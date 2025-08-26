League of Legends Season 3 Launch Time, Jungle Meta Changes, AP Item Updates
League of Legends Season 3 is upon us, and alongside a fresh Ranked start, it's bringing plenty of visual updates and Champion changes. In Patch 25.17, Sett and Vayne become viable in the Jungle, AP and AD Champions earn key updates, several underappreciated AP items grab buffs, Doom Bots mode is back and Xin Zhao has a fresh new look. Let's explore everything to know about the Patch, including its meta implications, release date and time, contents and more.
- How Does League of Legends Patch 25.17 Affect the Esports Meta?
- League of Legends Season 3 Release Time
- League of Legends Patch Season 3: Biggest Winners and Losers
- Xin Zhao Visual Update
- Doom Bots Game Mode is Back in League of Legends Season 3
- League of Legends Patch 25.17 Champion Buffs
- League of Legends Patch 25.17 Champion Nerfs
- League of Legends Patch 25.17 Champion Adjustments
- League of Legends Patch 25.17 Items and Systems Changes
- New Skins
How Does League of Legends Patch 25.17 Affect the Esports Meta?
League of Legends Patch 25.17 introduces Jungle potential for several new Champions. Namely, Sett and Vayne become viable in the role through Monster Damage changes. Irelia, alongside a few other Champs, receives an AP buff. Indeed, this update has a heavy focus on AD, AP and Assassin Champions. To supplement Champion changes relating to these factors, Riot Games is buffing several AP items to encourage new build pathways and make them more accessible.
League of Legends Season 3 Release Time
Patch 25.17 will officially arrive on Wednesday, August 27 at approximately 3:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 3:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 5:00 AM
- Brazil: 6:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 11:00 AM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 7:00 PM
League of Legends Patch Season 3: Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we've covered the finer details of competitive effects, here's a quick summary of this Patch's biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs):
Winners:
- Irelia
- Kassadin
- Kayn
- Kog'Maw
- Miss Fortune
- Morgana
- Nilah
- Senna
- Sett
- Vayne
Losers:
- Gwen
- Master Yi
- Rumble
- Singed
Xin Zhao Visual Update
Riot Games previously teased big changes to Xin Zhao's appearance ahead of Worlds 2025, and now they're finally here. Xin Zhao's sprite, art and in-game animation will look very different upon Patch 25.17's release, especially in his Commando and Imperial skins. These two cosmetics will see a price increase from 520 RP to 750 RP immediately after the update goes live.
- Commando and Imperial Skin Price (on Wednesday, August 27): 520 RP > 750 RP
Doom Bots Game Mode is Back in League of Legends Season 3
Novelty game mode Doom Bots, where players battle Veigar's henchmen, is also returning. However, it now has a fresh spin with the Trials of Doom, in which Riot changes specific aspects of the mode to create challenges players must surpass for rewards. There will be 3 different Trials total throughout the mode's run. The first, Veigar's Evil, ensures curses never turn off and afflicts every Doom Bot with Veigar's Passive ability, Phenomenal Evil.
League of Legends Patch 25.17 Champion Buffs
Riot Games is handing out buffs like candy in this Patch, ensuring underperforming and underappreciated characters find their time to shine. Notably, after 25.16 added big Jungle buffs, 25.17 is continuing to shake up the role with fresh Champion capabilities. The official Patch Notes say "Sett Jungle is a lot closer to viability than people realize" and encourage his mains to "have fun!" Vayne can join him in this experiment with more consistent monster damage. AP Irelia also sees improvements, and Kayn can enjoy slashed mana costs.
