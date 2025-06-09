League of Legends Season 2 Act 2 Update: ARAM Changes, Yunara and More
League of Legends' Spirit Blossom Beyond Season swept players into an Ionian festival with magical roots. A fresh Dev Update now indicates the celebration will extend to ARAM, grants new information about Yunara and reveals improved griefing detection. Let's recap the latest Dev Update and explore everything players can expect in Season 2 Act 2.
League of Legends Dev Update Recap
On June 9 2025, Riot Games' League of Legends team posted a new Dev Update focusing on the title's Season 2 Act 2 patch. The video, attached above, covers several significant changes. ARAM will see the most effects with a fresh map pool and updated map mechanics. Griefing detection has also improved, and MSI is more interactive than ever with fan pick 'ems. Meanwhile, new Champion Yunara is entering her final development stages. Here's a quick recap.
All-New ARAM: Spirit Blossom Changes
Spirit Blossom has already snazzed up the main Summoner's Rift map, but the League team wants to extend its effects into the fan favorite All Random All Mid (ARAM) mode. ARAM will receive several new seasonal maps:
- Howling Abyss
- Butcher's Bridge
- Koeshin's Crossing
Koeshin's Crossing is an all-new, spirit blossom-themed map, decked out in bright purple flowers and lush greenery. The devs state:
"Our goal with introducing more maps to ARAM is to bring more excitement and variety to each game, without fundamentally changing what you all love about the mode."
Beyond cosmetic changes, the new maps also include gameplay-altering mechanics. Koeshin's Crossing features Spirit Blossom portals, which will replace Hex Gates and have a further range. Instead of just delivering players to available turrets, the Spirit Blossom portals can also take you straight to the middle of the map. Terrain changes also distinguish Koeshin's Crossing from Howling Abyss and ensure combat strategies will differ on each ARAM map. Riot Cadmus confirms that Koeshin's Crossing is a limited-time map for now.
Butcher's Bridge will return with a vengeance, and players can score some Power Flowers at mid. These items shorten cooldowns and deliver some shielding. Additionally, new cannons allow players to launch themselves across the map. There are no changes to Howling Abyss.
No More Reroll System
The team is removing the reroll system and replacing it with 'Champion Cards.' At every match's start, each player will receive two Champion Cards to choose from. On rare occasions, a third option will appear. The selection process is similar to choosing a hero in Hearthstone Battlegrounds.
Riot Games notes: "Going forward, we want to make sure that all of you ARAM mains know how much we appreciate you, and we'll think of ways to keep ARAM fresh and loved."
New Champion Yunara: More Info
League of Legends first teased its new Champion Yunara in April 2025 at the beginning of the Spirit Blossom Beyond update. While Yunara is not yet complete, this Dev Update gives the community some key info about her character and kit. Additionally, it reveals her design for the first time.
What is Yunara's Role in League of Legends?
- Yunara is an Ionian Champion.
- Yunara is a bot-laner.
- Yunara is a "traditional ADC" focusing on "auto-attacks."
How Do Players Get Yunara in League of Legends?
In the Update, the League of Legends team confirmed players will earn Yunara through Missions "like Mel."
When Will Yunara Release in League of Legends?
While Yunara's concept is finalized, she will not arrive in League of Legends until sometime after "a few more patches."
Meta-Game Incoming
League of Legends loves releasing lore easter eggs, and Riot Pabro and Riot Phrost revealed a meta-game will soon arrive to clarify Spirit Blossom lore. Riot Pabro stated:
"it's a 2.5D, side-scrolling beat-'em-up featuring Yunara alongside Xin Zhao. While you dodge, punch, kick, slide and fight, you'll get to experience more of this Season's story and learn more about the mysterious Wyldbloom."
Players can reportedly complete the entire game without entering any League of Legends matches between segments. In addition, a mechanic similar to Spirit Bonds will let players summon and "connect with" Spirits to earn in-game rewards.
Inting and Griefing Protections
Previously, Riot initiated an update "to better detect and penalize disruptive behaviors like inting and griefing." The team reports these changes have a 99.95% accuracy rate, and have demonstrated extreme in-game success. Riot Games will expand their protections to target higher ranks and ensure players behave across the board.
The developers are also toying with automatically ending games where griefing is detected, but they are waiting for player feedback.
Esports Update: MSI Pick 'Ems
As MSI 2025 draws closer, Riot Games is opening up its Pick 'Ems system to get esports fans involved. In addition, they will recognize MSI winners by placing all skins used in the MSI finals in the League of Legends Shop.
Viktor Throwback Skin
While Arcane gained a legion of die-hard fans, it led to a Viktor sprite remodel that irritated Viktor Nation. The change shaved down Viktor's armor and granted him a more fantasy-themed look instead of his sci-fi original design. The League team is releasing a Viktor throwback skin that resembles his OG look for the fans who want to play their favorite Champion with a more intimidating style.