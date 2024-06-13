Patch 14.12 — All League of Legends Champion Buffs & Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 14.12 is full of dynamic changes for casual and competitive MOBA players alike. Some of the most interesting changes are to the champions as developers continue to try and balance the ever-growing roster.
Here are all of the champion changes in the most recent update.
Champions
Aatrox
Base Stats
Health Regeneration Growth: 1 >>> 0.5
Armor Growth: 4.45 >>> 4.8
E - Umbral Dash
Healing: 18/19.5/21/22.5/24% >>> 16% (+0.9% bonus Health)
Umbral Dash's healing is no longer increased by 20/24/28/32/36% during World Ender
R - World Ender
Increased Healing: 25/35/45% >>> 50/75/100%
Akali
E - Shuriken Flip
Total Damage: 100/187.5/275/362.5/450 (+85% Total AD) (+120% AP) >>> 70/140/210/280/350 (+100% Total AD) (+110% AP)
Akshan
Passive - Dirty Fighting
Damage: 10-165 (levels 1-18) (+60% AP) >>> 15/40/80/150 (levels 1-5, 6-10, 11-15, 16-18)
E - Heroic Swing
Damage per Shot: 25/40/55/70/85 (+17.5% bonus AD) >>> 15/30/45/60/75 (+15% total AD)
Ashe
Passive - Frost Shot
Damage against Targets with Frost: 120% (+ Critical Strike Chance (Critical Strike Damage)) >>> 115% (+ Critical Strike Chance (Critical Strike Damage))
Blitzcrank
Base Stats
Base Health: 650 >>> 600
Passive - Mana Barrier
Duration: 4 >>> 10 seconds
Corki
Base Stats
Base Attack Damage: 55 >>> 52
Attack Speed Growth: 2.3% >>> 2.8%
Q - Phosphorus Bomb
Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+120% bonus AD) (+70% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+120% bonus AD) (+100% AP)
Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
E - Gatling Gun
Physical Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+250% bonus AD) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+250% bonus AD)
Armor/MR Shred Cap: 12/15/18/21/24 >>> 12/14/16/18/20
Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 50/60/70/80/90
Ezreal
Base Stats
Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 >>> 2.75
Q - Mystic Shot
Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% Total AD) (+15% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+140% Total AD) (+15% AP)
R - Trueshot Barrage
Base Attack Damage: 325/500/675 (+100% Bonus AD) (+90% AP) >>> 350/550/750 (+100% Bonus AD) (+90% AP)
Karma
E - Inspire
Shield Value: 80/125/170/215/260 (+60% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+60% AP)
Bonus Movement speed Duration: 1.5 >>> 2 seconds
Defiance Bonus Shield: 50/90/130/170 (+45% AP) >>> 50/100/150/200 (+45% AP)
Defiance Secondary Target Bonus Movement Speed Duration: 1.5 >>> 2 seconds
Master Yi
Q - Alpha Strike
Bonus Damage to Monsters: 75/100/125/150/175 >>> 65/90/115/140/165
W - Meditate
Initial Damage Reduction: 90% >>> 70%
Cooldown: 9 seconds >>> 10 seconds
Naafiri
Passive - We Are More
Packmate Attack Damage: 6-30 (based on level) (+4.5% bonus AD) >>> 12-32 (based on level) (+5% bonus AD)
Q - Darkin Daggers
Execute: 30-70 (based on level) vs Minions and Medium/Large Monsters >>> 30-70 (based on level) vs Minions and non-Epic Monsters
Heal on Bleeding Target: Champions only >>> Champions and Large/Epic Monsters
Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 >>> 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds
Nilah
Base Stats
Health Regeneration: 4 >>> 6
Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.5
Rek'Sai
Q - Queen's Wrath
Bonus Attack Speed: 45% >>> 35%
W - Unburrow
Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+80% AP) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+80% AP)
