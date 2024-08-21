League of Legends Patch Preview 14.17
League of Legends Patch 14.17 is almost here! Lead Gameplay Designer @RiotPhroxzon has released an in-depth preview of the patch on Twitter. The patch promises major ADC changes, Aurora alterations and refreshed support systems. Champions including Ashe, Aurora, Ezreal, LeBlanc, Lillia, Senna, Seraphine and Varus will be affected by this patch. Let's dive into League of Legends' Patch 14.17 preview, all Champion and System changes we know of and how they will affect the League of Legends meta!
When will League of Legends Patch 14.17 arrive?
League of Legends Patch 14.17 will be released on August 28, 2024. The patch will arrive at different times depending on your server timezone.
Here are the League of Legends Patch 14.17 arrival times:
- PT: between 11:30 AM–1:00 PM
- EST: between 2:30 PM-4:00 PM
- CT: between 1:30 PM-3:00 PM
- CET: between 8:30 PM-100:00 PM
How will these Patch 14.17 affect the League of Legends meta?
Patch 14.17 will severely weaken ADC champions and builds. Several ADC runes are changing and ADC champions such as Ashe, Ezreal and Senna can expect serious nerfs. ADCs will no longer dominate solo-lane gameplay. In addition, changing support systems will afford more flexibility to the type of Support Champions and range of Support builds players can viably run. Specific Champion ability changes will also be released in the upcoming days, giving a more in-depth insight into how Patch 14.17 will affect the meta.
What Champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 14.17?
Varus will receive a significant buff in Patch 14.17 and continue to dominate top-lane gameplay. Meanwhile, Caitlyn buffs will add power to her already damage-heavy kit. Graves mains are overjoyed that their favorite outlaw finally receives some much-needed love. Kindred and Ryze mains will also appreciate buffs for their main Champions.
Patch 14.17 Champion Buffs:
- Caitlyn
- Graves
- Kindred
- Ryze
- Varus
What Champions are being nerfed in League of Legends Patch 14.17?
Aurora is receiving more nerfs in this patch to fine-tune her in-game performance. League of Legends developers mainly aim to make Q and R visuals clearer, lower her Elite skew and skew her gameplay towards mid-lane.
@RiotPhroxzon has stated that the League of Legends team is satisfied with many of the previous Patch 14.16 ADC changes including Corki and Lucian nerfs, saying they "are looking at least reasonably effective." However, there is still more work to be done: several bot-lane ADC Champions including Ashe and Ezreal are facing nerfs to even out win rates. Since Patch 14.17 reduces ADC power, Kindred will also be nerfed. In addition, Supports Seraphine and Senna will be nerfed to address specific issues that system tweaks can't fix. Finally, the Lillia and Brand nerfs saga continues. A full list of Patch 14.17 nerfs is below.
Patch 14.17 Champion Nerfs:
- Aurora
- Brand
- Ezreal
- Ashe
- Katarina
- Kennen
- LeBlanc
- Lillia
- Pyke
- Rumble
- Senna (AP)
- Seraphine
- Sylas
What Items and Systems are changing in League of Legends Patch 14.17?
In addition to ADC Champion nerfs several ADC runes will change this patch to make ADCs less powerful in solo lanes. These include Absorb Life, Cut Down and Fleet Footwork. @RiotPhroxzon also states that Riot Games will be changing Support systems. This change aims to "try to make a combination of ranged and melee supports more viable" after previous changes "led to Ranged Supports being phased out of the meta game (mostly)". Further information on specific Support system changes is expected to arise soon.
Patch 14.17 Item and System Nerfs:
- Absorb Life
- Cut Down
- Fleet Footwork
Patch 14.17 Item and System Adjustments:
- Support Ecosystem
Stay tuned for more information about League of Legends' upcoming Patch 14.17, and for more League of Legends esports and in-game news!