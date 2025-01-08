Noxus, Atakhan: League of Legends Patch 25.S1.1 Notes
After several earlier teasers, League of Legends' major 25.S1.1 update is here. This first update of the 2025 competitive year will include a visual map rework, a new boss, fresh in-game mechanics and plenty of Champion changes. Let's explore everything we know about Patch 25.S1.1's most important highlights and what players can expect in upcoming games.
Summary:
Here's a quick summary of the 25.S1.1 update's most important points:
- Noxus visual map update
- Fearless Draft
- New boss Atakhan
- Turret, minion and teleport mechanic changes
- Nexus turrets will now respawn
- "Feats of Strength" buff system replaces First Blood and First Turret gold bonuses
- New shorter Swiftplay game mode
- New Ranked season
- Champion Buffs: Twitch
- Champion Adjustments: Ashe, Kalista and Varus
- ARAM Buffs: Karma, Swain
- ARAM Nerfs: Diana, Elise, Master Yi and Warwick
- Item Changes: Bloodletter's Curse, Heartsteel, Unending Despair, Warmog's Armor
- Runes Removed: Ghost Poro, Zombie Ward, Eyeball Collection, Nullifying Orb
- Runes Added: Deep Ward, Sixth Sense, Grisly Momentos, Axiom Acanist
Noxus Visual Update
To drive home the 2025 theme, Riot Games is remodeling the classic Summoner's Rift map with a Noxian flair. The map's environment reflects Noxus' gritty and stark landscape. Even turrets and minions will join in on the change — turrets will sport fresh targeting animations and shopkeepers and minions will display elegant new textures with fashion from Noxus' capital city. The visual changes will remain until Season 2 begins.
When Does League of Legends Season 1 2025 Ranked Start?
The new Ranked season will begin on January 9 2025. It will have a staggered rollout and appear at 12 PM local time on each in-game server. APEX Duo MMR restriction is disabled until Patch 25.S1.2. The Seasonal Ranked Reward Tracker no longer functions, but players can track their reward progress with a Ranked mission. Players will receive a hard rank reset in this patch, but it will be the only hard reset for the rest of the year.
Fearless Draft
League of Legends' pro scene will now use Fearless Draft, a system that prevents using any Champion more than once in a series. For more information on Fearless Draft, check our quick guide here.
Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin
Legends of Runeterra fans may recall Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin's fearsome image. In Patch 25.S1.1, Atakhan is bringing bloodshed to the Rift as a new Epic Monster. He will spawn in the game's jungle 20 minutes in and appear in one of two unique forms, Voracious and Ruinous, depending on how many damage and kills have occurred. Atakhan's presence also spawns Blood Roses and Petals, which grant Champions XP and buffs.
Importantly, Atakhan's addition means the Rift Herald's appearance will shift to 16:00 and Baron Nashor's to 25:00.
Voracious Atakhan
- Spawns in less violent games
- Slaying team receives a permanent 40 gold Champion takedown bonus
- Each slaying team member receives "a one time death mitigation effect for the next 150 seconds" which resurrects them in base after 3.5 seconds. The player defeating them gains 100 gold and 1 Bloody Petal.
Ruinous Atakhan
- Spawns in more violent games
- Slaying team receives a permanent 25% increase to Epic Monster rewards
- Slaying team receives 6 Bloody Petals
- 6 large and 6 small Blood Roses spawn around Atakhan's pit upon his defeat
Atakhan's Mechanics
- Bloody Petals: "Each petal gives the player that picked it up's team 25 XP (increasing by up to 100% based on their K/D/A with a lower K/D/A offering more experience) and 1 to 0.33 Adaptive Force."
- Blood Roses: Appear around the map upon Champion deaths. Large Roses drop 3 Bloody Petals while small Roses drop 1.
For more in-depth info on Atakhan's lore and stats, check the related article below.
Turret, Minion and Teleport Changes
Alongside their visual changes, Turrets and Minions will behave differently. Nexus turrets will now respawn after a 3-minute delay, and turret damage will increase while fortification drops. Minion HP and damage changes will allow waves to clear each other faster while also ensuring they can scale and perform in late-game.
Riot Games comically notes: "Because we don't want them to steal the show, this minion scaling is still capped, especially in the case of cannon and super minions, who now stop scaling at 90 minutes instead of up to 7 days (not including the Flyquest minion that scales in our hearts forever)."
Teleport will also now move a Champion across the map to their destination instead of instantly blinking them there. Since the change nerfs the mechanic, devs are balancing it out by allowing it to target Wards and Minions once again. For an exact list of new Teleport stats, check the official Patch Notes.
Turrets
- Heat Damage Amp: 40% per stack (220% max damage) > 50% per stack (250% max damage).
