Bonus Resistances 22 / 24 / 26 / 28 / 30 (+ 7% AP) > 25 (+ 5% AP)
- Skip N' Slash (E): Cooldown: 13 / 12.5 / 12 / 11.5 / 11 > 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 / 8 seconds
; Cooldown Refund: 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65% > 50% at all ranks
; On-Hit Damage: 15 (+ 20% AP) > 12 / 14 / 16 / 18 / 20 (+ 20% AP)
- Needlework (R): Damage per Needle: 35 / 65 / 95 (+ 10% AP) > 30 / 60 / 90 (+ 8% AP)
; Initial Slow: 40 / 50 / 60% > 60% at all ranks
; Reduced Slow: 15 / 20 / 25% > 25% at all ranks
Master Yi
- Base Stats: Armor Growth: 4.7 > 4.2
- Alpha Strike (Q): Bonus Critical Strike Damage: 75% > 100%
Naafiri
- Health Growth: 120 > 105
- Armor Growth: 4.7 > 4.2
- Base Attack Damage: 55 > 57
- AD Growth: 2.1 > 2
- We Are More (Passive):
- Max Packmates: 2 / 3 (levels 1 / 9) > 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 (levels 1 / 9 / 12 / 15)
- Packmate Damage: 12 - 32 (based on level) (+ 5% bonus AD) > 10 - 20 (based on level) (+ 4% bonus AD)
- Packmate Health Growth: 16 > 13
- Packmate Armor/MR Growth: 2 > 1.8
- Packmate Reduced AoE Damage Taken: 76 - 50% (levels 1-14) > 76 - 55% (levels 1-15)
- Packmate Reduced Damage from Towers: 25% > 50%
- Who's the Real Monster?: Packmates now deal 165% damage to Monsters
- Packmate Taunt Duration: 3 > 2 seconds
- Darkin Daggers (Q): Damage to Minions: 60% > 80%
- Call of the Pack (W):
- Lost in the Pack: Naafiri and her packmates gain 1 second of untargetability on cast
- Bonus AD: 5/15/25 (+ 8-24% AD) > + 20% AD (Note: This is now granted on-cast.)
- Extra Packmates: 2/3/4 > 2
- Buff Duration: 15 seconds > 5 seconds
- Bonus Movement Speed: 70-100% decaying over 4 seconds, reduced upon taking damage > 20-30% for 5 seconds (Note: This is now granted on-cast.)
- Cooldown: 120/110/100 seconds > 20/19.5/19/18.5/18 seconds
- Mana Cost: 100 > 60
- REMOVED: The Call of the Pack no longer grants Naafiri a shield, a pulse of vision, and will no longer reset the ability's buffs on takedown. Packmates will no longer gain bonus health and cooldown.
- Hound's Pursuit (R):
- Teaching an Old Dog New Tricks: If Naafiri scores a takedown within 7 seconds, she reveals nearby enemies and can recast this ability once. The second cast grants her a 100/150/200(+1.5 bonus AD) Shield for 3 seconds.
- Cooldown: 22 / 20 / 18 / 16 / 14 > 110 / 95 / 80 seconds
- Mana Cost: 70 / 60 / 50 / 40 / 30 > 100
- Range: 700 / 780 / 860 / 940 > 900 units
- Damage: 30 / 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 (+ 80% bonus AD) (+ 10% per Packmate) > 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 120% bonus AD) (+ 10% per Packmate)
- You Can Run: This ability is no longer blockable.
- Big Dogs ONLY: This ability can no longer be cast on minions.
Singed
- Base Stats: Base Attack Speed: 0.625 > 0.7
- Poison Trail (Q): Respect the Dibs: If a minion would die to another minion while affected by Poison Trail, Singed gets the kill credit instead
- Fling (E): Damage: 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 (+ 6 / 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8% of target's maximum health) (+ 60% AP) > 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 (+ 6 / 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8% of target's maximum health) (+ 55% AP)
League of Legends Patch 25.6 Item and System Changes
Item Changes
Serylda's Grudge changes are intended to accommodate Assassins as they slowly move towards armor penetration focus, and Warmog's Armor buffs ensure better late-game effectiveness.
Serylda's Grudge
- Armor Penetration: 30 > 35%
- Ability Haste: 20 > 15
Warmog's Armor
- Gold Cost: 3300 > 3100
- Warmog's Vitality: Gain bonus health equal to 10% of bonus health from items > Gain bonus health equal to 12% of bonus health from items
System Changes
Anti-Lane-Swap Nerfs
Anti-lane-swap mechanics arrived in League before First Stand, the competitive year's first major international event. Since lane-swapping mostly occurs in pro play, Riot Games wanted to unify the pro and competitive experience by eliminating it in Ranked. Initial penalties caused some issues with griefers and inaccurate detection, and developers noted that they would be refining the feature in the future. Patch 25.6 makes anti-lane-swap punishments far less severe and also lessens its timing detection.
- Start Time: 1:30 > 1:35
- End Time in Top Lane: 3:30 > 3:00
- End Time in Mid Lane: 3:30 > 2:15
- Minion Gold/XP Penalty: 50% > 25%
- Alert Improvements: If you're about to trigger lane swaps on your teammate, the warning message is now clearer that you're about to trigger lane swaps but haven't done so yet.
Bounty Suppression Changes
In this Patch, bounty suppression will now turn on independantly from the Objective Bounty system. Riot Games notes that because of this:
"We can start suppressing champion bounties whenever we want. We're choosing 6 minutes for this first version, which should give some time for 1v1 laning comebacks, while still turning on in time for early-to-mid game team fights. Second, we're more than doubling the suppression strength. Suppression will begin even under very small team deficits and quickly crush all champion bounties for the losing team. "
- Gold Lead Detection Time: 14 > 6 minutes (Note: Objective Bounty timing unchanged at 14 minutes.)
- Bounty Suppression by Lead Severity: 0 / 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100% > 30 / 60 / 90 / 100%
Minor Atakhan Changes
In recent patches, developers adjusted Atakhan mechanics and tweaked how tower dives count towards form selection. These changes significantly reduced Voracious Atakhan's appearance in some cases, so the threshold is increasing slightly to balance things out.
- Increased Atakhan form thresholds by ~10%
For more Patch Notes including detailed bug fixes and patches in additional modes, check Riot Games' official release here.