Skarner
Base Stats
Base Health: 650 >>> 610
Health Growth: 102 >>> 105
Passive - Threads of Vibration
Quake Magic Damage: 7-10% (based on level) of the target's maximum health >>> 5-11% (based on level) of the target's maximum health
Talon
Q - Noxian Diplomacy
Q's cast time now scales with attack speed
W - Rake
Jungle Modifier: 105% >>> 100%
Outgoing Damage: 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 50/60/70/80/90
Tryndamere
Q - Bloodlust
Bonus Attack Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 >>> 5/10/15/20/25
E - Spinning Slash
Physical Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+130% Bonus AD) >>> 75/105/135/165/195 (+130% Bonus AD)
Twisted Fate
Base Stats
Attack Damage Growth: 3.3 >>> 2.5
Q - Wild Cards
Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% bonus AD) (+90% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% bonus AD) (+85% AP)
W - Pick A Card
Mana Cost: 30/40/50/60/70 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
Blue Card Mana Restored: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 70/90/110/130/150
Viktor
Q - Siphon Power
Discharge: Viktor's Q empowered auto attack now applies to towers
Vladimir
W - Sanguine Pool
Current Health Cost: 20% >>> 15%
Healing: 15% >>> 30% of Pre-Mitigation Damage
Bonus Health Ratio: 80/135/190/245/300 (+10% bonus health) >>> 80/135/190/245/300 (+15% bonus health)
Yone
Base Stats
Base Armor: 30 >>> 33
Yuumi
E - Zoomies
Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10 seconds at all ranks
R - Final Chapter
Heal per Hit: 25/40/55 >>> 35/50/65
Champion Buffs
Aurelion Sol
Q Percent Max Health Damage per Stack: 0.031% >>> 0.04%
W Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
E Cooldown: 10 >>> 8 seconds
Bel'Veth
E Lifesteal: 20% >>> 30%
R On-Hit True Damage: 6/8/10 >>> 8/10/12 per rank
Lavender Stacks per Round: 8 >>> 12
Neeko
Q Follow Up Hit Damage: 35/60/85/110/135 >>> 75/100/125/150/175
E Minimum Root Duration: 0.7/0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5 >>> 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8 seconds
W Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
Renata
Passive Mark AP Ratio: 0.02 AP >>> 0.03 AP
Q Cooldown: 16 >>> 10 seconds
W Cooldown: 28/27/26/25/24 >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds
Diana
E Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds
R Base Damage: 300/450/600 >>> 350/550/750
Passive AP ratio: 75% >>> 85%
Champion Nerfs
Jayce
Q (Shock Blast) Base Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 >>> 40/80/120/160/200
W (Hyper Charge) AD Ratio: 0.7/0.78/0.86/0.94/1.02/1.1 >>> 0.65/0.73/0.81/0.89/0.97/1.05
Rammus
W Bonus Percent Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 35/45/55/65/75%
W Bonus Percent Magic Resistance: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%
Gragas
W Maximum Health Damage: 12% >>> 9%
E Cooldown: 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 >>> 15/14.5/14/13.5/13 seconds
Zed
Q AD Ratio: 130% >>> 115%
W Cooldown: 16/15.25/14.5/13.75/13 >>> 18/17.25/16.5/15.75/15 seconds
Kha'Zix
Q AD Ratio: 140% >>> 130%
Naafiri
R Bonus AD: 8/16/24% >>> 6/13/20%
Vi
Q Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds >>> 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds
Zac
R Percent Increased Healing: 1/2/3% >>> 0.5/1/1.5%
W Cooldown: 5 >>> 6 seconds
Ashe
Passive Slow Duration: 2 >>> 1.5 seconds
W Cooldown: 18/14.5/11/7.5/4 >>> 20/16.5/13/9.5/6 seconds
Poppy
Q Max Health Damage: 9% >>> 8%
W Bonus Resists: 12% >>> 8%
Read the full patch notes here to find out more about the Hall of Legends, changed items, and other big changes in League of Legends.