League of Legends Patch 25.6 Preview: Major Naafiri Rework on the Way
In Patch 25.5, the League of Legends team zeroed in on important pro-focused adjustments and quality-of-life changes. Now, Patch 25.6 information hints at bounty system switch-ups, new Naafiri mechanics and a host of Champion buffs and nerfs. Let's explore a quick summary of everything players can expect based on League of Legends' Patch 25.6 preview.
League of Legends Patch 25.6 Preview: Winners and Losers
On March 11 2025, League of Legends' Lead Gameplay Designer Matt "RiotPhroxzon" Leung-Harrison posted a preliminary Patch 25.6 preview on X.com. While the post does not contain many specific statistics or numbers relating to Champion changes, it provides an important rundown of nerfs, buffs and important adjustments that will affect the meta.
Here's a quick overview of the winners (buffs) and losers (nerfs) of this patch:
Winners
- Jarvan IV
- Jhin
- Kai'Sa
- Kha'Zix
- Lillia
- Lucian
- Poppy
- Smolder
- Twisted Fate
- Xin Zhao
Losers
- Caitlyn
- Corki
- Darius (Jungle)
- Draven
- Ezreal
- Garen
- Jinx
- Karma
- Master Yi
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.6 Change the Meta?
Patch 25.6 will refine the in-game Bounty system by reducing early-game bounties on losing teams. It will also continue the LoL team's anti-lane-swap saga. While RiotPhroxzon does not name specific changes, he confirms developers are working on "a better long-term solution that isn't so heavy-handed."
Patch 25.6 also continues fine-tuning tank performance through indirect item adjustments. Serylda's Grudge buffs negatively target tanks, while Warmog's Armor buffs improve its effectiveness. Naafiri will also receive a major overhaul to improve her performance and shift her kit for more "depth". Finally, Darius nerfs will weaken him in the Jungle, and many other Champions, including Caitlyn, Jarvan IV, Lillia and Poppy, will see changes.
Bounty Fixes
In Patch 25.6, League of Legends developers will target early-game issues where bounties appear for the losing team. @RiotPhroxzon comments regarding this issue:
"Bounties appearing on the losing team has been a problem [...] for a while. This patch we're able to rewrite some of that code to better account for early bounties on the losing team in particular [...] this should reduce a significant amount of these early cases, if not completely eliminate them."
More Lane Swap Changes
League of Legends players originally saw serious lane-swapping prevention in late February 2025, when Riot Games implemented a PBE patch. This update included severe penalties for players who wandered out of their roles' zones in early-game and mid-game, including massive turret damage, minion and gold changes.
While the original PBE patch effectively prevented most lane swapping, it also made it easier for teammates to grief and occasionally punished innocent players. Developers have been fine-tuning lane-swapping prevention to suit ranked play in the past few patches. While @RiotPhroxzon has not named specific changes yet, he has confirmed Patch 25.6 could include changes to make lane swapping penalties less "heavy-handed".
League of Legends Patch 25.6 Champion Buffs
As the competitive season progresses past First Stand, the LoL team is returning their focus to plenty of Champion buffs and nerfs. While @RiotPhroxzon has provided a list of buffs, we have no specific information yet regarding stat changes. Some especially notable buffs include Jarvan IV, Jhin, Lillia, and Poppy. Smolder is also being buffed, continuing a string of changes in recent patches.
- Jarvan IV: Unknown buffs.
- Jhin: Unknown buffs.
- Kai'Sa: Unknown buffs.
- Kha'zix: Unknown buffs.
- Lillia: Unknown buffs.
- Lucian: Unknown buffs.
- Poppy: Unknown buffs.
- Smolder: Unknown buffs.
- Twisted Fate: Unknown buffs.
- Xin Zhao: Unknown buffs.
Patch 25.6 Champion Nerfs
Like Patch 25.6's Champion Buffs, little information is available regarding specific stat and ability nerfs. However, we know that Darius' kit will be weakened to lessen his Jungle dominance. In addition, Caitlyn, Corki, Ezreal, Garen and Jinx are among the notable Champions following suit with nerfs.
- Caitlyn: Unknown nerfs.
- Corki: Unknown nerfs.
- Darius: Unknown nerfs specifically targeting his Jungle performance.
- Draven: Unknown nerfs.
- Ezreal: Unknown nerfs.
- Garen: Unknown nerfs.
- Jinx: Unknown nerfs.
- Karma: Unknown nerfs.
- Master Yi: Unknown nerfs.
League of Legends Patch 25.6 Champion Adjustments
Gwen and Singed are both receiving unknown adjustments in this Patch. In addition, players can expect a severe Naafiri rework.
- Gwen: Unknown adjustments.
- Singed: Unknown adjustments.
- Naafiri: Significant kit changes to add "depth" to her in-game performance. W and R abilities will be swapped, and W "will be a situational damage button."
League of Legends Patch 25.6 Naafiri Rework
While Naafiri's rework is technically an adjustment, it is still one of the major parts of Patch 25.6. The rework will shift Naafiri's kit and significantly change her abilities. It's also possible that Naafiri's changes could lean in the direction of a buff since @RiotPhroxzon notes she "has been quite bad for a while" and elaborates that he wishes to add "outplay potential" to her kit.
- Hounds' Pursuit (W): Will be swapped with Naafiri's Ultimate; "will be a situational damage button (ie. use before R) or a tool to hold for outplay"
- The Call of the Pack (R): Will be swapped with Naafiri's Hounds' Pursuit W ability.
LoL Patch 25.6 Item and System Changes
Serylda's Grudge and Warmog's Armor will both see changes in Patch 25.6 that indirectly affect tanks. This is consistent with recent Patch 25.4 tank nerfs to gradually even out the role's performance in the meta.
- Serylda's Grudge: Unknown changes to improve performance "against tanky targets"
- Warmog's Armor: Unknown changes to improve power after previous nerfs and make it "more effective for income tanks in particular."
It's important to note that this information is merely a patch preview, so plenty may change in Patch 25.6 before it releases.