Irelia
- Defiant Dance (W): Minimum Damage 10/20/30/40/50 (+40% AD) (+40%AP) > 10/20/30/40/50 (+40% AD) (+50% AP); Maximum Damage 30/60/90/120/150 (+120% AD) (+120% AP) > 30/60/90/120 (+120% AD) (+150% AP)
- Flawless Quet (E): Cooldown 16/15/14/13/12 > 16/14.5/13/11.5/10; Damage 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+100% AP)
Kassadin
- Null Sphere (Q): Damage 65/95/125/155/185 (+60% AP) > 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP)
- Force Pulse (E): Damage 70/100/130/160/190 (+65% AP) > 70/100/130/160/190 (+70% AP)
Kayn
- Reaping Slash (Q): Mana Cost 60 > 40
- Blade's Reach (W): Mana Cost 60/65/70/75/80 > 40/45/50/55/60
Kog'Maw
- Caustic Spittle (Q): Damage 80/125/170/215/260 (+80% AP) > 80/125/170/215/260 (+90% AP)
- Bio-Arcane Barrage (W): Damage on-hit 3/3.75/4.5/5.15/6% (+1% per 100 AP) target max HP > 3/3.75/4.5/5.15/6% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target max HP
- Living Artillery (R): Minimum Damage 100/140/180 (+75% Bonus AD) (+35% AP) > 100/140/180 (+75% Bonus AD) (+35/40/45% AP)
Miss Fortune
- Base Attack Damage: 53 > 55
Morgana
- Tormented Shadow (W): Mana Cost 70/85/100/115/130 > 70/80/90/100/110; Minimum Damage Per Second 14/28/42/56/70 > 18/31/44/70
Nilah
- Formless Blade (Q): Secondary damage to monsters: 10% total AD > 100% total AD
Senna
- Base Attack Speed Growth: 2% > 2.6%
- Piercing Darkness (Q): 40/55/70/85/100 (+40% bonus AD) (+50% AP) >40/60/80/100/120 (+40% bonus AD) (+50% AP)
Sett
- Haymaker (E): Bonus Monster Damage 100 > 125-250 (based on level)
Vayne
- Silver Bolts (Q): Monster Damage 6/7/8/9/10% max HP, capped at 200 > 140/155/170/185/200 damage (regardless of max health)
League of Legends Patch 25.17 Champion Nerfs
Gwen has been crushing the pro and competitive queue metas, so she's being taken down a peg with some significant nerfs that introduce poorer matchups. In addition, Rumble is facing big damage output reductions, and the dev team is specifically targeting SInged to make his poison less oppressive.
Gwen
- Armor: 36 > 33
- Attack Speed Growth: 2.5% > 2.25%
- Needlework (R): Initial Slow 60% > 30/45/60%; Subsequent slows 25% > 15/20/25%
Master Yi
- Base Health: 669 > 655
- Alpha Strike (Q): On-hit damage modifier 75% > 65%
Rumble
- Junkyard Titan (Passive): Overhealed Damage 5-40 (+25% AP) +5% target max HP > 5-40 (+25% AP) +4% target max HP
- Flamespitter (Q): Damage over 3 seconds 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% AP) +6/6.5/7/7.5/8% target max HP > 60/85/110/135/160 (+100% AP) +6/6.5/7/7.5/8% target max HP
Singed
- Poison Trail (Q): Duration 2.2 seconds > 2 seconds; Max damage ticks per application 9 > 8
League of Legends Patch 25.17 Champion Adjustments
With her easy learning curve, late-game potential and high skill cap, Yunara has terrorized her ADC opponents throughout the past few patches. She's getting several bug fixes in 25.17, and while they won't fix her high ban rate, they will introduce quality-of-life changes to clarify her abilities and help allies and enemies alike have a better experience. Teemo mushrooms will also become much more visible, generally =resulting in a nerf despite being labeled as an 'adjustment'.
Related Article: Who is Yunara? New League of Legends Champion Role, All Abilities and Lore
Teemo
- Mushrooms, eggs and objects are now more clearly visible.
- Noxious Trap (R): Trap Opacit 30% > 50%
Yunara
- Many bug fixes have refined Yunara's kit and remedied quality-of-life issues for both allies and opponents
- Cultivation of Spirit (Q): Most bug fixes focus on this ability. For an in-depth explanation, check the official Riot Games Patch Notes.
League of Legends Patch 25.17 Items and Systems Changes
AP and AD items are the name of the game here, with Axiom Arc, Horizon Focus and Profane Hydra all grabbing significant changes. Specifically, many of these changes will buff Assassin and AP Champs and encourage new build pathways.
Axiom Arc (Buff)
- Total Gold Cost: 3000 > 2750
Horizon Focus (Buff)
- Ability Power: 115 > 125
- Total Gold Cost 2800 > 2750
- Recipe: Fiendish Codex x2 + Blasting Wand + 250 Gold > Fiendish Codex x2 + Blasting Wand + 200 Gold
Profane Hydra (Buff)
- Attack Damage: 60 > 55
- Total Gold Cost: 3200 > 2850
- Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 663 Gold > Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 313 Gold
New Skins
At least 6 new skins are arriving in this Patch:
- Arcana Jhin
- Arcana Lulu
- Elderwood Gnar
- Prestige Visions of the Fallen Jarvan IV
- Visions of the Fallen Garen
- Visions of the Fallen Tryndamere
For in-depth Patch Notes containing all bug fixes, Arena and ARAM changes and more, check the official Riot Games Patch Notes here.