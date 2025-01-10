Riot Games Updates Faker's $500 Ahri Skin With Fifth Trophy
As the saga of League of Legends player Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok continues to grow in popularity, Riot Games is making it clear that they will do whatever is needed to keep the game in line with his legacy. The Hall of Legends Ahri skin, specifically created to honor Faker as the first inductee in LoL esports' version of the Hall of Fame, has now been updated to reflect his most recent championship win at Worlds this year.
The exclusive skin will now have five Worlds trophies during Ahri's recall animation and the loading screen border will include five stars for each of Faker's World Championship wins. At the time of the skin's launch, Faker only had four world championships to his name.
The Hall of Legends Ahri skin debuted on June 12 as part of an event centered around Faker's induction. The event included an Event Pass that allowed players to unlock rewards focused on aspects of Faker's decade-long career. Included in the pass was The Legend Collection made up of three tiers of bundles for a one-time purchase, with the main selling point being the one-of-a-kind Ahri skin.
The Legend Collection caused some controversy within the League of Legends community as the highest tier in the collection priced out at approximately $500 with the Signature Immortalized Legend Collection. The community retaliated by banning the character in ranked and normal draft matches, making those who purchased the skin unable to show it off on the rift. The champion's ban rate reached an unprecedented 23.9% a week after launch. The backlash has since died down.
Faker secured his fifth title in a thrilling grand final match as T1 faced LPL representatives, Bilibili Gaming, at Worlds 2024. The match went all the way up to a pivotal game five showdown where T1 secured the victory and Faker was named the Finals MVP.