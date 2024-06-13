Esports illustrated

Patch 14.12 — All League of Legends Champion Buffs & Nerfs

League of Legends champions saw a lot of buffs and nerfs in patch 14.12.

League of Legends Patch 14.12 is full of dynamic changes for casual and competitive MOBA players alike. Some of the most interesting changes are to the champions as developers continue to try and balance the ever-growing roster.

Here are all of the champion changes in the most recent update.

Champions

Aatrox

Base Stats
Health Regeneration Growth: 1 >>> 0.5

Armor Growth: 4.45 >>> 4.8

E - Umbral Dash

Healing: 18/19.5/21/22.5/24% >>> 16% (+0.9% bonus Health)

Umbral Dash's healing is no longer increased by 20/24/28/32/36% during World Ender

R - World Ender

Increased Healing: 25/35/45% >>> 50/75/100%

Akali

E - Shuriken Flip

Total Damage: 100/187.5/275/362.5/450 (+85% Total AD) (+120% AP) >>> 70/140/210/280/350 (+100% Total AD) (+110% AP)

Akshan

Akshan LoL

Passive - Dirty Fighting

Damage: 10-165 (levels 1-18) (+60% AP) >>> 15/40/80/150 (levels 1-5, 6-10, 11-15, 16-18)

E - Heroic Swing

Damage per Shot: 25/40/55/70/85 (+17.5% bonus AD) >>> 15/30/45/60/75 (+15% total AD)

Ashe

Passive - Frost Shot

Damage against Targets with Frost: 120% (+ Critical Strike Chance (Critical Strike Damage)) >>> 115% (+ Critical Strike Chance (Critical Strike Damage))

Blitzcrank

Base Stats

Base Health: 650 >>> 600

Passive - Mana Barrier

Duration: 4 >>> 10 seconds

Corki

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 55 >>> 52

Attack Speed Growth: 2.3% >>> 2.8%

Q - Phosphorus Bomb

Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+120% bonus AD) (+70% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+120% bonus AD) (+100% AP)

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

E - Gatling Gun

Physical Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+250% bonus AD) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+250% bonus AD)

Armor/MR Shred Cap: 12/15/18/21/24 >>> 12/14/16/18/20

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 50/60/70/80/90

Ezreal

Ezreal LoL

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 >>> 2.75

Q - Mystic Shot

Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% Total AD) (+15% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+140% Total AD) (+15% AP)

R - Trueshot Barrage

Base Attack Damage: 325/500/675 (+100% Bonus AD) (+90% AP) >>> 350/550/750 (+100% Bonus AD) (+90% AP)

Karma

E - Inspire

Shield Value: 80/125/170/215/260 (+60% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+60% AP)

Bonus Movement speed Duration: 1.5 >>> 2 seconds

Defiance Bonus Shield: 50/90/130/170 (+45% AP) >>> 50/100/150/200 (+45% AP)

Defiance Secondary Target Bonus Movement Speed Duration: 1.5 >>> 2 seconds

Master Yi

Q - Alpha Strike

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 75/100/125/150/175 >>> 65/90/115/140/165

W - Meditate

Initial Damage Reduction: 90% >>> 70%

Cooldown: 9 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Naafiri

Passive - We Are More

Packmate Attack Damage: 6-30 (based on level) (+4.5% bonus AD) >>> 12-32 (based on level) (+5% bonus AD)

Q - Darkin Daggers

Execute: 30-70 (based on level) vs Minions and Medium/Large Monsters >>> 30-70 (based on level) vs Minions and non-Epic Monsters

Heal on Bleeding Target: Champions only >>> Champions and Large/Epic Monsters

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 >>> 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds

Nilah

Base Stats

Health Regeneration: 4 >>> 6

Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.5

Rek'Sai

Q - Queen's Wrath

Bonus Attack Speed: 45% >>> 35%

W - Unburrow

Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+80% AP) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+80% AP)

