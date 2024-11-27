Esports illustrated

When Does League of Legends Season 14 Split 3 End?

Here's everything we know about when League of Legends' 2024 competitive season will come to a close.

League of Legend's Season 14 will end soon. Let's find out when!
League of Legends is entering a new era in 2025 with a fresh season set-up and a new Noxus theme. Before these changes take effect, Season 14 will come to a close. Here's everything we know about League of Legends Season 14 Split 3's end date and time.

League of Legends Season 14 End Date

League of Legends Season 14 will end on Thursday, January 9 2024. Since Season 14 is split into three parts, this date will also end its final section, Split 3. Players' Season 14 ranks will be permanently fixed after this date, and new competitive games will count towards 2025's Season 1.

Season 14 End Time

Season 14 Split 3 will end at 3:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). This time will vary depending on the player's server location and time zone. Here's a handy list of Split 3's end time in each zone:

  • PT: 12:00 PM
  • CT: 2:00 PM
  • ET: 3:00 PM
  • Brazil: 5:00 PM
  • UK: 8:00 PM
  • CEST: 9:00 PM
  • India (New Delhi): 1:30 AM (January 10 2024)
  • China: 4:00 AM (January 10 2024)
  • JST/KST: 5:00 AM (January 10 2024)

2025 Season 1: Welcome to Noxus

League of Legends Noxus official image
League of Legends' next season will introduce players to the fearsome empire of Noxus. / Riot Games

In 2025, League of Legends is shifting to a new competitive format which includes three Seasons with two acts each per year. The 2025 competitive season will feature champions and a battlepass with a Noxus theme. For more information on these changes, check the related article below.