- Heat Duration: 3 > 5 seconds
- Fortification Damage Reduction: 85 > 50%
Minions
- Melee Minions: HP 477-1300 at minute 1-38 > 465-1500 at minute 1-48; Armor 0-16 at minute 1-38 > 0-20 at minute 1-42; AD 12-80.2 at minute 1-38 > 11-80 + 2% lane minion current HP at minute 1-42.
- Ranged Minions: HP 296-485 at minute 1-38 > 284-600 at minute 1-56; AD 24.5-120.5 at minute 1-38 > 21-125 + 4% lane minion current HP at minute 1-45.
- Cannon Minions: First appears in Wave 4 instead of Wave 3; HP 912-2900 at minute 2-38 > 920-2960 at minute 2:30-38; AD 41.5-77.5 at minute 2-38 > 39-73.5 + 6% lane minion current HP at minute 2:30-38; HP Scaling stops at 175 minutes > 90 minutes; AD Scaling stops at 7 days > 90 minutes
- Super Minions: HP Scaling stops at 150 minutes > 90 minutes; AD 230 + 5 per 1.5 minutes > 215 + 5 per 1.5 minutes; AD Scaling stops at 300 minutes > 90 minutes.
Champion Bounties
League of Legends devs are slightly clarifying Champion Bounties for smoother matchups:
- Negative Bounties: No longer ignores the first -50 gold
- Kill/assist gold per 1 negative bounty: 4 > 5
Feats of Strength
Players will now complete three Feats of Strength (First Blood, First Turret and Monster Slaying) to gain various early-game buffs. The Feats will replace First Blood and First Turret gold bonuses. The team with two of the three Feats' Tier 2 boots will automatically upgrade to a Triumphant version with additional benefits. They can also upgrade the boots to Tier 3 and buy unique item upgrades after completing at least two Legendary Items.
Triumphant Forms: Berserker's Greaves grant +5% Attack Speed;
Ionian Boots of Lucidity grant +5 Haste;
Sorcerer's Shoes grant +4 Magic Penetration
; Plated Steelcaps grant +5 Armor
; Mercury's Treads grant +5 Magic Resistance
; Boots of Swiftness grant +5 Movement Speed
; Synchronized Souls grants +5 Movement Speed
For a full list of item upgrades, check the official Patch Notes.
New Swiftplay Mode
Players can now experience more relaxed matches with a new Swiftplay mode. Swiftplay will replace Quickplay in most regions: North America
, LatAm, Europe West, Europe Nordic & East, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Taiwan and Vietnam will all be affected.
Champion Buffs
Twitch will receive a small buff to his Venom Cask W ability. This will complement previous adjustments that made him competitive as an AD and counteract a 14.9 AP nerf.
Twitch
- Venom Cask (W): Slow amount 30/35/40/45/50% (+5% per 100 AP) > 30/35/40/45/50% (+6% per 100 AP)
Champion Adjustments
Riot Games is adjusting Ashe, Kalista and Varus to nerf their laning phase performances while streamlining their engagements. Ashe's Frost Shot will now always slow enemies. Kalista's poke capability has been lowered to prioritize her speed and mana regen. Varus' poke potential will similarly reduce while lower Piercing Arrow mana costs encourage him to practice skill-based battle.
Ashe
- Frost Shot (Passive): Damage 115% + Crit% > 100% + Crit%
; will now always slow targets
- Ranger's Focus (Q): Damage 105/110/115/120/125% > 110/115/120/125/130%
; Attack speed 25/32.5/40/47.5/55% > 25/35/45/55/65%
- Volley (W): Damage 20/35/50/65/80 + 100% total AD > 60/95/130/165/200 + 100% bonus AD
Kalista
- Mana Regen Growth: 0.4 > 0.8
- Martial Poise (Passive): Dash calculation rebuilt, "Trust us on this one" (Ominous, but okay Riot!).
Base attack speed fixed with an 8% buff. "Influence of attack speed slows has been halved", while "attack speed increases still have full influence".
Movement speed Multiplier Multiplied by (1 - Slowed%) > Multiplied by (0.2% total movement speed + 0.28) with a 48% minimum multiplier.
Dash Animation appears while basic attacking.