Skarner

Base Stats

Base Health: 650 >>> 610

Health Growth: 102 >>> 105

Passive - Threads of Vibration

Quake Magic Damage: 7-10% (based on level) of the target's maximum health >>> 5-11% (based on level) of the target's maximum health

Talon

Talon LoL

Q - Noxian Diplomacy

Q's cast time now scales with attack speed

W - Rake

Jungle Modifier: 105% >>> 100%

Outgoing Damage: 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 50/60/70/80/90

Tryndamere

Q - Bloodlust

Bonus Attack Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 >>> 5/10/15/20/25

E - Spinning Slash

Physical Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+130% Bonus AD) >>> 75/105/135/165/195 (+130% Bonus AD)

Twisted Fate

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.3 >>> 2.5

Q - Wild Cards

Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% bonus AD) (+90% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% bonus AD) (+85% AP)

W - Pick A Card

Mana Cost: 30/40/50/60/70 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

Blue Card Mana Restored: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 70/90/110/130/150

Viktor

Q - Siphon Power

Discharge: Viktor's Q empowered auto attack now applies to towers

Vladimir

W - Sanguine Pool

Current Health Cost: 20% >>> 15%

Healing: 15% >>> 30% of Pre-Mitigation Damage

Bonus Health Ratio: 80/135/190/245/300 (+10% bonus health) >>> 80/135/190/245/300 (+15% bonus health)

Yone

Base Stats

Base Armor: 30 >>> 33

Yuumi

E - Zoomies

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10 seconds at all ranks

R - Final Chapter

Heal per Hit: 25/40/55 >>> 35/50/65

Champion Buffs

Aurelion Sol

Q Percent Max Health Damage per Stack: 0.031% >>> 0.04%

W Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E Cooldown: 10 >>> 8 seconds

Bel'Veth

E Lifesteal: 20% >>> 30%

R On-Hit True Damage: 6/8/10 >>> 8/10/12 per rank

Lavender Stacks per Round: 8 >>> 12

Neeko

Q Follow Up Hit Damage: 35/60/85/110/135 >>> 75/100/125/150/175

E Minimum Root Duration: 0.7/0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5 >>> 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8 seconds

W Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Renata

Passive Mark AP Ratio: 0.02 AP >>> 0.03 AP

Q Cooldown: 16 >>> 10 seconds

W Cooldown: 28/27/26/25/24 >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

Diana

E Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

R Base Damage: 300/450/600 >>> 350/550/750

Passive AP ratio: 75% >>> 85%

Champion Nerfs

Vi LoL

Jayce

Q (Shock Blast) Base Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 >>> 40/80/120/160/200

W (Hyper Charge) AD Ratio: 0.7/0.78/0.86/0.94/1.02/1.1 >>> 0.65/0.73/0.81/0.89/0.97/1.05

Rammus

W Bonus Percent Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 35/45/55/65/75%

W Bonus Percent Magic Resistance: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%

Gragas

W Maximum Health Damage: 12% >>> 9%

E Cooldown: 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 >>> 15/14.5/14/13.5/13 seconds

Zed

Q AD Ratio: 130% >>> 115%

W Cooldown: 16/15.25/14.5/13.75/13 >>> 18/17.25/16.5/15.75/15 seconds

Kha'Zix

Q AD Ratio: 140% >>> 130%

Naafiri

R Bonus AD: 8/16/24% >>> 6/13/20%

Vi

Q Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds >>> 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds

Zac

R Percent Increased Healing: 1/2/3% >>> 0.5/1/1.5%

W Cooldown: 5 >>> 6 seconds

Ashe

Passive Slow Duration: 2 >>> 1.5 seconds

W Cooldown: 18/14.5/11/7.5/4 >>> 20/16.5/13/9.5/6 seconds

Poppy

Q Max Health Damage: 9% >>> 8%

W Bonus Resists: 12% >>> 8%

Read the full patch notes here to find out more about the Hall of Legends, changed items, and other big changes in League of Legends.

Published
