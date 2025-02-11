Rekkles Returns and Responds to Thorin Video
After a 5-day break from the internet due to Thorin's video drop, League of Legends Los Ratones star Rekkles has returned and commented on Twitch. Here's a quick recap of Rekkles' statements about the situation and his plans for the future.
Rekkles vs Thorin: Context
Carl "Rekkles" Larsson is a League of Legends esports athlete who is widely regarded as one of the strongest Western bot lane players. He has played professionally since 2012, when he was signed to Fnatic at the age of 15. Rekkles currently plays for Marc "Caedrel" Lamont's team Los Ratones, which is sweeping the LoL European pro scene with unprecedented speed. He has 1.2 million followers on Twitch.
Thorin is an esports journalist and commentator who mainly covers Counter-Strike and League of Legends. He has over 245,000 followers on YouTube at @Thooorin and has been involved in esports for over a decade.
On February 5 2025, Thorin posted a YouTube video titled "Rekkles Is a Narcissistic Diva and a Terrible Team-Mate" including anonymous bad sportsmanship allegations he had collected about Rekkles since 2012, when Rekkles was 15. The video's allegations contained many statements about Rekkles' personality and appearance. It caused an uproar in the LoL community and attained 2,900 likes and 12,000 dislikes at the time of writing.
Rekkles took a 5-day break from Twitch upon the video's release, stating that he was experiencing "severe anxiety." Many former teammates and industry professionals came out with statements defending him, and the community came to a general consensus while some of Rekkles' actions as a teenager had been accurate, the allegations were largely baseless and did not reflect his character.
Rekkles Returns to Twitch
On February 10 2025, Rekkles returned to Twitch for another day of Los Ratones practice streams. His most recent stream, titled "Los Ratones Support", has since received over 331,000 views.
In the stream, Rekkles took some time to address his recent break and explain his feelings surrounding the situation. Firstly, he confirmed that he did not watch any of Thorin's videos. Rekkles emphasized his focus on Los Ratones' performance, stating:
"To get back on track mentally, I think it's important I don't talk about the past. Basically, we have really important games this week in our playoff run, games that will decide if we have a chance for EU Masters or not and if we qualify for finals and go to the Nottingham event, and these things are really important to me."
Rekkles also briefly commented on the situation's effect on him. He mentioned that:
"I haven't been that well, as most of you know I skipped three days of scrims to get back on my feet. I don't think I was completely destroyed or anything, but I am happy that I managed to get some time off ... I think if I just kept on playing, kept ignoring what was happening, then I would have had a harder time."
The streamer and Los Ratones athlete confirmed to his fans that he is feeling "much better now" and will be fine with "time and space." He also informed fans that he would be briefly taking another break after Los Ratones' current Split to fully restore his energy. Rekkles closed his commentary by saying he would "do my best to give the team a good support performance."
Rekkles thanked team founder and coach Caedrel for subbing in during Los Ratones scrims while he was away. He also showed appreciation for his teammates who showed understanding as he took time off. He mentioned that "not every team would be okay with what happened and deal with it as well as they have."
What Other Community Members Are Saying
Many LoL community members have since commented in support of Rekkles. Doublelift spoke about the video, saying "it feels gross to give Thorin a view... that's not Rekkles, he literally just made mistakes as a player and a teammate just like everybody I know and myself."
Bwipo mentioned he had personally reached out to Rekkles and stated he is "one of the most genuine, kind and upstanding people I've ever been able to work with in my life." Teammate Nemesis also said about Thorin, "Who cares? Like legit, are you like ten years old, you need constantly [attention] for drama at this point? [...] you need to grow up."