- Pierce (Q): Damage 20/85/150/215/280 + 105% total AD > 10/75/140/205/270 + 105% total AD
; Mana Cost 50/55/60/65/70 > 60/65/70/75/80
- Rend (E): Damage per additional stack 8/12/16/20/24 + 25/30/35/40/45% total AD > 7/14/21/28/35 + 20/25/30/35/40% total AD
Varus
- Mana: 360 > 320
- Piercing Arrow (Q): Mana cost 65/70/75/80/85 > 50/55/60/65/70
- Blighted Quiver (W): On-hit damage 8/13/18/23/28 > 6/12/18/24/30
- Hail of Arrows (E): Mana cost 80 > 90
Items
Patch 25.S1.1 is bringing a slightly tweaked version of the arena item Bloodletter's Curse into the main game to accommodate AP bruiser Champions. In addition, Riot Games is "making several item changes aimed at specifically serving a class of health-stacking tanks" by adjusting Heartsteel, Unending Despair and Warmog's Armor. A host of fresh runes including Deep Ward, Sixth Sense, Grisly Mementos and Axiom Acanist will also cycle into the game.
Bloodletter's Curse (New Item)
- Cost: 2900 gold
- Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 750 gold
- Ability Power: 60
- Health: 350
- Ability Haste: 15
- Vile Decay: Dealing magic damage with abilities or passives to champions reduces their Magic Resistance by 5% for 6 seconds, up to 30%.
Heartsteel
- Colossal Consumption Damage: 80 + 12% bonus health from items > 70 + 3% of maximum health
- Colossal Consumption Bonus Health: 12 > 10% of damage dealt by Colossal Consumption is gained as maximum health
Unending Despair
- Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal > Aegis of the Legion + Giant's Belt
- Unique - Anguish: Every 5 seconds while in combat with champions, deal 30-50 (based on level) + 3% bonus health magic damage to nearby enemy champions and heal for 250% of the damage dealt. > Every 4 seconds while in combat with champions, deal 3% bonus health + 8-15 (based on level) magic damage to nearby enemy champions and heal for 250% of the damage dealt.
- Health: 400 > 350
- Armor: 60 > 25
- Magic Resist: 0 > 25
Warmog's Armor
- Item Recipe: Giant's Belt + Winged Moonplate + Crystalline Bracer > Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt + Crystalline Bracer
- Bonus Movement Speed: 4% > 0
- Warmog's Heart Health Requirement: Grants Warmog's Heart if you have at least 1500 bonus health > 2000 bonus health
- Passive - Warmog's Heart: Regenerate 2.5% maximum health every 0.5 seconds and gain 4% bonus movement speed if damage has not been taken in the last 6 seconds > Regenerate 3% maximum health if damage has not been taken in the last 8 seconds.
Runes
- Removed: Ghost Poro, Zombie Ward, Eyeball Collection, Nullifying Orb
- Added:
- Deep Ward: "Stealth Wards placed in the enemy jungle are considered Deep, and after level 11 Stealth Wards placed in the River are considered Deep as well. Deep Wards gain 1 extra health and +30-45 second duration (+30-120 seconds for Yellow Trinket Stealth Wards)."
- Sixth Sense: "Automatically ping untracked and unseen wards within 900 units. After level 11, Sixth Sense will also reveal the ward for 10 seconds. 300 second cooldown for Melee champions, 360 second cooldown for Ranged champions."
- Grisly Mementos: "For each champion takedown, gain 4 trinket Ability Haste. In Modes where this doesn’t make sense (i.e. ARAM) gain 2 Summoner Ability Haste instead, up to a max of 50. In modes without wards, all players that select Deep Ward or Sixth Sense will automatically be swapped to Grisly Mementos instead."
- Axiom Acanist: "Your ultimate ability’s damage, healing, and/or shielding is increased by 14% (reduced to 9% for AoE damaging abilities). Takedowns on enemy champions refund 7% of your ultimate ability’s current remaining cooldown."
ARAM
ARAM's Arcane event has ended, and the Bridge of Progress will no longer appear as an in-game map. The League of Legends developers are also fine-tuning several Champions with small adjustments mainly focusing on damage. Karma, Swain, Diana, Elise, Master Yi and Warwick will all face changes. The team notes that major ability shifts will follow after these preliminary stat fixes.
ARAM Buffs
- Karma: Damage Dealt: 98 > 100%
- Swain: Damage Dealt: 90 > 95%
ARAM Nerfs
- Diana: Damage Dealt: 102 > 100%; Damage Taken: 98 > 100%
- Elise: Tenacity: 20 > 10
- Master Yi: Damage Taken: 97 > 100%
- Warwick: Healing Done: 120 > 100%
Mythic Shop and Skins
Riot Games will now rotate the in-game Mythic Shop selection after every Patch to ensure constantly flowing skin options. According to the Riot Games team, the next Patch's Shop will include "a celebration of previous Lunar New Year related content including Prestige skins, chromas, and icons."
In addition, new Masque of the Black Rose skins for Samira, Ezreal, Elise, Renata Glasc, Vladimir and Katarina will become available. The skins are red and black with gold accents and sharp motifs.
For a full list of 25.S1.1 League of Legends alterations including bug fixes and minor quality-of-life changes, visit Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.