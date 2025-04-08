Mel Back on Top - League of Legends Patch 25.8 Preview
League of Legends' next patch is almost here after a full preview drop. The update will begin significant item and systems shifts, re-buff fan-favorite Arcane Champion Mel and fine-tune previous adjustments. Let's explore everything we know about League of Legends Patch 25.8, how it will change the game, when it will release and what champions it will affect.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.8 Affect the Meta?
It's important to note that full details for Patch 25.8, including precise stats, are not currently available since this is only a Patch Preview. However, there is still plenty of important information to go over.
On April 8 2025, League of Legends Lead Gameplay Designer Matt "RiotPhroxzon" Leung-Harrison released preliminary Patch Notes for 25.8 on X.com. The notes give players a general preview of what Champions, items and systems in the game will change.
First, Mel is getting a buff to put her "back into the meta." When she was first introduced, the Champion was massively overpowered and had a win rate well over 50%, requiring a hotfix nerf. According to the stat tracking site op.gg, Mel's win rate above Emerald has dropped four points to 46.7%, and her pick rate is now just 3% in the same elo. Mel's low win rate and pick rate indicate that Riot Games' nerfs overshot significantly, so it's likely Mel buffs will pack some punch and remedy these off-balance stats.
These meta-shakeup changes extend to Champions like Yorick, who has dominated Emerald+ elo with a 53.7% win rate, and Lulu, who has a similarly high win rate of about 52%. Gwen, currently holding a massive 35% ban rate, will also get nerfed. To answer the player base's burning question, high performer Volibear has escaped the nerfs alongside Kayle.
Ahri changes will also refocus the Champion toward her "identity as a mobile, but easy to kill mage" by changing how her kit interacts with items like Liandry's Torment. In addition to these Champion changes, the League of Legends team will directly adjust Liandry's Torment and many other items. @RiotPhroxzon has stated he aims to keep Patch 25.8's item tuning light, but the tweaks will continue into several future updates.
When Will League of Legends Patch 25.8 Release?
According to the League of Legends team, Patch 25.8 will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The Patch's release time will vary depending on players' time zones and server location. The exact rollout time can also change in case of unforeseen events. Riot Games generally aims to perform updates during less busy hours for an easy transition.
League of Legends Patch 25.8's Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we know the basics about Patch 25.8, let's explore a quick list of the update's biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs).
Winners
- Blitzcrank
- Brand
- Hwei
- Mel
- Renekton
- Shen
- Singed
- Sona
- Zeri
- Zoe
Losers
- Aatrox
- Gwen
- Lulu
- Tristana
- Yone
- Yorick
- Yuumi
League of Legends Patch 25.8 Champion Changes
Now that we've covered how Patch 25.8 will affect the meta, let's explore in-depth how individual Champions may be affected. While changes to Champions like Ahri and Mel will be significant, @RiotPhroxzon notes that many updates in Patch 25.8 are just "following up on some of the changes that didn't quite land tuning-wise [on] Singed, Gwen, Xerath, Yone, Yorick."
Champion Buffs
- Blitzcrank: Unknown buffs.
- Brand: Unknown buffs.
- Hwei: Unknown buffs.
- Mel: Buffs focusing on returning her to the pro meta, possibly related to her W and Q abilities. @RiotPhroxzon writes: "Observationally, people have gotten a lot better at playing around her W and her Q range post nerf, think she can get a bit more power."
- Shen: Unknown buffs.
- Singed: Unknown buffs. Changes will likely be minor, following up on the previous Patch.
- Sona: Unknown buffs.
- Zeri: Unknown buffs.
- Zoe: Unknown buffs.
Champion Nerfs
- Aatrox: Unknown nerfs.
- Gwen: Unknown nerfs. Changes will likely be minor, following up on the previous Patch.
- Lulu: Unknown nerfs. Changes will likely be significant due to Lulu's high pick and win rates.
- Tristana: Unknown nerfs.
- Yone: Unknown nerfs. Changes will likely be minor, following up on the previous Patch.
- Yorick: Unknown nerfs. Changes will likely be minor, following up on the previous Patch.
- Yuumi: Unknown nerfs.
Champion Adjustments
- Ahri: Ahri changes will be "in line with her champion identity as a mobile, but easy to kill mage" and lower her Liandry's Torment build's power.
- Annie: Unknown changes. Annie has dominated the meta with a win rate bordering 53.5%, so changes will likely be significant.
- Syndra: Unknown changes.
- Xerath: Unknown changes. Changes will likely be minor, following up on the previous Patch.
League of Legends Patch 25.8 Items and Systems Changes
Patch 25.8 begins a long journey of item changes focusing on fine-tuning stats and adjusting the AP system. @RiotPhroxzon elaborates on future plans by stating:
"In the future, we'll also do some adjustments to the AP system to make the builds better at their specialties and address a few outliers on generalist items (eg. Liandrys, etc.) eg. burst builds being better at burst, hp burning builds better at that, haste builds better at haste, etc.
This is larger work that will take time to do correctly (many champs, items would be affected, even with small changes), but we might do further isolated small system adjustments."
Item and System Buffs
- Cryptbloom: Unknown tuning changes to atone for long-term weakness and nerfs that overshot in previous patches.
- Opportunity: Unknown tuning changes to atone for long-term weakness and nerfs that overshot in previous patches.
- Overlord's Bloodmail: Unknown changes.
Item and System Nerfs
- Dead Man's Plate: @RiotPhroxzon states the item "is receiving a re-adjustment to address movespeed creep."