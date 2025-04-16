League of Legends Season 2 Revealed: Ionia, Yunara, Brawl Mode
League of Legends' first Season in 2025, 'Welcome to Noxus', brought players into the grittiest realm of Runeterra where strength reigns supreme. Next, the game will venture into the mystical region of Ionia with a 'Spirit Blossom Beyond' theme, and Season 2 will include a new Champion, Brawl Mode and more. Let's explore League of Legends Season 2's key info including its release date, contents and how it may change the meta.
League of Legends Season 2: Spirit Blossom Beyond
On April 15 2025, Riot Games revealed the next League of Legends Season theme would be Spirit Blossom Beyond. At the beginning of 2025, Riot Games expressed that future League of Legends season themes would more deeply explore the in-game world Runeterra, with each focusing on a specific region. Season 1, 'Welcome to Noxus', explored a spartan military state where strength reigns supreme. 'Spirit Blossom Beyond' will pivot to the archipelago nation of Ionia, which is full of mages and mystical secrets. It will also take place during a traditional festival celebrating the Spirit Blossom plant's rare blooms.
Esports Impact
League of Legends' Champion meta is closely interconnected. A new Champion, Yunara, will arrive in Season 2, which will invariably shake things up. Previous communications indicate Yunara is likely to be an ADC, possibly of the marksman class. She could become a competitor for Champions including Caitlyn if this is the case.
In addition, Season 2's Ionian theme may mean Ionian Champions will receive time to shine in the meta. Here's a quick list of current Ionian characters:
- Ahri
- Akali
- Hwei
- Irelia
- Ivern
- Jhin
- Karma
- Kayn
- Kennen
- Lee Sin
- Lillia
- Master Yi
- Rakkan
- Sett
- Shen
- Syndra
- Varus
- Wukong
- Xayah
- Yasuo
- Yone
- Zed
In terms of gameplay, the team is reducing 'objective overload. Atakhan's Voracious form will be removed, leaving him with only one 'Thornbound' form. Voidgrubs will spawn only once and later in the game, potentially leading to slower pacing, and bounties will be more accurate.
Jungle and Support roles are receiving the most changes as Riot Games is significantly altering their builds. Once Season 2 arrives, "only Junglers will have access to Smite [during Champion select], and it will be automatically assigned." In addition, "Supports will automatically be given World Atlas at load-in." This means Junglers and Supports will have less flexibility but will overall provide more team value and adhere to traditional functions. In addition, it will heavily combat early-game lane swapping.
Finally, Ranked players will receive far more grief protection in Season 2. This means matches will be less taxing to play and more accurately reflect users' skill levels.
When Does League of Legends Season 2 Release?
According to the 2025 League of Legends Patch schedule, Season 2 will likely be released on April 30, 2025. This will coincide with the 25.S2.1 / 25.09 Patch Notes. Exact update times will vary depending on players' time zones and server locations. The League of Legends team has also not confirmed the date, stating only that Season 2 will arrive "this summer", so it's possible the date could change.
League of Legends Season 2: Key Changes
Now that we've covered how it will affect the meta, let's examine a detailed list of League of Legends Season 2's key features.
New Theme: Spirit Blossom Beyond
The new Spirit Blossom Beyond theme will update the Summoner's Rift map with bright blue and mystical purple hues. It will also adorn the map with flowers and trees. The player's team base is partially submerged in water, reflecting Ionia's tropical island atmosphere.
Big Jungle and Support Changes
Junglers and Supports are receiving significant changes in Season 2 that will reduce their build flexibilities but provide more team value and prevent trolling. During Champion Select, only Junglers will be able to access Smite, and it will also automatically assign to them. Supports, similarly, will automatically receive World Atlas once the match starts. Riot Games does note that non-jungle Champions (including Brand) can still pick Smite upon entering the game.
Brawl Mode
Brawl is League of Legends' newest game mode, allowing players to test fast-paced 5v5 combat. Brawl is set in Bandle City, home of the beloved Yordles. Its main objective is to push your own minions to the enemy's base while protecting your own. Most Brawl matches will be short and "lower-stakes", so it will be a great way to refresh from Ranked and hone mechanics.
Only One Atakhan
Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin's addition brought more dimension to League of Legends' matchups in Season 1. However, his Voracious form would repeatedly occur far more than his Ruinous form, leading to repetitive gameplay. To solve the issue, devs are removing Atakhan's Voracious form entirely in Season 2, leaving him with only a 'Thornbound' form.
According to the League of Legends Dev Update, Thornbound Atakhan will look the same as Ruinous Atakhan. However, he will offer different rewards:
"In addition to the Bloody Petals, the team who kills Atakhan receives all unclaimed Blood Roses on the map, and all of their Bloody Petals are purified into Spirit Petals, which grant 25% increased effect. Additionally, the team will also get a Spiritual Protection buff [...] that slows and damages nearby enemies on Champion Kill."
The team also states many Void Objectives will be changed. Voidgrubs will now spawn later in the game and only appear once per match. Objective Bounties will also be refined, continuing Season 1's mission to ensure they do not appear on the losing team.
New Champion: Yunara
Yunara will soon become League of Legends' newest Champion addition, arriving sometime during Season 2. Players got a first glimpse at the character in the Season's cinematic, which showed her with braided lavender hair, purple eyes and a flowy outfit. Most communications point Yunara's release date towards the middle of the season, and rumor has it she is an ADC and possibly a Marksman. Dev communications also indicate she has a special "connection to the spirit blossoms."
Better Griefing Protection
Season 2 is cracking down on trolls, griefers and inters like never before. The update will include many mechanics to combat them, including:
- Improved detection (players running to avoid AFK but staying in base, etc)
- Better report feedback: players will now see the username of the player their report banned.
- True Skill 2 Evaluation: the game will detect smurfs and assign them to appropriate matchmaking.
- Honor Rewards: Players will receive prizes for improving their honor and showing good behavior.
New Skins
Finally, plenty of cosmetics will arrive in Season 2. Spirit Blossom skins will return, including options for Ashe, Irelia, Bard, Varus, Zyra, and Ivern. In the Act 1 Battlepass alone, players can earn Prestige skins for Lux and Zed, Spirit Blossom Ivern and a new Pool Party Twitch. A Morgana Exalted skin will arrive sometime soon, and Aphelios will get a fresh Mythic skin.