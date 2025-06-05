Perkz Retires from League of Legends, Announces Q&A Livestream
League of Legends esports has an international reach, and players climb to the top by establishing themselves in their respective regions. Luka "Perkz" Perković has dominated EMEA circuits since 2014, sweeping the LEC and LCS circuits during his prime and appearing at Worlds several times. On June 5 2025, Perkz officially announced his League of Legends retirement after a decade-long career. Let's explore everything we know about the decision and Perkz' impact on the League of Legends world.
Perkz's 10-Year League of Legends History
Croatian player Luka "Perkz" Perković is widely regarded as one of the strongest Western region League of Legends athletes in the game's history. Perkz has a decade-long competitive record and began entering A-tier tournaments at 16 years old in 2014. He progressed to Riot-affiliated tournaments in 2016.
During his career, Perkz played for some of the most famous EMEA League of Legends teams, including G2 Esports, Team Vitality and Team Heretics. He also participated in the American organization Cloud9 for a brief period. At his peak between 2017 and 2021, Perkz secured 5 LCS/LEC top placements and won the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). He also scored second place at Worlds 2019, ultimately losing to FunPlus Phoenix (and made a cameo appearance in the event's RISE music video).
The APAC region has traditionally dominated League of Legends esports. Every League esports enthusiast is familiar with the legendary Faker, his greatest rival Deft and prodigies like Uzi, chovy and Ruler. South Korea has a particular hold over the industry, especially because the government supports esports as a legitimate career and offers high-profile opportunities and incentives to its athletes. Perkz is especially notable for his performance against these dominant APAC teams, holding his own as an EMEA and NA player against orgs like T1 and RNG at the highest level of play.
Though Perkz competed in Worlds 2020 and Worlds 2021, he has become less active after 2019-2022, widely considered his 'golden era'. He has also ventured into content creation. Perkz has over 433,000 followers on his Twitch account, twitch.tv/perkz_lol.
Perkz Announces His Retirement
At 1:25 PM Eastern Time on June 5 2025, Perkz released a 6-minute video announcement on X.com. The post, captioned "end of an arc," revealed he would officially retire from League of Legends esports. It has since earned over 4,400 likes and 81,000 views in under an hour.
Perkz explained what factors led to the decision and reflected on his greatest in-game moments. He revealed he would soon "enter a new chapter" of life and become a father. He added afterward, "There is just no time allocation," and said he wanted to avoid the stress inherent in the competitive sphere:
"I've always given my all to the playing career, to the teams I've been a part of. I think many can attest to that. Sometimes my all wasn't enough, and sometimes my all wasn't in the right direction, but I always gave it my all."
Perkz clarified that he wants to separate his competitive identity from his self-expression, saying, "Perkz is dead [...] he's not a player anymore. It's just Luka left now." He thanked fans and teammates, and noted he is "very grateful for all the successes, all the people I've met, all the failures that taught me lessons [...] grateful for the time I had on G2, C9 and Vitality [...] grateful for you guys, for all the fans that supported me."
In a reply to his original post, Perkz announced he would do a Q&A event for further clarification on an upcoming stream at 9:00 PM Central Europe (CET) time.
Community Reactions
As one of the most well-known figures in the League of Legends community, Perkz' announcement attracted attention from content creators, organizations, and fellow athletes. G2 Esports, where Perkz competed during 2019 Worlds, replied:
"Thank you for letting us be part of your story. Congratulations on putting a cap on such a legendary career."
Several major tournament personalities appeared in the replies as well. LPL caster Nymaera, LTA caster Raz and G2 League of Legends' Assistant Coach Memento all showed up to express support.
The community impact extended beyond the MOBA world: FPS athlete and content creator m1xwell popped in, saying, "Congratulations for ur insane career, enjoy your time with your family and with whatever comes next."