Senna Mains Frustrated with Nerf in LoL Patch 14.17

Senna was healing and shielding a bit too much after 14.16.

Olivia Richman

Senna has already been nerfed seemingly soon after the legend started being meta.

Senna has quickly became a must-pick for League of Legends players in the bottom lane since her healing is a bit too powerful. Senna's Q, Piercing Darkness, sends out a beam of light that heals allies and damages enemies in its path. Recent buffs also made Dawning Shadow much too strong, with the added shields on allied legends making it almost impossible for enemy teams to take down fights that include a Senna in the back.

Now, developers are attempting to make fights with Senna a bit more balanced.

Patch 14.17 Includes Emergency Senna Nerf

Senna LoL update

In Patch 14.16, Riot attempted to make Senna more flexible but the changes made her AP Enchanter build way too OP. Her win-loss ratio started to change drastically as Senna mains began climbing up the ranks.

To combat this, the next patch will reduce the amount of healing Senna does and reduce her shields. Her Q will have a reduced heal from 40-120 plus 80% ability power down to 40-100 plus 60% ability power. Her shield will be reduced by 20%, giving her ultimate a 70% AP ratio to a 50% AP ratio.

Riot is hoping these drastic changes will make Senna's support less oppressive. Fans of the versatile legend are, however, a bit worried that this nerf will make some of her builds less viable. Players will find out on August 28 when the patch is released.

