League of Legends Pride Event 2025: How to Get All Items
League of Legends has over 170 Champions, and its community is even more diverse. Riot Games is celebrating Pride Month by offering the LoL player base free cosmetics, XP missions and more. Let's explore everything to know about League of Legends Pride Month 2025, including which items are available and how to obtain them.
League of Legends' Pride 2025 Event
League of Legends is ushering in its 5th Pride Month celebration in June 2025. The title's diverse cast of Champions includes many from the LGBTQ+ community, like star-crossed lovers Diana and Leona and Arcane superstars Vi and Caitlyn. Riot Games states in a related community newsletter: "We're proud to share our LGBTQIA+ players as Pride is more than a moment, it’s a celebration of identity, creativity, and community that lasts all year."
All League of Legends Pride 2025 Items and Missions
League of Legends Pride 2025 Mission
Riot Games is releasing an extra mission to help players progress through their Battle Passes. This 'United Together' opportunity rewards any users who "play 3 games with a premade team." It grants 600 Battlepass XP (BXP) in total.
Rell 'Rainbow Warpaint' Emote
Determined warrior Rell receives a 'Rainbow Warpaint' Pride emote in this update. The cosmetic depicts Rell with a rainbow flag behind her and a Bisexual pride flag painted on her face.
More Emotes: Graves and Twisted Fate, K'Sante and Vi
Three more Champions' Pride emotes from previous year will return. These show Twisted Fate and Graves smiling together, K'Sante flexing and Vi displaying Pride colors on her battle gauntlet.
Summoner Icons and Pride Trails
Earlier Summoner Icons are also returning. The cosmetics feature League of Legends' fan-favorite penguin buddies (Pengu) holding up glowing orbs with Pride Flag colors. 8 total icons are available, each representing one aspect of the LGBTQ+ community:
- Cotton Candy Pengu Icon (Trans)
- Galactic Pengu Icon (Nonbinary)
- Sunset Pengu Icon (Bisexual)
- Twilight Pengu Icon (Asexual)
- Primary Pengu Icon (Pansexual)
- Sherbert Pengu Icon (Lesbian)
- Mint Pengu Icon (Gay)
In addition, all players with these icons equipped will activate a rainbow Pride trail in their Homeguard throughout 25.11 and 25.11 (the rest of Pride Month).
How to Get the League of Legends Pride 2025 Items
Players must follow a different path to obtain each Pride 2025 item. First off, the Rell 'Rainbow Warpaint' emote is completely free. Players can simply obtain it by clicking its in-game offer during the Pride Month event.
The Graves and Twisted Fate, K'Sante and Vi emotes cost 1 Blue Essence a piece and are available in the In-Game Store. This price is extremely low, and almost all players will already have Blue Essence points on hand to obtain them.
Finally, all Pengu Pride Summoner Icons are also 1 Blue Essence each. These, likewise, appear in the League of Legends Store.
How Long are the League of Legends Pride 2025 Items Available?
The League of Legends Pride 2025 items are limited time drops, so players won't see them in the Shop after the event ends. They are all available between Saturday, May 31 and Monday, June 30 2025.
Esports Impact
League of Legends' Pride Month event reflects its unique player base. Many community members see themselves reflected in their favorite Champions' stories, and representation encourages greater involvement in all aspects of the League of Legends world, including its vast esports circuit.