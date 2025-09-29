Riot Explains Why the LTA Experiment Didn't Work
The LTA rebrand hasn't settled quite as competitors hoped, and throughout 2025, the League of Legends community has wondered what comes next. Riot Games has just revealed that it plans to revoke the change in 2026, returning to the Americas' original CBLoL and LCS circuits. What does this mean for League of Legends esports, and why is Riot making this decision? Let's explore.
LCS and CBLoL Are Back: Riot Games Announcement
As a worldwide esport, League of Legends features tournament circuits spanning various regions. Competitive titles differ on where these regions begin and end: some host separate events for North America and South America, while others combine the Americas as a single mass. For over a decade, the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (CBLoL) has served as South America's primary competitive event. Meanwhile, the League Championship Series (LCS) featured as the pinnacle of North American LoL esports.
In 2024, Riot Games attempted a major regional rebrand, combining CBLoL and the LCS under one banner. The League of Legends Championship of the Americas (LTA) became a merged Americas region, restructuring its previous two events as LTA North and LTA South.
On September 28 2025, LCS Commissioner Markz officially revealed that Riot Games would reverse the LTA rebrand, reverting to CBLoL and LTS. Further details have followed in an embargoed announcement:
"The LCS and CBLOL are returning in 2026 as independent leagues, restoring their brands and regional identities. We’re bringing back what fans love while carrying forward the best lessons from 2025."
Elaborating on the reasoning behind the company's decision, Riot Games stated its desire to accurately reflect fans' communities and locales:
"We want to honor the passion of fans by bringing back the leagues they’ve helped build, celebrating the unique identities of each community, and renewing our focus on regional competition. This will allow fans to once again connect more deeply with their regions, create
clearer paths to international tournaments, and support performance development at the pace each league requires."
How Did the LTA Rebrand Go Wrong?
The LTA rebrand originally aimed to unify North and South American competition under one banner. However, it drew widespread criticism from the esports community, who largely felt the decision disconnected them from their favorite regions and teams. League of Legends fans also noticed a distinct viewership decline, which they believed stemmed from subpar marketing and dwindling interest in the LTA circuit.
Riot Games addressed these concerns in their announcement, clarifying that LTA originally was for "raising competitiveness across the region, creating more high-stakes matchups, and looking for innovations that weren’t possible under the old structure." However:
"The LTA delivered valuable learnings, but it also became clear that fans feel the deepest pride
and connection to their original leagues, and missed that element in LTA. Regional pride and history are core to the League of Legends esports experience, and our communities consistently told us they wanted their leagues back. Not just the LTA wearing the old brands, but a true restoration of the leagues."
What Does This Mean for League of Legends Esports Moving Forward?
After Worlds 2025 concludes in November, League of Legends will immediately revert to LCS and CBLoL "as independent leagues." In addition, "cross-regional playoffs will be removed, allowing each region to run its own season and crown its own champion."
What does this mean? Under the LTA banner, LTA North (North America) and LTA South (South America) would face each other in international events multiple times a year before progressing to Worlds. LTA Split Playoff events would seed into First Stand, thus also determining some placements at the Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds by extension. After the incoming changes, North and South American teams will return to individual Playoff circuits. In addition, regional calendars will be extended, and international event qualifications will look different.
Here's a quick summary of what changes LTA viewers can expect during the transition:
- Separate CBLoL and LCS Playoffs
- Separate CBLoL and LCS Finals
- Longer regional competition
- Returned international qualification
- 1 team from each circuit qualifies to First Stand
- 2 teams from LCS and 1 team from CBLoL qualify to MSI
- 3 teams from LCS and 2 teams from CBLoL qualify to Worlds
Notably, both leagues will continue operating with three split phases. They will also feature guest team slots for rising orgs from regional circuits like NACL, LRN, CD and LRS.
Riot Games confirms that "planning is still underway" for the next competitive season, and says more details will emerge in the "coming months." The studio reassures fans:
"Your passion and feedback made it clear that change was needed. By bringing back what fans know and love while carrying forward the innovations and lessons we’ve learned, we believe we’re setting the stage for something even stronger."