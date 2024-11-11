Review Roundup: Arcane Season 2 Act 1 is a Stunning Start
Arcane Season 2 Act 1 arrived on November 9, 2024, and set the League of Legends community abuzz. Riot Games collaborated with Fortiche Production to release the series on Netflix, where it has soared to the top of the charts and ignited plenty of discussion from critics. Let's explore a run-down of Arcane Season 2's reception in the League of Legends community and among critics — no spoilers included, so don't worry!
Arcane Season 2
Arcane Season 2 follows League of Legends characters Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Heimerdinger, Jayce and Viktor as they navigate emerging Arcane magic technology and ongoing political conflict between luxurious, futuristic city Piltover and Zaun, its impoverished and gritty undercity. The series is available on Netflix and is an adult animation rated TV-14.
Season 2 Act 1 specifically deals with the aftermath of Hextech technology, sisters Jinx and Vi's fractured relationship and Caitlyn's quest to find her place in Piltover from the shadow of her high-status family The second season introduces several fresh characters, adds some more League of Legends Champions to the mix and prominently features the game's newest Champion, Ambessa Medarda.
Arcane Season 2 Community Reaction
League of Legends fans seem overjoyed with the recent Season 2 release, and the series' reputation is reaching beyond the Arcane community. Even Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear and Death Stranding fame posted to announce he would be watching Arcane Season 2 on its November 9 premiere date.
Fans praised Fortiche Production's smooth animation and Arcane's distinctive art style. Many also took notice of Arcane Season 2's in-depth symbolism and attention to detail. X.com user @reevedthrnd noted that "every shot every frame was just stunning". Concept artist @imbianzi called the show "a visual feast" in a post with over 46,000 likes. Reception is generally extremely positive.
Arcane Season 2 Ratings
Arcane's Season 2 Act 1 has skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's rankings in over 60 countries upon its release. It is \receiving highly positive reviews from critics in addition to its popularity within the League of Legends Community. IMDB has ranked the series 9.0/10, and it has earned a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% Popcornmeter. IGN has also given the series its flowers with a 9/10 rating, calling it "Amazing" and marking it as an "editor's choice".
Arcane Season 2 Critic Reviews:
- IMDB: 9.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 100% Tomatometer, 96% Popcornmeter
- IGN: 9 (Amazing, Editor's Choice)
- Metacritic: 9.2 (Universal Acclaim)
- Collider: 8/10
- ScreenRant: 9/10
Only three episodes from Season 2 Act 1 are currently available to watch: "Heavy is the Crown", "Watch it all Burn" and "Finally Got the Name Right." The ratings above specifically refer to Season 2 Act 1, could vary for individual episodes and may change for the overall series as Arcane Season 2 progresses. Act 2 releases on November 16 and Act 3 releases on November 23 2024.